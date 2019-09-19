Davenport University Earns $4M in Scholarship Funds for Cybersecurity Students

|By Business Wire
Davenport University has received a five-year, $4M grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to train and educate the nation’s next generation of cybersecurity experts as part of their CyberCorps® Scholarship for Service program.
An estimated 300,000 cybersecurity jobs will remain unfilled across the country according to cyberseek.org. In the last year, the United States has seen an 11 percent increase in security breaches according to the 2019 Cybercrime Study conducted by Accenture.
“With a large number of open positions and growing security attacks, the need to strengthen and address the cybersecurity talent pipeline is more important than ever,” said Dr. Richard Pappas, president of Davenport University. “This grant validates the quality education Davenport University provides and the confidence the federal government has in our ability to deliver the talent needed to address one of our nation’s most pressing issues in cybersecurity.”
Led by Lonnie Decker and Mark McKinnon of Davenport University, and Andrew Rozema of Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC), the program will provide 28 students with scholarships that cover their full-tuition, any education-related fees and living costs. In return, graduates are guaranteed a full-time cybersecurity role at a government entity.
Anyone interested in this scholarship is welcome to apply. The scholarship covers the costs of a student’s junior or senior year at Davenport University. It also extends coverage to sophomores at GRCC, a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Two-Year Education (CAE2Y).
“Collaborating with community partners creates more opportunities for our students to gain in-demand skills in growing and evolving fields, including cybersecurity,” said Dr. Bill Pink, GRCC president. “We’re proud to be a partner with the National Science Foundation and Davenport University – and also our local high schools to inspire the students of the future.”
As part of the program, participating students mentor local high school students looking to pursue a career in cybersecurity. Additionally, students will travel to a national cybersecurity conference and complete a paid summer internship with a federal, state, local or tribal government organization to further their learning in the cybersecurity field.
“Programs like this, that support students in their career and educational pathways, lend a great hand to helping reach our goal of 60 percent of Michigan high school graduates earning a credential or degree after high school by 2030,” said Gov. Whitmer’s Advisor on Economic Prosperity Doug Ross. “And when students are supported on a path to earn these credentials, employers gain a highly-skilled talent pool to fill the 545,000 jobs coming open through 2026, and the state grows closer to filling the skills gap – it’s a win-win.”
Since 2011, Davenport University has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CDE) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) - one of only nine schools in Michigan. In addition, Davenport University is one of only 16 institutions nationally to be recognized as a Center of Digital Forensics Academic Excellence (CDFAE) by the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3).
Davenport University is accepting applications now. Those interested in learning more about the scholarship may visit davenport.edu/cybersecurity.
This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation under Grant No. 1921840. Any opinions, findings, and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the National Science Foundation.
About Davenport University:
Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving about 7,500 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions and urban education. To learn more visit www.davenport.edu.
