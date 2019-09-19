Adecco USA Adds DailyPay To Empower and Retain Workers As Unemployment Reaches Historic Lows

|By Business Wire
|
September 19, 2019 01:43 PM EDT
DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit — a benefit offered through employers that allows employees to receive instant access to their earned wages – today announced an exclusive partnership with Adecco USA. As part of the world’s leading workforce solutions company, Adecco will make DailyPay available to its temporary (W2) employees who are on assignment at Adecco’s client locations giving them the flexibility to make secure, instant transfers of earned wages, before payday, whenever and wherever they need to, 24/7/365. Adecco intends to roll out the daily pay benefit nationwide by the end of 2019.
The announcement is significant for two reasons. First, a tight talent market has been a focal point in the U.S. staffing industry, presenting a number of recruiting challenges for companies. Second, while other companies that hire temporary workers have struggled with ways to find benefits for them, Adecco has found innovative ways to help clients attract and retain the very best candidates.
“With record low unemployment numbers, DailyPay is a creative solution to attracting and retaining modern workers. This benefit encourages people to come to work each day feeling engaged because they have more financial flexibility, transparency and options at their fingertips,” said David Herranz, President of Adecco USA.
“Adecco will now offer on-demand access to employee earnings. We're very happy to have Adecco join DailyPay nation,” said Jason Lee, CEO of DailyPay. “Not only is Adecco a fantastic company, but they are truly interested in the financial wellness of their clients and workers. They understand the key differences between DailyPay and other companies who offer seemingly similar services and have given employees a very important reason to work for them.”
DailyPay is the only instant pay technology that is fully compliant in all 50 states and can be implemented at no cost to companies that choose to offer it. To learn more about offering a daily pay benefit to your employees, schedule a time to talk about how DailyPay can help your business.
For more information on Adecco’s workforce solutions or job openings, visit adeccousa.com.
About DailyPay
DailyPay, the leading provider of the daily pay benefit — a benefit offered through employers that allows employees to receive instant access to their earned wages, works across a wide range of industries, including quick service restaurants, hospitality, retail, healthcare and other services. One in six Americans now has access to DailyPay through our trusted payroll service partners, including ADP, Paycor, Alight, SmartLinx, Netspend and other HR and payroll technology providers, who offer the daily pay product to their customers. With DailyPay, employees can pay bills on time and avoid late fees, helping them to reach their financial goals. Companies have reported that DailyPay increases employee engagement and retention and helps to support recruitment. DailyPay is backed by leading venture capital firms and world-class strategic investors. The company is headquartered in New York.
About Adecco USA
When we talk about us, we’re really talking about our people—the best staffing and recruiting experts on the planet. They connect people to great jobs across the country every single day. Our people are also the go-to workforce management partners for a lot of Fortune 500 companies. And tens of thousands of American workers, in almost every industry and profession, rely on them for career advice. When you’re ready to find out what we can do for you, stop by any of our offices across the nation or visit adeccousa.com today.
