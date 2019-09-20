UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2019-2023 - Evolving Opportunities with BAE Systems Plc and Lockheed Martin Corp. | Technavio

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 20, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The global UAV payload and subsystems market size will grow by USD 23 billion during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by type (cameras and sensors, radars and communication, weaponry, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005345/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global UAV payload and subsystem market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
For More Information @ Request for Free Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The global UAV payload and subsystems market has 16 major vendors as market participants. The diversified and industry-specific vendors hold wider focus across markets when compared to the pure play and category-specific vendors.
AeroVironment Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Co., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Textron Inc., and The Boeing Co. are among the vendors who have a dominant position in the global market. While FLIR Systems Inc., General Atomics, Hood Technology Corp., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., UAV Factory Ltd., United Technologies Corp., and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. hold a strong position in the global market.
BAE Systems Plc’s newest product offerings include:
- Tactical SIGINT Payload: This is a next-generation SIGINT system that integrates a software-defined open architecture for LOS and BLOS network operations to provide the command center with a 360-degree aerial view of the operational area in real time.
- Epiphany: It is an information security and risk management framework (RMF) for the US DoD.
Lockheed Martin Corp. is another leading vendor in the UAV payload and subsystems market sphere. In line with the global UAV payload and subsystems market, the company’s newest product offerings include:
- OnPoint OnBoard Vision Processing Unit Vision Suite v3.0: This is a compact, highly capable vision processing unit (VPU) that captures video and still imagery from digital image sensors, such as the onboard 10 Megapixel ePTZ digital imager.
- Multi-Domain Synchronized Effects Tool: MDSET is a mission planning system introduced by the company in September 2018 that connect systems and assets across domains.
Raytheon Co. is another leading vendor in the UAV payload and subsystems market. In line with the global UAV payload and subsystems market, the company’s newest product offerings include:
- AN/ALR-69A (V) Radar Warning Receiver: This is an all-digital radar warning receiver, mounted on the MQ-9 Block 5 UAV, to enhance its traditional RWR performance and enable several new mission profiles.
- Cyber Protection System: The company launched its new Cyber Protection System with Scalable Cyber Response Centers for the global defense, intelligence, and commercial customers.
Access Free Sample Report here @ https://www.technavio.com/sample?report=UAV-payload-and-subsystems-market
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2018
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Market segmentation by type
Comparison by type
Cameras and sensors - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Radars and communication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Weaponry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
Use of artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous UAVs
Advent of swarm UAVs
Rapid adoption of sensor fusion technology
Emergence of laser-powered UCAVs
Increasing focus on developing alternative power sources for UAVs
Development of advanced anti-air weapons
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
AeroVironment Inc.
BAE Systems Plc
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Raytheon Co.
SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.
Textron Inc.
The Boeing Co.
United Technologies Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-uav-payload-and-subsystems-market-industry-analysis
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005345/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT