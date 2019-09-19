Luminary Unveils New Podcasts for Fall Lineup

|By Business Wire
|
September 19, 2019 12:52 PM EDT
Luminary, a podcast technology and content company, announced that six new original podcasts and one new second season podcast will join its premium content network this fall, with several of the new shows debuting the week of September 23, 2019.
“We are thrilled to welcome these talented creators to the Luminary network,” said Matt Sacks, Luminary Co-founder and CEO. “At Luminary, we are committed to bringing the highest quality shows to listeners, and we will continue adding top quality content from new creators to our offering,” he added.
Luminary is a free podcast app and premium subscription content network, where Luminary Premium subscribers have access to podcasts from some of the most recognizable voices in podcasting, legendary entertainers, and diverse and emerging voices. The shows on Luminary range from news, politics, and long-form journalism to comedy, music, true crime, sports, pop culture, and scripted fiction.
The new podcasts premiering this fall will join Luminary’s existing network of shows, including On Second Thought with Trevor Noah, Under the Skin with Russell Brand, Hear to Slay with Roxane Gay and Tressie McMillan Cottom, The Ringer’s The Rewatchables 1999, and Tabloid: The Making of Ivanka Trump from New York Magazine.
The Fall 2019 lineup of new podcasts features the following:
- Frontier Tween from Team Coco: In a new coming-of-age scripted comedy series from Team Coco, the all-female writing staff takes you on a journey of Tilly Mulch’s life on the untamed prairie. From helping her God-fearing Ma and her poor sick Pa (Conan O’Brien) on the farm, to scheming with her frontier friends Billy and Nell, Tilly (Maria Bamford) hardly has a moment to work on her life’s passion: her writing. Will Tilly win the poetry contest and get to travel to the city to see all the two-story buildings? Will Pa’s case of the shrivels do him in? Find out this season on Frontier Tween! Written by the team who created The Onion’s A Very Fatal Murder, all 10 episodes of Frontier Tween will be released on Tuesday, 9/24.
- Metaphysical Milkshake with Rainn Wilson & Reza Aslan: Metaphysical Milkshake is a new podcast from SoulPancake with Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the NBC sitcom The Office, and Reza Aslan, -renowned writer, commentator, professor, Emmy-nominated producer, and scholar of religions. Together they will tackle life’s big questions – What is spirituality? How do we walk through the world? Is Gen Z facing an epidemic of loneliness? Does money make rich people evil? Listen to the trailer now and be prepared to tackle life’s biggest questions every Wednesday, starting on 9/25.
- Vocal Point with Martina McBride: Country icon and lifestyle influencer Martina McBride – best known for igniting cultural conversations with her anthemic story-filled songs – turns the tables to interview country music legends and her musical contemporaries, sharing life and music stories with each other and listeners. Listeners can tune into conversations with some of the biggest country legends, including Garth Brooks, Dustin Lynch, Sara Evans, Runaway June, and Pam Tillis. Vocal Point is produced by Believe Entertainment Group and will be a weekly series premiering Friday 9/27.
- Sonic Boom from The Ringer: A new podcast from The Ringer, this audio documentary chronicles the history of the NBA’s Seattle Supersonics up until they left for Oklahoma prior to the 2008 season. Did Seattle ever have a chance? Who are the villains in this story? Hear from the NBA legends, politicians, diehard fans, business executives, and more as The Ringer's Jordan Ritter Conn unearths never before heard truths about the NBA's greatest heist. Dive into the chronicle of a perfect storm of events: how Seattle went from an iconic NBA city to a basketball orphan. Sonic Boom joins two other Luminary exclusives from The Ringer, including Rewatchables 1999 and Break Stuff: The Story of Woodstock. Sonic Boom will be a limited run series airing every Thursday, starting 10/3.
- Smartr from Team Coco: In this new scripted comedy series from Team Coco, Big Tech is at the height of its power, so why are so many people losing faith in Silicon Valley? We've lived through the ‘techlash’ – it’s time for tech to lash back! Join venture capital legend Noa Lukas as he profiles the monopolies of tomorrow and helps them nail down that billion-dollar valuation, addict a global userbase, or move past their recent human rights-related “messaging difficulties.” Innovation is a zero-sum game, and whether you’re a hacker, a founder or a legacy player being left behind, Noa has the track record and the expertise you need to play “smartr.” Featuring the voices of Tim Heidecker, Kate Berlant, Mitra Jouhari, Joel Kim Booster, and more, this satirical scripted podcast premieres Tuesday, 10/29.
- Food Actually with Tamar Adler from Pushkin Industries: In this new podcast from Malcom Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries, Tamar Adler, author of Something Old, Something New: Classic Recipes Revived and An Everlasting Meal: Cooking with Economy and Grace, brings a new podcast to Luminary that goes deep into food and culture, exposing the truths about food in our society. Food Actually is expected to premiere in early November 2019.
- The C-Word with Lena Dunham & Alissa Bennett returns for its second season this November. The C-Word offers a weekly deep-dive into the life and media coverage of a woman deemed “crazy” by society and unpacks the lives of messy, fascinating women with empathy and humor. Season one covered some of the most memorable females splashed across the tabloids, including Robin Givens, Mariah Carey, Casey Johnson, and Lisa Nowak. Season two of The C-Word premieres in early November 2019.
Luminary offers all listeners a one-month free trial of Luminary Premium, with a monthly subscription of $7.99 following the first month for U.S. subscribers. The free Luminary app is also available to download for listeners in Canada, the U.K., and Australia, also with a one-month free trial.
About Luminary
Luminary is a podcast technology and content company offering a free podcast app with simple user interface and smart content discovery, and a premium subscription network of top quality and premium podcasts available only on Luminary. Luminary Premium features some of the most recognizable voices in podcasting, legendary entertainers, and diverse and emerging voices. Driven by the singular mission to improve the podcasting experience for both listeners and creators, Luminary is making it easier for podcast listeners to find great content and for podcast creators to do their best work. The free Luminary app is available on iOS, Android, and web.
