$13.95 Bn All-in-One Modular Data Center Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Customized Container Types; Deployment Type; End-users - ResearchAndMarkets.com

September 19, 2019 12:43 PM EDT
The "All-in-One Modular Data Center Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Customized Container Types; Deployment Type; End-users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global all-in-one modular data center market was valued at US$ 1.93 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 13.95 Bn by 2027.
Factors such as rapid growth in the adoption of OTT video, growth of high-quality, and bandwidth-hungry content, and increasing proliferation of the IoT are some of the factors influencing the overall growth of all-in-one modular data center market.
Vendors have a huge opportunity with the increasing customer's demand. All-In-One Modular Data Center refers to the integration of computing, storage, and networking resources into a single package. All-In-One Modular Data Center improves the IT reliability, and the amount of physical space occupied is reduced because the converged stack is designed as a single solution from the ground up.
Although there is some degree of compaction with hyper-converged IT, the compaction is the result of technological improvements in IT equipment. Data storage has also seen significant compaction, especially with the advent of solid state drives. All of this compaction in footprint, with simultaneous improvement in performance, has made it possible for a single rack of servers to process the same IT workload.
The most prominent region in global all-in-one modular data center market in 2018 accounted for North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa, and South America held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in all-in-one modular data center market. The growth of all-in-one modular data center market in North America is attributed to the presence of developed economies such as the US and Canada.
Further, as per Cisco, internet traffic will grow 2.9 times during 2016-2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 24%. Moreover, internet traffic will reach 64.0 Exabytes/month in 2021, up from 21.7 Exabytes/month in 2016. Also, the number of network devices is expected to grow from 2.5 Bn in 2016 to 4.4 Bn in 2021.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 All-in-One Modular Data Center Market - By Customized Container Types
1.3.2 All-in-One Modular Data Center Market - By Deployment Type
1.3.3 All-in-One Modular Data Center Market - By End-user
1.3.4 All-in-One Modular Data Center Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 All-in-one Modular Data Center Market - Premium Insights
4.4.1 Overview
4.4.2 Factors Propelling The Growth of Edge Data Centers
4.4.2.1 Growth of CDN (Content Distribution Network)
4.4.2.2 Aged Network Infrastructure
4.4.2.3 Increasing Low Latency Demand from the Gaming End-User Community
4.4.2.4 Burst in Cloud Services / IoT sector
4.4.2.5 Active Investment flow by the Industry Players
4.4.2.6 Propulsion of 5G Initiatives
4.4.3 Developments & Strategies Adopted by OTT Players
4.4.3.1 Developments & Strategies adopted by Alphabet Inc.'s (Google)
4.4.3.2 Developments & Strategies adopted by Apple Inc.
4.4.3.3 Developments & Strategies adopted by Facebook Inc.
4.4.3.4 Developments & Strategies adopted by Amazon.com Inc.
4.4.3.5 Developments & Strategies adopted by Microsoft Corp.
4.4.3.6 Developments & Strategies adopted by Netflix
4.4.3.7 Developments & Strategies Adopted by Hulu (SVOD)
5. All-In-One Modular Data Center Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Driver
5.1.1 High Speed of Deployment as Compared to Traditional Data Centers
5.1.2 High Scalability and Reliability Factor have Significant Positive Impact on Market Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Lack of Supporting Infrastructure is Hindering the Market Growth
5.3 Opportunity:
5.3.1 Hyper Converged and Compaction in All-in-One Modular Data Center
5.4 Future Trends:
5.4.1 Increasing Popularity of Green All-in-One Modular Data Centers
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. All-In-One Modular Data Center- Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Overview
6.2 Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning/ Market Share
7. Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Analysis - By Customized Container Types
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By Customized Container Types, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Standard 20ft. Container Module
7.4 Standard 40ft. Container Module
7.5 Other Customized Container
8. Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Software Market Analysis - By Deployment Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global All-in-One Modular Data Center market Breakdown, By Deployment Type, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Indoor
8.4 Outdoor
9. Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Analysis - By End-User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By End-user, 2018 & 2027
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 OTT
9.5.1 Overview
9.6 Telecom & IT
9.7 Government
9.8 Others
10. All-in-One Modular Data Center Market - Geographical Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Development
11.4 Investment Scenario
12. Company Profiles
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- Bladeroom Group Ltd.
- Dell Inc.
- Flexenclosure AB
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Active Power, Inc.
- NTT Communications
