Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Report 2019: Analyses & Forecasts Through 2014-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|September 20, 2019 10:54 AM EDT
The "Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market By Component (Software & Service), By Enterprise Size, By Industry (Third Party Logistics (3PL); IT & Telecom; BFSI; & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is anticipated to grow at CAGR to around 10% during the forecast period.
The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market is expected to witness progressive growth and reach the market value of around $ 23.8 billion by 2024, on account of increasing demand for industrial automation and rapid increase in e-commerce activities.
Moreover, increasing storage demand coupled with the need to cut order backlog and miss-ships is further propelling the smart & mobile supply chain solutions market globally. However, factors like lack of infrastructure and system scalability are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.
The global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market can be segmented based on Component, Enterprise Size, Industry and regional analysis.
- Based on component, the market can be segmented into Software and Services.
- In terms of software, the market has been classified into Transportation Management Systems (TMS), Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), sourcing & procurement, supply chain planning, and Manufacturing Execution System (MES). Among them, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems are anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing trend for agile warehouse management and fluctuating fuel prices worldwide.
- Based on region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among them, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to rapid digitization. Moreover, Asia-Pacific and Europe are anticipated to witness swift growth during the forecast period on account of increasing awareness regarding the benefits of intelligent solutions.
The major players operating in the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market include JDA Software Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Epicor Software Corp., GT Nexus, Inc., Descartes Systems Group, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kewill Systems Plc., and Infor Global Solutions. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.
- To classify and forecast the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market based on component, enterprise size, industry and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global smart and mobile supply chain solutions market.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Component (Software; Service)
5.2.1.1. By Software (Transportation Management System (TMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Sourcing and Procurement, Supply Chain Planning, Manufacturing Execution System (MES))
5.2.1.2. By Service (Consulting; Management; Integration)
5.2.2. By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)
5.2.3. By Industry (Third Party Logistics (3PL); IT & Telecom; BFSI; Government; Healthcare; Logistics; Retail; Others)
5.2.4. By Region
5.2.5. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. North America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
7. Europe Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
8. Asia-Pacific Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
9. South America Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
10. Middle East and Africa Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Outlook
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Company Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported)
13.2.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.4. Market positioning
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1. JDA Software Group Inc.
13.3.2. Manhattan Associates Inc.
13.3.3. SAP SE
13.3.4. Oracle Corporation
13.3.5. Epicor Software Corp.
13.3.6. GT Nexus Inc.
13.3.7. Descartes Systems Group Inc.
13.3.8. IBM Corporation
13.3.9. Kewill Systems PLC
13.3.10. Infor Global Solutions Inc.
(Note: The companies list can be customized based on the client requirements)
14. Strategic Recommendations
