University Hospitals Health System Selects NextGen Population Health to Improve Quality of Patient Care

|September 23, 2019 07:01 AM EDT
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that University Hospitals Health System—a leading health system with 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities and over 200 physician offices throughout northern Ohio—has selected NextGen® Population Health to help them enhance patient care. The NextGen solution integrates with most Electronic Health Records (EHRs) and Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) while ingesting claims feeds from a wide range of payers. For providers who participate in value-based care arrangements or focus on population health management, NextGen provides powerful patient analytics, identifies gaps in care or practice pattern variations, and helps improve outcomes by seamlessly integrating these insights into the provider workflow to enable proactive point of care discussions.
“University Hospitals (UH) is committed to creating new models that improve health care value,” explained Peter Pronovost, MD, UH’s Chief Clinical Transformation Officer. “One of the ways we can provide the best health outcome and the best patient experience at the lowest annual cost is by keeping our patients healthy at home. To facilitate this objective, we have invested in technologies like NextGen Healthcare that help us in our endeavor to improve population health.”
Managing one of the nation’s largest accountable care organizations representing more than 575,000 lives, UH’s goal is to change the health care industry narrative by emphasizing efforts that help people “stay healthy at home” versus only “healing patients in a hospital.” The NextGen Healthcare solution looks at claims data from payers as well as information contained in patients’ medical records to identify health care gaps that should be addressed such as obtaining a mammogram for women over 40.
“NextGen Population Health is agnostic and integrates with our current EHR,” said Mark Schario, Vice President of Population Health at University Hospitals. “Through the solution’s robust data analytics, our primary care providers will be able to quickly recognize and capture care gaps and potential health risks at the point of care, which will translate into optimal care delivery for today’s patients. And because the tool also pulls from payer claims data, we obtain a more comprehensive patient health history, including tests and treatments conducted outside our health system, so we can avoid costly duplicative testing.”
Annually, $192 billion is spent on healthcare overtreatment and approximately $200 billion is wasted on unnecessary medical tests and treatments. NextGen Population Health tackles these issues through the aggregation and analysis of patient data, which drives meaningful insights across clinical, financial and administrative data. Ultimately, ACOs can more effectively engage patients, reduce costs and improve the health care value proposition that patients deserve.
“The goal of NextGen Population Health is to provide caregivers a single, actionable patient record with an analytics sophistication that provides deep insight into overall patient health,” said Betty Rabinowitz, MD, FACP, Chief Medical Officer at NextGen Healthcare. “This level of awareness of a patient’s medical history helps to reduce the possibility of treatment mistakes and supports the mission of all caregivers to improve the quality of care.”
About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.
We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
About University Hospitals / Cleveland, Ohio
Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of hospitals, health centers, outpatient facilities and physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s main campus includes its flagship academic medical center, UH Cleveland Medical Center which is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women's Hospital, Ohio's only hospital for women; UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, a high-volume national referral center for complex cardiovascular procedures; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, including cancer, pediatrics, women's health, orthopedics, radiology, neuroscience, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, digestive health, transplantation and urology. The UH system also includes Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with 28,000 physicians and employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
