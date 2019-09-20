Osram Enables Intelligent Automotive Lighting in HD Quality

|By Business Wire
|
September 20, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
About two years after the announcement of the world's first hybrid LED "Eviyos," Osram is starting a new chapter in multi-pixel solutions for car headlights. With more than 25,000 individually controllable pixels, the LED has a footprint of just 40 mm². The individual light pixels are brought together to a pixel pitch of only 40 µm, creating a particularly space-saving component. This not only emphasizes Osram’s innovation leadership in the automotive sector, but also clearly shows where the technological journey is headed in the coming years - multifunctional, intelligently controllable headlamps that can do more than just illuminate the road.
Visualization of information with the help of headlights in HD quality - the 25,600 pixels of the second generation of Eviyos will make this possible in the future. Picture: Osram
"With more than 25,000 individually controllable pixels, the second generation of Eviyos will bring HD-quality projections onto the road. In the future, vehicles will be able to visually display warnings or symbols to vehicle occupants or other road users," explains Wolfgang Lex, Vice President and General Manager Automotive at Osram Opto Semiconductors. "Car owners can also be greeted by a variety of welcome scenarios when approaching their vehicle thanks to this product." In addition to the outstanding high resolution, the second generation of Eviyos will offer decisive advantages over comparable solutions, especially in terms of energy efficiency and space.
An essential feature of the Eviyos family is only the pixels that are needed are illuminated for a particular situation. This means that only the necessary energy is consumed - a crucial point, especially for electric vehicles.
The second generation of Eviyos is currently still under development, but it already shows how automotive lighting will change in the coming years. They can fade out areas with unprecedented precision, while other areas shine in full light. This technology also opens the door to new fields of application beyond classic lighting. Depending on the application, customers will be able to combine several Eviyos with each other or other conventional LEDs.
At the beginning of 2020, the first generation of the world's first hybrid LED Eviyos, featuring 1,024 individually controllable pixels will be launched to the market. The market launch of the second generation of Eviyos is planned for 2023.
ABOUT OSRAM
OSRAM, based in Munich, is a leading global high-tech company with a history dating back more than 110 years. Primarily focused on semiconductor-based technologies, our products are used in highly diverse applications ranging from virtual reality to autonomous driving and from smartphones to networked, intelligent lighting solutions in buildings and cities. OSRAM utilizes the infinite possibilities of light to improve the quality of life for individuals and communities. OSRAM’s innovations will enable people all over the world not only to see better, but also to communicate, travel, work, and live better. As of the end of fiscal year 2018 (September 30), OSRAM had approximately 26,200 employees worldwide. It generated revenue of more than €3.8 billion from continued operations in fiscal year 2018. The company is listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Munich (ISIN: DE000LED4000; WKN: LED400; trading symbol: OSR). Additional information can be found at www.osram.com.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT