Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Report 2019-2027 - Soaring Developments in the Automotive Industry Prompt Massive Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|September 20, 2019 08:21 AM EDT
The "Analog-to-Digital Converter Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type; Resolution; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global analog-to-digital converter market accounted for US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 4.09 Bn by 2027.
Currently, the analog-to-digital converter market is gaining high momentum across the globe. The analog-to-digital converter market is rising owing to rising demand for energy-efficient communications network infrastructure to achieve network efficiency and continuous advancements in the automotive industry are some of the factors helps in driving the growth of A/D converters. The above-mentioned factors are expected to expand the scope of analog-to-digital converter market during the forecast period.
Some of the key manufacturers in the analog-to-digital converter market across the globe include Analog Devices, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cirrus Logic, Maxim Integrated, and On Semiconductor Corporation among others.
North America holds the largest market share in terms of revenue, whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the analog-to-digital converter market during the forecast period. Digital engagement of the US consumers, operator investment in the LTE and fiber network upgrades, leading R&D investments, favorable economy as well as business environment, and large-scale mobile and telecommunication media convergence in the region are the major trends that anticipated to have a positive impact on the 5G deployment in North America.
On the other hand, rapid developments, government support, and digitalization of the economy are some of the factors which help the economy to move forward from developing stage to a developed phase. Owing to the continuous evolution of IoT-based applications, deployment of 5G is gaining high traction and therefore is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of analog-to-digital converter market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Product Type
1.3.2 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Resolution
1.3.3 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Application
1.3.4 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America - PEST Analysis
4.3 Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Premium Insights
5.1 Analog to Digital Converter (ADC) Market in 5G Base Station
5.1.1 Overview and Trends
5.1.2 5G Base Station Market - Geographical Trends
5.1.2.1 North America
5.1.2.2 North America ADC Market in 5G Base Station, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1.2.2.1 Europe
5.1.2.3 Europe ADC Market in 5G Base Station, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1.2.4 Asia Pacific
5.1.2.5 Asia Pacific ADC Market in 5G Base Station, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1.2.6 Middle East and Africa
5.1.2.7 Middle East and Africa ADC Market in 5G Base Station, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1.2.8 South America
5.1.2.9 South America ADC Market in 5G Base Station, Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.1.3 ADC Market in 5G Base Station- Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027
5.2 Global ADC Market in 5G Base Station, Market Forecast and Analysis
5.2.1 Key ADC Vendor Analysis
5.2.1.1 Analog to Digital Converter Suppliers - Product Mapping
5.2.1.2 5G Chipset Suppliers - Product Mapping
6. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - Key Industry Dynamics
6.1 Key Market Drivers
6.1.1 Rising demand for advanced data acquisition systems
6.1.2 Growth in demand for high resolution content
6.2 Key Market Restraints
6.2.1 Huge costs and complexities incurred in the implementations of base stations
6.3 Key Market Opportunities
6.3.1 Soaring developments in the automotive industry
6.4 Future Trends
6.4.1 Growth in the developing economies worldwide
6.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
7. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - Global Market Analysis
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking
8. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis - By Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Integrating ADC
8.4 Delta-Sigma ADC
8.5 Successive Approximation ADC
8.6 Ramp ADC
8.7 Others
9. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis - By Resolution
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Breakdown, By Resolution, 2018 & 2027
9.3 8-bit
9.4-bit
9.5-bit
9.6-bit
9.7-bit
9.8 Others
10. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Analysis - By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
10.3 Industrial
10.4 Consumer Electronics
10.5 Automotive
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Telecommunication
10.8 Others
11. Global Analog-To-Digital Converter Market - Geographical Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
11.3 Europe Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11.4 APAC Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11.5 Middle East and Africa Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11.6 South America Analog-to-Digital Converter Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
12. Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 New Development
13. Analog-to-Digital Converter Market - Company Profiles
13.1 Analog Devices, Inc.
13.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation
13.3 Cirrus Logic, Inc.
13.4 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.
13.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated
13.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation
13.7 ROHM Semiconductor
13.8 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (ON Semiconductor)
13.9 STMicroelectronics N.V.
13.10 Texas instruments incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7h5bnq
