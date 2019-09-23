Utah Municipal Power Agency and sPower Sign Agreement to Bring Clean Power to Utah

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 23, 2019 06:01 AM EDT
Utah Municipal Power Agency (UMPA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with sPower, a Salt Lake City-based leading renewable energy Independent Power Producer (IPP), to provide renewable clean power to six Utah cities. The announcement comes as Salt Lake City prepares to welcome Solar Power International, the largest solar show in North America with over 20,000 registered attendees. People from all over the world have the opportunity to enjoy all of the hotels, restaurants and activities that the city has to offer.
The new solar project, to be constructed in Juab County, will be providing 80 MWac energy for member cities within UMPA and represents a capital expenditure of approximately $80 million into the County. Clover Creek Solar will be located on approximately 560 acres on the west side of Mona Lake in Juab County.
Since 1980, UMPA has been the electrical provider to Provo, Spanish Fork, Nephi, Salem, Manti and Levan. UMPA strives to develop a reliable and economical power supply program in order to meet the electric power and energy needs of its members. Clover Creek Solar will allow UMPA to meet this goal in a clean and sustainable way.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi stated, “Since becoming mayor, we have been pushing for adding more renewable sources to Provo’s electricity mix. For some time, we have watched the growth of roof top solar in our community and now we will be adding this large solar project to the mix. Provo has been very active in reducing its carbon footprint based on the efforts of Provo’s Sustainability Committee and our energy efficiency programs. We are grateful for the employees at Provo Power in providing reliable service and keeping our lights on.”
The solar industry is one of the fastest growing economic sectors in the nation, projected to grow another 7% in 2019. Before becoming Utah’s 3rd District Representative, John Curtis served as Mayor for Provo and was instrumental in promoting a sustainable and renewable energy path for UMPA. Congressman Curtis stated, "This solar project is wonderful news for Provo and UMPA member cities, and will offer a dependable and sustainable energy source for residents and businesses in my district. I want to continue the dialogue of a diverse national energy strategy, which includes renewables like solar, while improving our environment and air quality for a sustainable future. Clover Creek Solar is a great example of how to protect the environment and provide clean energy to our local cities, while also providing jobs and a positive economic impact to rural Utah.” During the 4 to 6 months of construction, Clover Creek Solar will employ approximately 300 construction workers. While construction is time limited, this project represents a significant capital expenditure in the county, and will boost local wages and provide a positive impact to the local economy.
sPower operates over 1,650 MW of wind and solar power at facilities across the United States. Although the company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Clover Creek Solar will be the company’s first utility scale project developed in its home state. At its corporate headquarters, sPower employs a professional staff of more than 117 employees, including engineers, attorneys and developers. “We are excited to be a long-term neighbor in Juab County, and look forward to creating supportive relationships with the county, school district and other local businesses. Developing solar power in Utah is important to sPower, because we live, work and play here – it is our home,” said sPower CEO Ryan Creamer. “Working cooperatively towards a common goal with UMPA, Rocky Mountain Power and numerous other teams has been critical in bringing this agreement together. I am proud of this milestone and the hard work that has been demonstrated to date.”
“I have served on the UMPA Board for over 12 years and am delighted to be involved in bringing this large solar project into our supply mix,” said Spanish Fork Mayor and current UMPA Board Member Steven Leifson. “For the past several years, we have been working on replacing a coal-fired contract that soon will expire. We are pleased to be able to partner with sPower, a Utah-based company, and secure a long-term contract for clean renewable energy at a low cost, which will serve our communities well into the future.”
Utah has an excellent solar resource and rural Utah has seen nearly 800 MWs of solar built in the last five years. “Utah is among the most energy rich states in the Nation, with some of the best solar and other renewable resources that complement conventional energy resources to deliver new, clean energy solutions,” highlighted Dr. Laura Nelson, Governor Herbert’s Energy Advisor and Executive Director of his Office of Energy Development. “As Utah continues to grow, we recognize the value of a diverse, clean energy portfolio to deliver on our economic, energy and environmental goals. Solar provides an excellent option for meeting growth and delivering new production for clean, robust energy system.”
sPower will be the owner and operator of the Clover Creek project and looks forward to continued work in its home state of Utah.
About sPower:
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, sPower is one of the fastest-growing utility-scale renewable energy companies in the United States. sPower owns and operates more than 155 utility and commercial distribution electrical generation systems and has a portfolio of solar and wind assets exceeding 13.0 GW between operation, construction, and development. As a vertically integrated platform, with technology neutrality, sPower develops projects at the lowest cost; funds projects from development through operations; and provides access to a mature, highly viable pipeline of projects. sPower is owned by a joint venture partnership between The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES), and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation. sPower provides renewable energy for a sustainable future. For more information, visit www.spower.com.
About UMPA:
Utah Municipal Power Agency is a joint action and interlocal of the State of Utah established in 1980 as an all-requirement energy provider. UMPA is governed by a six-member board consisting of the mayor or a council member from each member city (Levan, Manti, Nephi, Provo, Salem & Spanish Fork). UMPA provides all power supply by means of contracts or ownership of generating facilities, transmission management services, forecasting and scheduling, and other services to its six public power utilities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005289/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT