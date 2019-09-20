Global $6.81 Bn Oilfield Communications Market to 2026 - Analysis and Forecasts by Service, Communication Network Technology, Field Sit and Solution - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 20, 2019 06:21 AM EDT
The "Oilfield Communications Market to 2026 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Service; Communication Network Technology; Field Sit; and Solution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oilfield communications market was valued at US$ 3.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 6.81 Bn by 2026 with a CAGR growth rate of 8.74% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.
The oil and gas industry is accelerating rapidly in terms of technology adoption as well as better user expectations for reliable, high-performance connectivity. The network users working at offshore/onshore expect fast and uninterrupted internet connectivity across the area. The firms associated with the energy sector are always looking for new techniques to increase efficiency and create competitive advantages through automation and real-time data analysis. Satellite communications technology is highly available, providing coverage ubiquitously.
Oilfield communications require a consistent and competent wireless network that can function over long distances and under harsh weather conditions, and this is driving the growth for Oilfield communications. Oilfield communication networks and technologies supply lightning broadband speeds, thereby sustaining several applications that ultimately develop the operational efficiency and safety of the oilfield operations.
Rising demand for offshore oil field communication solutions, new projects in drilling for oil in extreme conditions, and rising implication of cyber security are some of the key factors fuelling the oilfield communications market growth. However, factors such as strict government regulatory norms and probable risk in data and asset security are hindering the growth of oilfield communications market.
Growing demand for cost-effective solutions in the oil and gas industry provides ample of opportunities for oilfield communications market growth. In addition to this, increasing the need for cybersecurity in the oil & gas industry is influencing the market growth. In the global oilfield communications market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the rising investments in R&D activities and rapidly increasing oilfield excavation activities in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Global Oilfield Communications Market Forecast and Analysis
1.2 Market Segmentation
2. Research Methodology
3. Oilfield Communications Market - Key Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.1.1 Increasing Demand For Reliable Technologies
3.1.2 Proliferation of digital infrastructure
3.2 Restraints
3.2.1 Instability in the Oil & Gas Industry leading to Lesser Investments in the Communication Technologies
3.3 Opportunities
3.3.1 Large Number of Ongoing Projects
3.4 Threat
3.4.1 Increasing Concerns related to Cyber Security
3.5 Emerging Markets
3.6 Futuristic Market Scenario
3.6.1 Technological Advancements
4. Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Porters Five Force Overview
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4 Threats to Substitutes
4.5 Threats to New Entrants
4.6 Competitive Rivalry
5. Oilfield Communications Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2026 - By Service
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Oilfield Communications Market Breakdown, By service, 2018 & 2026
5.3 Managed Services Market
5.4 Professional Services Market
6. Oilfield Communications Market- By Field Site
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Oilfield Communications Market Breakdown, By field site, 2018 & 2026
6.3 Onshore Communications Market
6.4 Offshore Communications Market
7. Oilfield Communications Market - By Communication Network Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oilfield Communications Market Breakdown, By Communication Network technology, 2018 & 2026
7.3 Tetra Network Market
7.4 Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network Market
7.5 Microwave Communication Network Market
7.6 Cellular Communication Network Market
7.7 Vsat Communication Network Market
7.7.1 Overview
7.7.2 VSAT Communication Network Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 (US$ Mn)
7.7.2.1 Band Type
7.7.2.1.1 Oilfield Communications Market Breakdown, By Band Type, 2018 & 2026
7.7.2.1.2 C-Band
7.7.2.1.3 L-Band
7.7.2.1.4 Ku-Band
7.7.2.1.5 High Throughput Satellite (HTS)
7.7.2.2 Network Type
7.7.2.2.1 Oilfield Communications Market Breakdown, By Network Type, 2018 & 2026
7.7.2.2.2 Mobile VSAT Network
7.7.2.2.3 Managed VSAT Network
7.7.2.2.4 Fixed VSAT Network
8. Oilfield Communications Market Analysis - By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Global Oilfield Communications Market Breakdown, By Solution, 2018 & 2026
8.3 Midstream Communication Solutions market
8.4 Downstream Communication Solutions Market
8.5 Upstream Communication Solutions Market
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Global Upstream Communication Solutions Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2026 (US$ Mn)
8.5.3 On-Site Network Connectivity Solutions
8.5.3.1 Wi-Fi Hotspot
8.5.3.2 WiMAX
8.5.3.3 Remote Field WAN and LAN
8.5.4 Integrated Communication Technology Solution
8.5.4.1 Wireless Intercom System
8.5.4.2 Unified Communication
8.5.4.3 Two-Way Radio Communication
8.5.4.4 VoIP Solutions
8.5.4.5 Video Conferencing
8.5.5 Operational Data Communication Solution
9. Oilfield Communications Market - Geographical Analysis
10. Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Initiative
10.3 Merger and Acquisition
10.4 New Product Launch
10.5 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11. Global Oilfield Communications Market - Key Company Profiles
- ABB Ltd.
- Airspan Networks Inc.
- Baker Huges Incorporated
- Ceragon Networks Ltd.
- Commscope Holding Company, Inc.
- Commtel Networks Pvt. Ltd.
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Hughes Network Systems LLC
- Inmarsat plc
- Rad Data Communications
- RigNet, Inc.
- Speedcast International Limited
- Tait Communications
- Nokia Corporation (Alcatel-Lucent)
- Siemens AG
