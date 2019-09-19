Allegion Announces Pricing of $400 Million of Senior Notes

|By Business Wire
|
September 19, 2019 04:10 PM EDT
Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) (“Allegion” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of security products and solutions, today announced that it priced its previously announced offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.500% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
The Notes will be guaranteed upon their issuance by Allegion US Holding Company Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Allegion.
Allegion intends to use all of the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of the borrowings under its term loan facility. “This offering allows us to extend maturities at attractive interest rates,” said Patrick Shannon, senior vice president and CFO of Allegion.
BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.
Allegion has filed an effective registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the offering and encourages investors to read it (including the accompanying prospectus, the related prospectus supplement and the information incorporated by reference therein) for more complete information about Allegion and the offering. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies may also be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. at the following address: NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by calling 1-800-294-1322, or by emailing [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at the following address: 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by calling 1-866-471-2526; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at the following address: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10179, Attn: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, 3rd Floor, or by calling collect 1-212-834-4533.
These securities are only offered by means of a prospectus and a prospectus supplement related to the offering. This news release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor will there be any sales of securities mentioned in this news release in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the expected closing of the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's currently available information and its current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the Company’s control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on these factors and other risks that may affect the Company's business is included in filings it makes with the SEC from time to time, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2019, and in its other SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
About Allegion
Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion had $2.7 billion in revenue in 2018, and sells products in almost 130 countries.
