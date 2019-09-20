TA Truck Service Technicians Continue Winning Tradition at TMC SuperTech Competition

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 20, 2019 12:51 PM EDT
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters) (Nasdaq: TA) is pleased to announce its team of ASE Master Technicians competing at the TMC SuperTech Competition won seven stations, came in third overall in the Trailer category and fourth overall in the Heavy Duty Tractor category. The event was held Sept. 16-17 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005445/en/
TA Truck Service technicians (Photo: Business Wire)
TMC SuperTech is an elite competition bringing together the best truck service and repair technicians from across the U.S. The two-day competition consists of written tests and hands-on skill stations. This year, the entire TA Truck Service team was part of the 87 out of the 132 competitors to advance from the preliminary written test to the hands-on skill station portion of the event. These skill stations present technical challenges, unique to different components of a heavy duty vehicle. Competitors must solve the challenges within a time limit. They earn points for their progress, which determines skills station winners and overall top scorers.
The TMC SuperTech winners were announced on Sept. 17 at the conclusion of the competition. Congratulations to the following TA Truck Service winners:
Michael Gavrielides, TA Madison, Georgia
- Brakes station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track
- Liftgate station champion, Heavy Duty Truck Track
- Fourth overall, Heavy Duty Truck Track
Scott Davidson, TA Madison, Wisconsin
- Wheel End station champion, Trailer Track
- Liftgate station champion, Trailer Track
- Third overall, Trailer Track
Michael Kerfoot (JR), Petro San Antonio, Texas
- Written Test station champion, Trailer Track
- Precision Measuring station champion, Trailer Track
- Electric Corrosion station champion, Trailer Track
As TMC SuperTech celebrates 15 years of competition, TA Truck Service celebrates 15 years of participation in the event. In addition to a long standing tradition of excellence at TMC SuperTech, TA Truck Service technicians also compete at the state level throughout the year. This year, more than 50 technicians from over 30 TA Truck Service facilities competed in 11 state competitions, with seven technicians winning first overall in their state and seven finishing second or third in their state. Altogether, TA Truck Service competitors won 36 skills stations at state competitions this year.
"This was an outstanding year for our technicians competing at the state level and TMC SuperTech. I am proud of all of their accomplishments," said Skip McGary, executive vice president of TravelCenters of America. "The consistent participation and success of TA Truck Service technicians at these events is a testament to the hard work and dedication that they demonstrate each day in our repair shops, helping professional drivers get back on the road, quickly and safely.”
TA Truck Service is committed to hiring dedicated technicians and providing them with comprehensive training to provide the highest quality truck maintenance and repair on the highway. On average, 1,600 technicians, managers and repair shop staff receive training at one of two TA Truck Service training facilities located in Lodi, Ohio and Eloy, Arizona each year.
About TravelCenters of America Inc.
TravelCenters of America Inc. (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, conducts business in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® travel center brands. For more information on TA, TA Express and Petro, please visit www.ta-petro.com.
About TA Truck Service®
The TA Truck Service network includes 244 truck service facilities with 1,090 repair bays, nearly 3,000 technicians with certifications in ASE and TIA, a fleet of more than 2,600 RoadSquad® and third-party provider service trucks and over 177 OnSITE™ mobile maintenance vehicles. TA Truck Service is an authorized Freightliner Trucks and Western Star Trucks warranty provider. TA Truck Service is a division of TravelCenters of America Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005445/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT