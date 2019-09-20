BevCanna to Present at Extraordinary Future Conference

|By Business Wire
|
|September 20, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) (“BevCanna” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that Chief Commercialization Officer Emma Andrews, RHN, NPDP, will be featured at this week’s Extraordinary Future Conference, representing BevCanna’s insights into the infused cannabis beverage category. The conference is being held on September 22-23, 2019 at the Vancouver Convention Center West.
Bringing together more than 2,500 attendees and engaged investors to connect with over 100 leading public and private technology companies and start-ups, the Extraordinary Future Conference provides investors with insights into the most current developments and disruptive headlines in science, technology and culture. The conference is hosted by Cambridge House International, which has been a leader in connecting Canadian companies for over 25 years, and now hosts the largest technology and mining conferences in the country, with over 20,000 delegates attending shows throughout the year.
Ms. Andrews will bring her expertise in developing and marketing cannabis-infused beverages to the Extraordinary Future Feature Panel: The Technology Behind Infused Cannabis Beverages. Industry leaders Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp.; Terry Donnelly, CEO of Hill Street Beverage Company; Paul Pederson, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions will join Ms. Andrews on the panel.
“The technology behind creating and manufacturing infused cannabis beverages is continually evolving, and BevCanna is at the forefront of the advances,” said Ms. Andrews. “We’ll share what we’ve learned from our consumer research and product development programs, and how utilizing the latest technologies is enabling us to develop a wide variety of new beverages that not only comply with all regulatory requirements, but are also very appealing to a broad range of consumers.”
BevCanna will also display two of their newly-launched beverage brands at their exhibit booth show (Booth #307). The Grüv Beverages™ brand represents an easy-drinking range of cannabis-infused iced tea beverages. The Anarchist Mountain Beverages™ brand is inspired by the plants found throughout the Pacific Northwest, and will include refreshing, lightly sparkling, ready-to-drink THC-dominant beverages, well-suited for social occasions.
About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.
BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF) develops and manufactures cannabinoid-infused beverages and consumer products for in-house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna has a 130-acre outdoor cultivation site in the fertile Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, as well as a world-class 40,000-square-foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 72M bottles per shift/per annum. BevCanna’s vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including the statements that: legalization of infused beverages is fast approaching in Canada; BevCanna will provide conference participants with samples of its alkaline spring water, sourced from their on-site aquifer in Bridesville, BC, and the same premium spring water will soon be infused with cannabinoids, once regulations come into effect; and that BevCanna’s vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.
These statements are based on certain assumptions regarding anticipated changes to Canadian federal legislation to legalize infused beverages; the continued normalization of cannabis-infused beverage consumption habits; and the issuances of licences by Health Canada to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The assumptions of the Company, although considered reasonable by it at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company not being issued licences by Health Canada; and other risks. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
