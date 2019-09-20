Global Embedded Computing Market Report 2019-2027 - Market to Surpass $67 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 20, 2019 08:41 AM EDT
The "Embedded Computing Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Industry Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global embedded computing market is estimated to account to US$ 34.63 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 67.29 Bn by 2027.
The global embedded computing market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The growing adoption of IoT application in diverse industries is one of the crucial factors influencing the embedded computing market. Additionally, the increased need for superior performance, secure connectivity, lower cost, power efficiency, and faster time to market are other significant factors bolstering market growth.
Smaller and energy-efficient semiconductors are now available in the market owing to advancements in the design of semiconductor. It has further enabled design engineers to enhance security and system intelligence across a wide range of products. Embedded systems are well-matched to fulfill the demand for such products.
A key trend that will prominently impact the embedded computing market in the coming years is the rapid technological transformation in the telecommunication industry. The telecommunication sector has long been one of the important customers of embedded computing. The newest technological advancement in the telecommunication industry is the adoption of 5G network. Cellular carriers are marketing 5G intensively, touting how it is designed to achieve up to 5Gbps in downlink peak data rate.
The vision of 5G is predominantly about speeds that are 10X - 100X faster than 4G LTE and capacity levels that are a thousand times greater. With the expansion of 5G networks globally, the demand for embedded computers is also set to increase. Telecommunication systems integrate various embedded systems such as routers, modems, network switches, network bridges, and mobile phone, among others. With the dawn of newer technology such as 5G, telecom operators would invest heavily for its introduction and expansion of network coverage. Thus, the demand for individual embedded systems with an embedded computer would also rise proportionately.
The Asia Pacific leads the embedded computing market by region. APAC region consists of many developing countries, which are witnessing high growth in their manufacturing sector. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. Several governments have taken initiatives such as Made in China 2025 and Make in India, among others to propel the growth of the manufacturing sector.
However, China, which is the largest manufacturing hub, is experiencing a rise in the country's labor cost owing to the aging population of the country. It has resulted in manufacturing companies seeking for making investments in Southeast Asian countries. China holds the largest market share in the Asia Pacific embedded computing market. The country is the largest producer of passenger cars in the world, along with Japan, India, and South Korea are some of the major vehicle manufacturing countries
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Embedded Computing Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.3.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis
4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis
5. Embedded Computing Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Automotive Industry is Expected to be the Prime Driver for the Embedded Computing Market
5.1.2 Industrial Sector to Ensure Embedded Computing's Formidable Growth Rate
5.1.3 Telecommunication Industry yet Another Strong Contender in the Embedded Computing Market
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 Security Concerns Touted as the Major Restraint of the Embedded Computing Market
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Bridging the Gap between Usability and Performance
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Machine Learning at the Edge
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers & Restraints
6. Embedded Computing Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Embedded Computing Market Overview
6.2 Global Embedded Computing Market Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - 2018
7. Embedded Computing Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Embedded Computing Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Microprocessors
7.4 Microcontrollers
7.5 Digital Signal Processors
7.6 ASICS
7.7 FPGAs
7.8 Memory
7.9 Software
7.10 Others
8. Embedded Computing Market Analysis - By Industry Verticals
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global Embedded Computing Market Breakdown, By Industry Verticals, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Consumer Electronics
8.6 Transportation
8.7 Government & Enterprise
8.8 Communication
8.9 Others
9. Embedded Communication Market - Geographical Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America Embedded Computing Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027
9.3 Europe Embedded Computing Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027
9.4 Asia-Pacific Embedded Computing Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027
9.5 Middle East & Africa Embedded Computing Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027
9.6 South America Embedded Computing Market Revenue And Forecast To 2027
10. Embedded Computing Market - Industry Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Initiative
10.3 Merger And Acquisition
10.4 New Development
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Advantech Co. Ltd.
11.2 ARM Holdings PLC
11.3 Fujitsu Limited
11.4 International Business Machines Corporation
11.5 Intel Corporation
11.6 Microchip Technology Incorporated
11.7 Qualcomm Incorporated
11.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation
11.9 STMicroelectronics N.V.
11.10 Texas Instruments Incorporated
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ny7df
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005280/en/
