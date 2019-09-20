L.A.-based Tech Company Honey Enters Multi-year Partnership With L.A. Clippers That Launches With the Renaming of the Newly-renovated Honey Training Center

|By Business Wire
The L.A. Clippers and L.A.-based technology company Honey have entered into a multi-year partnership that launches today with the renaming of the newly-renovated “Honey Training Center: Home of the L.A. Clippers.” The Clippers recently completed full-scale renovations of the team’s state-of-the-art training center, and this concrete example of the Clippers’ commitment to success, both now and for the long-term, provided the ideal platform for Honey to launch its partnership with the Clippers and underscore its commitment to Los Angeles. Honey’s investment in the Clippers begins this season with the newly-renamed Honey Training Center: Home of the L.A. Clippers and displaying Honey’s logo on Clippers practice jerseys.
“L.A. is home for Honey. The company was founded here and we’re currently building out our new headquarters in the Arts District,” said Honey co-founder and CEO George Ruan. “We’re deeply invested in the success of this city and are proud to be partnering with the L.A. Clippers, because of their commitment to making a positive impact on L.A.”
Added Honey President Joanne Bradford, “We wanted to partner with a team that aligned with how we think about building a brand and a company. We’re two like-minded organizations that share the same belief that if you stay hungry and work hard, you can win.”
Honey is on a mission to make the world more financially fair. Its 10+ million members worldwide use its suite of free tools daily to save time and money when shopping online. Honey has always stayed true to its values of thinking clever and staying scrappy to build a consumer-first technology company. The Clippers are rooted in the same idea of putting their fans first and to winning on and off the court through hard work, effort and practice, representing and making a difference for the people of L.A.
“We are proud to reveal the Honey Training Center, our renovated facility that represents the hard work and determination that drives our players every day. Just like Honey, the Clippers are committed to making L.A. a better place by putting our fans first and working hard for each and every one of them,” said Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker. “We’re partnering with Honey because their ambitious vision and humble approach match our own and we’re looking forward to growing and succeeding together in Los Angeles.”
Renovations to the Honey Training Center: Home of the L.A. Clippers, already considered among the best practice facilities in the NBA, include: a completely renovated player locker room, increasing the size of the weight and performance room by 25 percent, and new state-of-the-art equipment for everything from the weight room to the media center, which provides the team and coaching staff with every possible amenity to help them plan and prepare for wins on the court.
About Honey
Honey is an L.A.-based tech company building tools to help people save time and money when shopping online. What started as a browser extension has grown into a suite of free tools that help everyone shop with confidence. From notifying you when a price drops, to showing you the lowest prices available, to a mobile app that brings your favorite stores and deals into one easy-to-shop destination, Honey provides you with the information that you need to make the best decisions with your money. Honey has 10+ million members globally, a majority of which are in the US, Canada, UK and Australia. In the past year, Honey has saved its members more than $1 billion. Visit www.joinhoney.com to shop smarter.
About the L.A. Clippers
Led by Chairman Steve Ballmer, the L.A. Clippers in 2019-20 are competing in the franchise’s 50th season, after eight consecutive winning seasons and seven Playoffs appearances in the past eight seasons. Head Coach Doc Rivers, the winningest head coach in franchise history, has compiled the NBA’s fifth-best record over the course of his time in L.A. The Clippers are committed to the city of Los Angeles and through the L.A. Clippers Foundation, provide resources and opportunities that make a positive difference toward leveling the playing field for youth in Southern California. Visit the Clippers online at www.clippers.com or follow them on social media @LAClippers.
