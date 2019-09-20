Unity Technologies Acquires deltaDNA, Games LiveOps Provider

|By Business Wire
|September 20, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Unity Technologies (https://unity.com), creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, today announced the acquisition of deltaDNA, a leader in games LiveOps management. Under the terms of the acquisition, deltaDNA will continue to operate as a separate entity, providing its engine agnostic player lifetime management tools to developers worldwide.
“Today’s acquisition of deltaDNA builds on Unity’s commitment to enabling developer success at all stages of the game life cycle, from creation onwards,” said Ingrid Lestiyo, General Manager, Monetization, Unity Technologies. “DeltaDNA helps developers deeply understand their players, optimize their games and increase revenue. We’re excited to welcome deltaDNA into the Unity family, and to extend the reach of their real-time engagement capabilities to creators around the world.”
DeltaDNA is used by many of the world’s leading games studios, including Viacom, Bandai Namco, and 505 Games. Its engagement solution will be integrated with the Unity Engine to provide unparalleled player lifecycle management. With deltaDNA, Unity game developers will be able to engage individual players to improve player experience, increasing retention, and building a robust, profitable business.
“Operating your game just got a whole lot better. DeltaDNA and Unity have always worked well together, but the possibility of a fully integrated workflow is a game-changer for everyone involved,” said Mark Robinson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, deltaDNA. “By joining Unity, current deltaDNA users will continue to receive tailored support, now with the backing of mobile gaming’s most successful engine, and Unity’s developers will have more seamless access to our advanced analytics and engagement tools.”
Unity exists to empower the success of the world’s creators with the most accessible and powerful real-time 3D development and monetization platform. Games and experiences made with Unity have reached more than 3 billion devices worldwide this year and were installed more than 29 billion times in the last 12 months. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.
About Unity Technologies
Unity is the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create, operate, and monetize experiences for the real-time world. Unity empowers anyone, regardless of skill level and industry, to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximize ease-of-use, and monetize, so that they can find success with their creations. The company’s 1,000 person development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus, Autodesk, and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Made with Unity experiences reach nearly 3 billion devices worldwide and have been installed more than 29 billion times in the last 12 months. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.
About deltaDNA
Using data to manage the whole game economy, deltaDNA provides powerful CRM technology and expert consultancy for game-makers. They supply the tools and insights needed to optimize games, for individual players, in real-time. With deep and rich player data on 160 million Monthly Active Users (MAU), the deltaDNA analytics and player marketing platform is home to some of the games sector's leading publishers and developers, including Take-Two Interactive, Square Enix Montreal, and Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005030/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT