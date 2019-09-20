Wolters Kluwer Supports Integrated Care Teams with New Audio Digest Multi-Specialty Lecture Playlists Providing Valuable Cross-Specialty Perspectives

|By Business Wire
|
|September 20, 2019 09:30 AM EDT
As more clinicians practice as part of a multidisciplinary care team, having a broad understanding of issues outside their usual practice is becoming increasingly essential. To address this need, Wolters Kluwer, Health launched the Audio Digest Multi-Specialty CME Collection, which gives clinicians streamlined access to lectures on relevant topics beyond their domains of expertise. The playlists have been curated for physicians in four specialties – family medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine and anesthesiology –providing valuable cross-specialty perspectives and knowledge for integrated care teams.
With lectures by experts from the nation’s most prestigious health systems and academic institutions, each collection was developed with the most popular topics listened to by peer groups. For example, the Anesthesiology Collection includes “Ethical Issues in the Delivery Room,” an important topic not often covered in obstetric anesthesia that is frequently accessed by anesthesiologists despite being outside their core specialty.
The new collections offer diverse and relevant topics for specialists working on multidisciplinary care teams as well as clinicians looking to expand their knowledge beyond their areas of practice. Examples include:
- “Updates on Perioperative Medicine,” clinically relevant and useful information to improve perioperative management of surgical patients
- “Kids and Bugs: A Survey of Infections in Children,” a comprehensive review of common infections in children
- “Pneumonia and Antibiotic Use: Why Less is More,” which takes a closer look at antibiotic stewardship in the treatment of pneumonia
- “Evaluation of Dementia in Primary Care,” which provides clinical clues for differential diagnosis and progression of disease
- “Management of the Combative, Intoxicated Patient,” which looks at the clinical aspects of treatment and brings in plaintiff and defense lawyers’ perspectives
- “Emergency Care of Patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder,” a rarely covered topic for a clinical setting that is seeing this special population more frequently
By compiling playlists of informative lectures that cover evidence-based practices on issues clinically related to these four specialty areas, the Multi-Specialty CME Collection arms clinicians with a broader understanding of prevalent conditions and diagnostic treatments across team-based healthcare, helping improve care quality and patient safety. Lectures, which are CME-eligible and American Medical Association (AMA) Physician’s Recognition Award (PRA) accredited, also help clinicians gain insights into the issues their peers are dealing with in other specialties.
“Patient-centered, team-based care has emerged as an effective and efficient approach to managing a wide range of conditions in both the inpatient and ambulatory care settings. Outcomes within this model are further enhanced when team members, especially physician leaders, have a working knowledge of a broad range of issues whether or not they fall within their specialty. This is what can be gained from the Audio Digest multi-specialty collection,” said Greg Samios, President and CEO, Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “Our Audio Digest Multi-Specialty CME Collection gives clinicians an edge with evidence-based knowledge on best practices across disciplines, so they are better able to diagnose and treat conditions when referrals to a specialist are not practical or when participating in team-based care settings.”
The Multi-Specialty CME Collection can be accessed online or via the Audio Digest Membership mobile app. Available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, the mobile app allows users to listen to lectures, play back audio at variable speeds, download content, and test and track credits while progress is synced across devices.
For more information on Audio Digest Multi-Specialty CME Collections, click here.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for physicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, tax specialists, and finance, audit, compliance, and regulatory sectors.
The company provides expert solutions - a combination of deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services - that help professionals navigate change, solve complex problems, and deliver impact in their respective fields.
Headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, Wolters Kluwer holds market-leading positions in 40 countries globally, represents customers across 180 countries and employs 18,600 people worldwide. In 2018, it reported annual revenues of €4.3 billion.
Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students with advanced clinical decision support, learning and research and clinical intelligence. For more information about our solutions, visit http://healthclarity.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.
For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005041/en/
