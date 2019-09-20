Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Value & Volume Analysis, 2019-2027 - Breakdown by Type, Application, Density and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
September 20, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
The "SLC NAND Flash Memory Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Application; Density" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for US$ 1.15 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1.98 Bn by 2027.
By volume, the global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted for 142 Mn units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 260.5 Mn units by 2027.
Currently, the SLC NAND flash memory market is gaining high momentum across the globe. The SLC NAND flash memory market is rising owing to the shift of electronics and automotive production in this region. The rapidly increasing consumer electronics and wireless communication market in developing nations offer a worthy growth opportunity to the SLC NAND flash memory market during the forecast period.
Globally, SLC NAND flash memory market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to new product developments, and deployment for future in the current scenario although it is anticipated to rise at a sluggish pace in the coming years. The market for SLC NAND comprises of several tier1, tier2 and tier3 companies across the globe which capitalize substantial amounts with an objective to develop advanced electronic and semiconductor storage products. There are a few stakeholders in the SLC NAND flash memory ecosystem that are involved in the end-to-end.
Some of the key manufacturers in the SLC NAND flash memory market across the globe include Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., and SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc. among others.
Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the SLC NAND flash memory market during the forecast period. The Asian countries are surrounded by a large number of industrial and economic growth, which foresee the huge application of IoT. China and India are the biggest catalysts of growth in the Asia-Pacific region.
Further, countries such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and others are pacing up in offering advanced consumer electronics. On the contrary, countries such as Japan and China have adopted IoT in various application sectors, whereas, technology is still in the nascent phase in other developing countries of APAC such as India, Malaysia, Philippines, and others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Type
1.3.2 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Application
1.3.3 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Density
1.3.4 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - By Geography
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Rest of the World PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS
5.1.1 Increasing need for advanced features
5.1.2 Growing digitalization and emergence of data-centric applications
5.1.3 Rising penetration of IoT technology to accelerate the demand
5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
5.2.1 Cost and manufacturing complexities of the SLC NAND flash memories
5.2.2 Manufacturing challenges might impact the demand-supply equilibrium
5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY
5.3.1 Increasing penetration of autonomous cars to provide a strong opportunity platform
5.4 FUTURE TRENDS
5.4.1 Emergence of 3D SLC NAND flash
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
6.3 Market Positioning - Global Top Five Players Ranking
7. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Serial NAND
7.4 Parallel NAND
8. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Communication
8.6 Computers and IT
8.7 Consumer Electronics
8.8 Others
9. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Analysis - By Density
9.1 Overview
9.2 SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Breakdown, By Density, 2018 & 2027
9.3 1 Gb
9.4 2 Gb
9.5 4 Gb
9.6 8 Gb
9.7 Above 8Gb
10. Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market - Geographical Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027
10.3 Europe SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.4 APAC SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.5 Rest of the World SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Merger & Acquisition
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Development
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
12.2 Micron Technology Inc.
12.3 Intel Corporation
12.4 Kingston Technology Company Inc.
12.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated
12.6 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.7 Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. Ltd.
12.8 SK Hynix Inc.
12.9 Toshiba corporation
12.10 Western Digital Corporation
12.11 Winbond Electronics Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vdb42n
