Visa B2B Connect expandiert in 32 neue Länder und kündigt Integration mit Infosys an

|
|September 21, 2019 12:36 AM EDT
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass sein Netzwerk Visa B2B Connect seine Reichweite verdoppelt hat – von 30 globalen Handelskorridoren bei Einführung im Juni 2019 auf 62, mit dem Ziel, in 2020 in über 100 Länder zu expandieren.
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190920005528/de/
Visa B2B Connect (Graphic: Business Wire)
Darüber hinaus wird Infosys, ein weltweit führender Anbieter von digitalen Dienstleistungen und Beratung der nächsten Generation, in das Netzwerk Visa B2B Connect integriert, um dessen teilnehmenden Finanzinstituten weltweit Zugang zur Plattform Visa B2B Connect zu ermöglichen.
Durch diese neue Verbindung können teilnehmende Finanzinstitute weltweit grenzüberschreitende Unternehmenszahlungen schnell und sicher über Visa B2B Connect global abwickeln.1
„Visa B2B Connect ist ein schnelles, sicheres und effizienteres Netzwerk, das speziell entwickelt wurde, um Hindernisse im Bereich grenzüberschreitende Unternehmenszahlungen zu überwinden“, sagte Alan Koenigsberg, Global Head von New Payment Flows bei Visa Business Solutions. „Wir freuen uns, Infosys aufzunehmen und Visa B2B Connect auf neue Regionen zu erweitern – all dies als Teil einer gemeinsamen Anstrengung, um Innovationen zu beschleunigen und Effizienz für Finanzinstitute und deren Firmenkunden zu steigern.“
Neben der neuen Zusammenarbeit von Visa mit Infosys können sich teilnehmende Kunden auch über Bottomline und FIS, die zuvor angekündigten Hub-Partner von Visa, mit Visa B2B Connect verbinden.
Teilnehmende Kunden können sich nun über den Universal Aggregator von Bottomline mit Visa B2B Connect verbinden. Gemeinsame Kunden können die Vorteile der modernen API-Konnektivität von Bottomline nutzen, um mühelos auf Visa B2B Connect zuzugreifen und Transaktionen über ihre vorhandenen Verbindungen mit Bottomline abzuwickeln, was technologische Anpassungen minimiert.
Nach einer kürzlich von Visa in Auftrag gegebenen Umfrage2 erwarten fast sechs von zehn Befragten (59 %), dass Gesamteinnahmen aus grenzüberschreitenden Zahlungen in den nächsten fünf Jahren aufgrund schnellerer Zahlungen steigen werden. Fast ein Viertel der Befragten (24 %) erwartet, dass schnellere Zahlungen die Einnahmen um bis zu 25 % steigern werden.
Visa B2B Connect vermeidet Komplikationen und Zeitaufwand bei grenzüberschreitenden Unternehmenszahlungen, indem Transaktionen von der Ursprungsbank direkt an die Zielbank ermöglicht werden. Das Netzwerk erhöht die Transparenz des Transaktionsflusses deutlich und ermöglicht Käufern und Anbietern, den Status von Zahlungen von der Ursprungsbank zur Zielbank nahezu in Echtzeit zu verfolgen.
Visa B2B Connect kann auch die Buchungszeit von Zahlungen erheblich verkürzen – von potenziell Wochen auf ein bis zwei Tage. Es schafft Klarheit für Unternehmensfinanzinstitute und deren Kunden zu Gebühren von Zahlungen und hilft Unternehmen, ihren Cashflow besser zu verwalten. Für Transaktionen über Visa B2B Connect können sich teilnehmende Finanzinstitute anfangs auf zwei Arten weltweit verbinden – direkt mit dem Netzwerk oder über die Hub-Partner von Visa.
Die einzigartige digitale Identitätsfunktion von Visa B2B Connect tokenisiert sensible Geschäftsinformationen eines Unternehmens, wie Bankdaten und Kontonummern, und weist diesen eine eindeutige Kennung zu, die verwendet werden kann, um Transaktionen im Netzwerk zu ermöglichen. Die digitale Identitätsfunktion von Visa B2B Connect wird die Art des Informationsaustausches bei grenzüberschreitenden Geschäft-zu-Geschäft (B2B)-Transaktionen verändern.
„Die differenzierten Fähigkeiten von Visa B2B Connect und unsere Zusammenarbeit mit den frühen Anwendern sind tatsächlich darauf ausgerichtet, Geschwindigkeit, Sicherheit und Rentabilität für das gesamte Ökosystem zu transformieren“, fügte Königsberg hinzu.
Rob Eberle, CEO und President von Bottomline, sagte: „Wir freuen uns, mit Visa bei einer solchen wichtigen Initiative zusammenzuarbeiten. Die machtvolle Kombination unserer Technologien und kontinuierliches Engagement für sowie Investitionen in Innovationen für grenzüberschreitende B2B-Zahlungen werden dazu beitragen, dass Banken in einer Welt des offenen und schnelleren Zahlungsverkehrs gedeihen und wachsen können.“
„Infosys freut sich auf die Partnerschaft mit Visa, um neue Zahlungsflüsse bei kommerziellen Zahlungen zu schaffen“, sagte Narayan Sivaram (Nans), VP, Global Head von Cards & Payments bei Infosys. „Wir glauben, durch dieses Engagement gemeinsam eine große Anzahl von Banken erreichen und deren grenzüberschreitende Anforderungen unterstützen zu können.“
Um mehr über Visa B2B Connect zu erfahren, besuchen Sie Visa auf der Sibos 2019 in London vom 23. bis 26. September am Stand K123. Weitere Informationen finden Sie im Beitrag Visa B2B Connect: Cross-Border Payments Reimagined (Visa B2B Connect: Grenzüberschreitende Zahlungen neu konzipiert), auf www.visa.com/visab2bconnect oder durch Kontaktaufnahme mit [email protected].
Über Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) ist der weltweite Marktführer im digitalen Zahlungsverkehr. Unser Ziel ist, die Welt durch das innovativste, zuverlässigste und sicherste Zahlungsnetzwerk zu verbinden und so Einzelpersonen, Unternehmen und Volkswirtschaften zum Erfolg zu verhelfen. Unser fortschrittliches Transaktionsverarbeitungsnetzwerk VisaNet gewährleistet sicheres und zuverlässiges Bezahlen rund um die Welt und bietet Kapazitäten zur Verarbeitung von mehr als 65.000 Transaktionsmeldungen pro Sekunde. Die unermüdliche Innovationsorientierung des Unternehmens ist ein Katalysator für das rasante Wachstum des digitalen Handels auf jedem Gerät, für jeden, überall. So wie sich die Welt zunehmend von analog zu digital entwickelt, setzt Visa seine Marke, seine Produkte, Mitarbeiter sowie sein Netzwerk und seine breite Präsenz dafür ein, die Zukunft des Handels neu zu gestalten. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unterÜber Visa, visa.com/blog und @VisaNews.
1 Die Verfügbarkeit des Produkts variiert je nach Land.
2 Umfrage von East & Partners im Auftrag von Visa Inc. unter Banken und Unternehmen in 20 Märkten im Juni 2019 durchgeführt.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
