AT&T Announces Renewable Energy Purchases will Surpass 1.5 Gigawatts of Clean Energy at Climate Week NYC 2019


|September 20, 2019 12:01 PM EDT
Today, as part of Climate Week NYC 2019, AT&T* (NYSE: T) announced that our renewable energy purchases will surpass 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of clean energy capacity with the addition of new Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs) with Invenergy** and Duke Energy Renewables.*** The new deals will support new wind and solar projects, and help solidify AT&T’s position as one of the largest corporate purchasers of renewable energy in the U.S.1
“AT&T is investing in renewable energy because it is good for our planet and our business,” said Charlene Lake, Chief Sustainability Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility. “AT&T’s new renewable energy purchases are a milestone in our company-wide efforts to help address climate change, and they will deliver important benefits to our bottom line.”
Our newest renewable energy purchases will support wind and solar projects, developed by Invenergy, delivering 800 megawatts (MW) of sustainable energy, as well as 160 MWs of wind energy generated by the Frontier Windpower II project, developed by Duke Energy Renewables. The new purchase agreements build upon AT&T’s existing agreements supporting wind energy centers already operational or under development.
“Large-scale renewable energy investments are a key area of opportunity for achieving a low-carbon economy and are critically important to help us secure a world of no more than 1.5 degrees C warming,” said Helen Clarkson, CEO of The Climate Group, the international non-profit which runs Climate Week NYC. “The Climate Group is proud to have AT&T join with other leading companies at Climate Week NYC 2019 in taking bold action.”
Together, AT&T’s renewable energy purchases to date are expected to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by an amount equivalent to providing electricity for more than 560,000 homes or taking 690,000 cars off the road for 1 year.2 The total annual energy produced is also enough to power New York City for approximately 1 month.3 The projects will create hundreds of construction jobs and dozens of permanent jobs in fast-growing clean energy careers.4 As part of AT&T Aspire, our $500 million commitment to education and skilling, AT&T has provided scholarships and support for students seeking careers as wind turbine technicians and solar panel installers through contributions to organizations including Texas State Technical College (TSTC), Canadian Valley Technology Center (CV-Tech) and Homeboy Industries.
“AT&T’s renewable energy purchases are just one action our company is taking to respond to the changing climate,” said Lake. “Addressing climate change is a global challenge—and it will take collective action to deliver significant impact. We are pleased to join with leaders from around the world at Climate Week NYC to discuss innovations and opportunities to help advance climate action and progress toward global climate goals.”
As a platinum sponsor of Climate Week NYC 2019, AT&T is also highlighting this week our company-wide commitment to help address climate change and the progress we are making toward our 10x Carbon Reduction Goal to enable greenhouse gas (GHG) savings 10x the footprint of our operations by 2025. We’re celebrating our technology and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that are helping to reduce GHG emissions. And, we’re sharing insights about our Climate Change Analysis Tool and industry-leading Climate Resiliency Project, which is helping to assess the risks of climate change on our business and build resilience. More information about AT&T’s environmental initiatives and commitment to environmental responsibility can be found at att.com/environment.
*About AT&T
AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. It executes in the market under four operating units. WarnerMedia’s HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. divisions are world leaders in creating premium content, operate one of the world’s largest TV and film studios, and own a world-class library of entertainment. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband services. Plus, it serves nearly 3 million business customers with high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 11 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, and is the fastest growing wireless provider in Mexico, serving consumers and businesses. Xandr provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its AppNexus platform.
AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2019 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.
**About Invenergy
We are innovators building a sustainable world. Invenergy and its affiliated companies develop, own, and operate large-scale sustainable energy generation and storage facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Invenergy's home office is located in Chicago, and it has regional development offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Poland and Scotland.
Invenergy has successfully developed more than 22,600 megawatts of projects that are in operation, construction or contracted, including wind, solar, and natural gas power generation facilities as well as advanced energy storage projects. For more information, please visit www.invenergyllc.com.
***About Duke Energy Renewables
Duke Energy Renewables, a nonregulated unit of Duke Energy, operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., with a total electric capacity of 3,000 megawatts. The power is sold to electric utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. The unit also operates energy storage and microgrid projects. Visit Duke Energy Renewables for more information.
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, in addition to Duke Energy Renewables’ capacity.
Duke Energy is transforming its customers’ experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves.
Duke Energy was named to Fortune’s 2019 “World’s Most Admired Companies” list, and Forbes’ 2019 “America’s Best Employers” list. More information about the company is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos, videos and other materials. Duke Energy’s illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
