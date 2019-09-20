Global Live Audio Streaming Market to Surpass $1.1 Billion by 2027 - Comprehensive Industry Insights Report, 2019 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|September 20, 2019 08:43 AM EDT
The "Live Audio Streaming Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component; Platform; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global live audio streaming market is estimated to account to US$ 470.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 1,166.4 Mn by 2027.
The global live audio streaming market is experiencing steady growth in the forecast period. The developed, as well as developing countries, are witnessing immense growth in the demand for smartphones and other consumer electronics majorly due to increasing technological advancements and availability of a large number of companies providing an array of digital services.
Currently, users are widely adopting consumer devices on the back of rising disposable income levels, for accessing digital content in the form of audio, video, and so on. Devices such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs have become an integral part of consumers' lives.
The rising disposable income levels and increasing demand for digital content are among the factors driving the adoption of live audio streaming services among consumers worldwide. The enhanced digital content consumption among consumers worldwide is also attributed to the availability of affordable data plans and low-cost smartphones, among other factors.
A continuous decline in the prices of 4G-enabled android smartphones has been a significant factor fueling the consumption of live audio and video streaming among the countries with low per capita incomes, such as India, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. In addition to this, with the rollout of 3G and 4G services in the various markets, the availability and demand of digital content have increased multifold in the past decade, and this trend is expected to boost the live audio streaming market during 2019-2027. This factor is projected to gain traction in the coming times having a significant impact approaching the live audio streaming market.
The live audio streaming market has been segmented based on component, platform, application, and geography. Based on component, the live audio streaming market has been segmented into hardware, and software and services. Live audio streaming software and services are expected to garner the largest share of the overall market throughout the forecast period. Based on the platform, the live audio streaming market has been segmented into the web and mobile. In 2018, the mobile segment contributed a substantial share in the global live audio streaming market. The digital revolution across the globe has changed consumer behavior drastically, which is further fuelling the demand for digital content. The live audio streaming market is further segmented on the basis application into enterprises, radio, music concerts and events, personal, and others.
Some of the key players operating in the global live audio streaming market include Adobe Inc., Bloomberg L.P, DaCast, Lime Broadcast Group, Lineapp GmBH, Live365, MIXLR Ltd., Muvi LLC, SoundCloud, Spotify Technology S.A, and Stream Monster Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Component
1.3.2 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Platform
1.3.3 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Application
1.3.4 Global Live Audio Streaming Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Live Audio Streaming- Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South America- PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions
5. Live Audio Streaming Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Growing mobile subscriber base driving demand for live audio streaming services
5.1.2 Increased demand of smart consumer devices boosting consumption of digital content worldwide
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1 Stagnant and slow subscriber growth in developed regions
5.3 Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising mobile internet users
5.3.2 Favourable government policies and initiatives fuelling demand for digital services
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Streaming emerging as biggest contributor to growth of global music industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Live Audio Streaming Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Live Audio Streaming Market Overview
6.2 Global Live Audio Streaming Market Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning- Key Players
7. Live Audio Streaming Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 Live Audio Streaming Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Hardware
7.4 Software & Services
8. Live Audio Streaming Market Analysis - By Platform
8.1 Overview
8.2 Live Audio Streaming Market Breakdown, By Platform, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Web
8.4 Mobile
9. Live Audio Streaming Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global Live Audio Streaming Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Enterprise
9.4 Radio
9.5 Music Concerts and Events
9.6 Personal
9.7 Others
10. Global Live Audio Streaming Market - Geographic Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America Live Audio Streaming Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.3 Europe Live Audio Streaming Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.4 APAC Live Audio Streaming Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.5 Middle East and Africa Live Audio Streaming Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.6 South America Live Audio Streaming Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Merger & Acquisition
12. Live Audio Streaming Market - Company Profiles
12.1 Adobe Inc.
12.2 Bloomberg L.P.
12.3 DACAST
12.4 Lime Broadcast Group
12.5 LINEAPP GmbH
12.6 Live365
12.7 Mixlr Ltd.
12.8 Muvi LLC
12.9 SoundCloud
12.10 Spotify Technology S.A.
12.11 Stream Monster Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nel6lo
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005281/en/
