IDEMIA y Zwipe se asocian para ofrecer una revolucionaria plataforma de tarjetas de pago biométricas

September 19, 2019
IDEMIA, líder mundial en Identidad Aumentada y uno de los principales fabricantes de tarjetas de pago biométricas del mundo, y Zwipe, una empresa líder en tecnología biométrica, han firmado un acuerdo exclusivo de asociación y distribución en virtud del cual ambas empresas invertirán conjuntamente en el desarrollo de una plataforma innovadora de tarjetas de pago biométricas. Ambas empresas comparten una visión, que es impulsar la adopción masiva del mercado y el crecimiento a largo plazo de las tarjetas de pago biométricas, gracias a la introducción de una plataforma tecnológica que reducirá significativamente la complejidad y el costo del proceso de diseño y producción de las tarjetas de pago biométricas. Lo que, en última instancia, beneficiará tanto a los emisores como a los usuarios de tarjetas.
Para conseguir esto, hay que reducir drásticamente el número de componentes e integrar en un solo chip todas las funciones que antes requerían un Elemento Seguro, un Microcontrolador y más de treinta componentes externos, todos ellos montados sobre un circuito impreso (Printed Circuit Board, PCB) flexible.
Las tarjetas con esta nueva tecnología incorporada saldrán al mercado en el segundo semestre de 2020, con un despliegue de gran volumen a partir de 2021.
En relación con el acuerdo, Amanda Gourbault, vicepresidenta ejecutiva de actividades de instituciones financieras de IDEMIA, declaró: «Este es un proyecto estratégico y de alto perfil para IDEMIA. Estamos muy entusiasmados con las posibilidades que ofrece esta plataforma en términos de crecimiento del mercado y penetración de las tarjetas de pago biométricas. Para IDEMIA es un motivo de satisfacción asociarse con Zwipe, una empresa con una sólida cartera de propiedad intelectual y una red global de clientes en expansión; estamos seguros de que nuestra nueva solución ocupará una posición vanguardista en el mercado».
Zwipe tendrá los derechos exclusivos a nivel mundial para proporcionar esta solución a los fabricantes de tarjetas de pago, accesorios portátiles y otras soluciones de pago, y a sus proveedores, cuando el producto esté disponible. IDEMIA es propietaria de esta tecnología y venderá F.CODE a sus clientes de instituciones financieras. Una vez más, a través del aporte de su mejor tecnología y visión, IDEMIA impulsa el crecimiento del mercado de las tarjetas biométricas.
Refiriéndose a este importante desarrollo, André Løvestam, director ejecutivo de Zwipe, comentó: «Estamos entusiasmados y orgullosos de asociarnos con IDEMIA, un destacado líder mundial de la industria. La plataforma representa un salto tecnológico que servirá de catalizador para reducir los costos de las tarjetas de pago biométricas de manera significativa, impulsar el crecimiento del mercado a través del volumen masivo y complementar nuestra cartera de productos actual y futura. Esperamos poder ofrecer esta plataforma a nuestros clientes para seguir configurando la industria de los pagos biométricos».
Acerca de IDEMIA
IDEMIA, líder mundial en Identidad Aumentada, ofrece un entorno seguro para que los ciudadanos y los consumidores puedan realizar sus actividades cotidianas esenciales (como pagar, conectarse y viajar) tanto en el espacio físico como en el digital.
Proteger nuestra identidad se ha convertido en algo vital para desarrollarse en el mundo actual. Al apoyar la Identidad Aumentada, una identidad que protege la privacidad y la confiabilidad, al tiempo que garantiza transacciones seguras, autenticadas y verificables, reinventamos la manera en que pensamos, producimos, usamos y protegemos uno de nuestros mayores recursos, nuestra identidad, tanto para individuos como para objetos, en cualquier momento y lugar en que la seguridad resulte importante. Ofrecemos Identidad Aumentada a clientes internacionales de los sectores financiero, de telecomunicaciones, identidad, seguridad pública e Internet de las cosas (IoT).
Con 13 000 empleados en todo el mundo, IDEMIA presta servicio a clientes en 180 países.
Para obtener más información, visite www.idemia.com / Siga a @IDEMIAGroup en Twitter
Acerca de Zwipe
Zwipe es un proveedor de soluciones tecnológicas de autenticación biométrica autónoma, sin necesidad de baterías y de consumo ultra bajo. Con el respaldo de un ecosistema de socios que incluye marcas globales de seguridad, servicios financieros y aplicaciones de identificación, Zwipe logra combinar la comodidad con la seguridad «Making Convenience Secure™» para bancos, comerciantes y consumidores. Mediante el reconocimiento avanzado de huellas digitales y protegiendo al mismo tiempo la información personal, las soluciones de Zwipe resuelven los problemas de robo de datos inherentes a los métodos de autenticación tradicionales. Con sede en Oslo, Noruega, Zwipe ha dedicado la última década a desarrollar su exclusiva plataforma tecnológica de aprovechamiento de energía en combinación con soluciones de seguridad basadas en estándares de infraestructura internacionales. Para obtener más información, visite www.zwipe.com
