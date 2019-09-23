Ribose Wins Two Gold and One Silver Stevie® Awards at 2019 International Business Awards®

Ribose has won two Gold Stevie Awards for “International Data Protection Solution” and “Semantic Technology Platform, Tools and Applications”, as well as a Silver Stevie Award for “Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 100 Employees” at the 16th Annual International Business Awards.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program, where all individuals and organizations worldwide are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received more than 4,000 entries from 74 nations, from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

Ribose provides asymmetric security solutions and technologies that empower productivity in security-sensitive environments. In line with its focus on cybersecurity, Ribose is the world’s only Cloud Service Provider (CSP) triple-assured by CSA and security-tested by UK CESG. Certified to NIST CFS Tier 4, MTCS Level 3 and ISO/IEC 27017, Ribose’s platform has also received the BSI Kitemark for Secure Digital Transactions. Its one-of-a-kind data geolocation services (certified to ISO/IEC 27018) cater to organizations with data sovereignty concerns, while also catering to data privacy concerns through end-to-end encrypted collaboration technology featuring elliptic-curve cryptography.

Ribose was also recognized for its work in advancing innovation in international standards. In 2018, Ribose was named the official Registration Authority of the ISO Geodetic Registry, which allows coordinates to be translated between different GNSS systems. This year, it followed up by launching “Geolexica”, the official multi-lingual terminology database for ISO/TC 211, which provides geographic information terminology in 14 languages.

Judges lauded Ribose for its contributions to one of the world’s most important standards, ISO 8601-1 and ISO 8601-2 – the International Standard for the representation of date and time – used by every computing device in existence today. They also noted its leadership in creating standards for physical and postal addresses (ISO 19160-6), transcription system codes (ISO 24229), concepts of date and time (ISO 34000), as well as calendar codes (ISO 34300).

Ribose also won praise for conceiving and developing “Metanorma” – a standardization framework for standards documents – for use by international standardization bodies to achieve an end-to-end, author-to-print workflow. Enabling SMART standards (Standards that are Machine-Accessible, Readable and Transferrable), Metanorma has gained rapid adoption across the international standardization community, including CalConnect, Open Geospatial Consortium, ITU and the Cloud Security Alliance, as well as authors in IETF, ISO and IEC.

Ribose founder Ronald Tse commented, “Ribose is both honored and humbled to receive such high recognition at the 16th Annual International Business Awards. Winning two Gold Stevie Awards for ‘International Data Protection Solution’ and ‘Semantic Technology Platform, Tools and Applications’ – as well as a Silver Stevie Award for ‘Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year’ – stands as strong testament to our cutting-edge work in security and standards.”

He continued, “On behalf of the team at Ribose, I’d like to congratulate all the 2019 IBA winners and nominees for continually striving to reach new levels of excellence. This year’s competition was definitely the toughest we’ve seen so far, and we are proud to have achieved these results against such a distinguished field of business and technology leaders.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

Commenting on Ribose’s Gold award-winning ‘Semantic Technology Platform, Tools and Applications’ submission, judges noted, “When it comes to business objective, Metanorma truly shows the purpose of its strategy,” and, “The product creates immense value for organizational use cases where standards need to be collaborated upon and also tracked.” Another remarked, “This is a really powerful solution to a significant problem across industries. Great to see ongoing innovation here.”

Judges’ comments on Ribose’s ‘International Data Protection Solution’ entry, another Gold award-winning submission, called it “One of the best data protection solutions,” pointing out that “features like single data element encryption and digital signatures are impressive.”

Ribose’s Silver award-winning ‘Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year’ entry also drew praise from the judging panel, who commended the company for its “great technology, and you can imagine how widely it can be spread and how much time it can save.” Another judge lauded Ribose as “absolutely the best way to secure service using a cloud platform.”

“The competition at this year’s Stevie Awards winners was the most dynamic we’ve seen to date,” said Maggie Gallagher, President of the Stevie Awards. “Ribose should be especially proud of their achievements in this year’s International Business Awards, which stand as testament to their leadership in cybersecurity and their equally impressive innovations in international standards.”

Details about The International Business Awards and lists of award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Ribose

Ribose is an award-winning global developer of asymmetric security™ technologies trusted by industries with heightened cybersecurity needs. Having pioneered the comprehensive approach to verifiable cybersecurity, Ribose is a Deloitte Technology FAST 20 and Red Herring Top 100 Global company, and received the CSA APAC Enterprise Award and several Stevie® Awards for cybersecurity innovations.

Ribose is the only cloud service provider (CSP) triple-assured by the Cloud Security Alliance and security tested by UK CESG. It was the first CSP to receive BSI's Kitemark for Secure Digital Transactions, and the first to achieve certification to the highest security tiers in NIST CSF and MTCS. It is also certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO/IEC 20000, ISO 22301, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, ISO/IEC 27018 and ISO 45001.

Learn more at: ribose.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005265/en/