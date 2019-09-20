Connected Living Outlook to 2024: Connected CE & Platforms, Digital Entertainment Services, Residential Security Services, Smart Home Devices & Services, Smart Home Energy Management, Connected Health - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
September 20, 2019
The "Connected Living Outlook: Value Beyond Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Connected products are developing at a rapid pace across a number of geographic regions and countries, greatly impacting new applications and services for consumers. This research helps companies understand new market opportunities and provides a greater understanding of the changing dynamics in the consumer market verticals, as well as highlighting innovative and notable players.
This report provides an assessment of key connected living innovations and trends developing globally. The report identifies key technologies enabling and driving adoption of connected products and examines growth opportunities in service categories, including broadband and 5G, digital media, residential security, connected health and wellness, as well as connected consumer product categories, including home networks, smart home devices, and connected consumer electronics. It also identifies key companies to watch in each product category and includes five-year forecasts for select product categories.
Coverage areas include:
- Connected CE & Platforms
- Digital Entertainment Services
- Residential Security Services
- Smart Home Devices & Services
- Smart Home Energy Management
- Connected Health
Companies Mentioned
- Alarm.com
- Alectra Utilities
- Amazon
- American Two Way
- Android
- Apple
- Arcadia Power
- Arlo
- ARToolKit
- AT&T
- Axius
- Best Buy
- Bitseed
- Blockpass
- Bose
- Brinc
- Buoy Labs
- Canary
- CBS All Access
- Chamberlain
- Cheddar
- Cisco
- Clayton
- Cognitive Systems
- Comcast
- Control4
- CRTC
- Currant
- D.R. Horton
- Deep Sentinel
- DeepAR
- Disney
- Domotz
- ecobee
- eDevice
- Energy Web Foundation
- ESPN+
- ESTEQ
- Ethereum
- Everstore
- FCC
- Filament
- Fitbit
- Flare
- FlexiDAO
- Flywheel
- Garmin
- Hisense
- Hive Smart Home
- and many more...
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1 Purpose of Report
1.2 Research Approach/Sources
2. Connected Living
2.1 Value-Added Services: Driving Incremental Revenues
2.2 Expanding the Customer Base
2.3 Converging Markets and Expanding Channels
3. Enabling the Connected Lifestyle
3.1 Mobile and Broadband Trends
3.1.1 Universal Broadband Access
3.1.2 Greater Gigabit Speed Service Availability
3.1.3 The Rise of 5G Networks
3.2 AI, Personal Assistants, and UI Innovation
3.2.1 Natural Language Processing and Voice Assistants
3.2.2 AI and the Connected Home
3.3 Data Privacy & Security
3.3.1 Growth in Data Security Services
3.3.2 Data Security: Broadband Providers, Residential Gateways, and Mesh Networking
3.3.3 Blockchain as a Data Security Solution
3.4 Technical Support
3.4.1 Smart Home Setup and Installation Services
3.4.2 Smart Home Consultation Services
3.4.3 Home Network Monitoring Companies
3.5 Cloud vs. Edge Computing
3.5.1 Key Drivers of Edge Computing in the Connected Home
3.5.2 Global Issues and Edge Computing
4. Connected CE & Platforms
4.1 Trends and Market Developments
4.1.1 Evolution of the Smartphone Market
4.1.2 Smart Speakers Entering the Mainstream
4.1.3 Convergence of CE and Smart Home with Voice
4.2 Innovations
4.2.1 Augmented Reality and the Evolution of the Smartphone
4.2.2 Evolution of Subscription Service Business Model
4.2.3 Integration of Smart Assistants and Headphones
4.3 Companies to Watch
4.3.1 HMD Global
4.3.2 Microsoft
4.3.3 Samsung
4.4 Global Trends
4.5 Market Forecast
5. Entertainment Services
5.1 Trends and Market Developments
5.1.1 Rise of the OTT Middle Class
5.1.2 Live Online Video in the Mainstream
5.1.3 Growth of Ad-Based Services
5.2 Innovations
5.2.1 Moving Beyond Traditional Delivery for Media
5.2.2 Evolution of Authentication
5.3 Companies to Watch
5.3.1 Apple
5.3.2 Disney
5.3.3 WarnerMedia
5.4 Global Trends
5.5 Market Forecast
6. Residential Security Services
6.1 Trends and Market Developments
6.1.1 Growth in DIY
6.1.2 Competition and Pricing Pressures
6.1.3 Changing Business Models and Innovation
6.2 Innovations
6.2.1 Video Analytics and AI in Security Cameras
6.2.2 Sensor Innovation
6.2.3 Voice and Biometrics
6.3 Companies to Watch
6.3.1 ADT
6.3.2 Deep Sentinel
6.3.3 Resideo
6.4 Global Trends
6.5 Market Forecast
7. Smart Home Devices & Services
7.1 Trends and Market Developments
7.1.1 Home Builder Channel Expansion
7.1.2 Large Tech Companies Investing in Smart Hardware
7.1.3 Prioritizing Energy Efficiency Use Cases
7.2 Innovations
7.2.1 Evolution of Voice-Enabled AI Solutions
7.2.2 Improving Vision Intelligence Capabilities
7.2.3 Expanding Smart Home Control Methods
7.3 Companies to Watch
7.3.1 Intellivision
7.3.2 Roost
7.3.3 Tado
7.4 Global Trends
7.5 Market Forecast
8. Smart Home Energy Management
8.1 Trends and Market Developments
8.1.1 Smart Energy Devices in the Top Five Smart Devices Owned
8.1.2 Electric Vehicles Gaining Popularity
8.1.3 Opportunities Exist for Consumer Engagement
8.2 Innovations
8.2.1 Blockchain and Demand Response Programs
8.2.2 Development of Community Renewables
8.2.3 Residential Batteries Gaining Momentum
8.3 Companies to Watch
8.3.1 Leviton
8.3.2 Lutron
8.3.3 Sense with Landis+Gyr
8.4 Global Trends
8.5 Market Forecast
9. Connected Health
9.1 Trends and Market Developments
9.1.1 Connected Health Devices and Fitness Equipment
9.1.2 Telehealth and On-Demand Virtual Care Services
9.1.3 Independent Living Solutions
9.2 Innovations
9.2.1 Evolution of Connected Medical Devices
9.2.2 Blockchain and the Health Sector
9.3 Companies to Watch
9.3.1 Alarm.com
9.3.2 Apple
9.3.3 Best Buy
9.4 Global Trends
10. Implications & Recommendations
List of Figures
- Average Number of Connected Devices Per US Broadband Household
- US Broadband Service Adoption & Service ARPU (2010-2018)
- Connected Home Channels & Ecosystems Fitbit & Garmin Wearables
- The Smart Home Ecosystem
- Global Broadband Household Share by Region
- Smart Speaker with Voice Assistant Adoption (2016-2019)
- Smart Displays from Lenovo, Amazon, and Google
- Smart Home Devices: Purchase Inhibitors Adoption of Data Security Services
- Key Characteristics of Blockchain
- Edge Computing Process
- Adoption of Consumer Electronics Products
- Consumer Familiarity with AR US Forecast - Smart Speakers with Personal Assistants
- Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Global Forecast - Total OTT Revenue and Subscriptions
- Installation Method for Recently Acquired Pro-Monitored Security Systems
- Forecast of US Broadband Households with Security
- Smart Home Device Ownership
- Smart Controller Forecast - US Broadband Households
- Number of Smart Energy Devices Owned
- Smart Thermostat Ownership by Country (2018)
- States with Community Solar Policies
- US Forecast - Smart Thermostats (2018-2024)
- Adoption of Specified Health Devices Caregivers' Willingness to Pay for Independent Living Features
- Important Aspects of Retirement Life
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73cobp
