Power Distribution Unit (Basic, Metered, Switched, Monitored, ATS, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit) Market - Global Forecast to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

September 20, 2019
The "Power Distribution Unit Market by Type (Basic, Metered, Switched, Monitored, ATS, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit), Phase (Single & Three), Power Rating (Up to 120V, 120-240V, 240-400V, above 400V), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Power Distribution Unit Market is Projected to Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2024 from an Estimated USD 3.7 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%
The rising concerns overpower stability for uninterrupted business operations, rising power distribution unit installations for reducing energy losses, and an increasing number of data centers are driving the power distribution unit market. However, space constraints in old data centers, which lead to heating up of spaces; and complex wiring systems, with an increasing number of power distribution units are likely to hamper the growth of power distribution unit market.
The telecom & IT segment, by end-user, is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024
The end-user segment is categorized into telecom & IT; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; government & defense; automotive, manufacturing & processing industries, and energy. In 2018, the telecom & IT segment, by end-user, accounted for a 39% share of the global power distribution unit market; it is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is majorly owed to the rising use of the telecommunication devices. These devices are required to be connected to each other and a central control system.
With the rising use of telecommunication devices, the data that is being generated by each of these devices is also increasing. This data is required to be stored and managed using the telecom & IT infrastructure. Datacenters store the data and facilitate the flow of information, whenever and wherever necessary. The increasing number of data centers creates opportunities for the power distribution unit providers in the telecom & IT sector.
The above 400 V segment, by power rating, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2024
The above 400 V segment is projected to be the fastest-growing power rating segment during the forecast period. The rising demand for above 400 V PDUs in the Americas and Europe, owing to the reliability offered by the these PDUs for three-phase power distribution is projected to drive this segment during the forecast period.
Americas: The largest and fastest-growing region in the power distribution unit market
The Americas is projected to dominate the global power distribution unit market and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024. The region is witnessing a substantial growth for colocation data centers and provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the power distribution unit market in the Americas. Similarly, the health care sector provides an opportunity for the PDU market, owing to the increase in demand for lifesaving equipment, which requires an uninterrupted power supply for critical operations.
The leading players in the power distribution unit market are Cisco Systems (US), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Legrand (France).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Concerns Over Power Stability for Uninterrupted Business Operations
- Increasing Number of Data Centers
- Rising Power Distribution Unit Installations for Reducing Energy Losses
Restraints
- Space Constraints in Old Data Centers Leading to Heating Up of Spaces
- Complex Wiring Systems With Increasing Number of Power Distribution Units
Opportunities
- Containerized Power Solutions for Edge Data Centers
- Strong Growth From Enterprises' Shift Toward Cloud Applications
Challenges
- Integration of Old Power Distribution Units With Data Management Software Platform
Supply Chain Overview
- Key Influencers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Power Distribution Unit Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End-Use Industries
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- ATEN
- Cisco Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Legrand
- Panduit
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Tripp Lite
- Vertiv
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/evotu8
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005261/en/
