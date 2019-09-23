City of Los Angeles Deploys Everbridge to Enhance NotifyLA Emergency Alert Program

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management, today announced the large-scale deployment of its Mass Notification product as part of a major overhaul of the City of Los Angeles’ NotifyLA emergency alert program. With a city population of approximately 4 million residents – the third most populous city in North America – NotifyLA is Los Angeles’ official source for critical information about emergencies and city services.

“We have a commitment to ensure public safety, community awareness and emergency response,” said Kate Hutton, Public Information Officer with the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department. “When critical information and public service announcements are required, we need to reach our residents as quickly and reliably as possible. The NotifyLA system, now powered by Everbridge, allows the City to disseminate this information across all types of devices, ensuring that residents have access to real-time public information when they need it the most.”

Among the many new features added to the system is a more robust Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) capability, supported by Everbridge. WEA is a federal system that can loudly buzz and message every mobile phone within range of the City’s cell towers, whether or not those phones are enrolled in the NotifyLA program. During flash floods and mudslides impacting Southern California, Los Angeles used WEA to notify residents in the path of the powerful storms. The new enhancements give the City more control over testing, targeting, and deploying the alerts for future incidents, including earthquakes and wildfires.

The upgrade leveraging Everbridge Mass Notification also gives Los Angeles the ability to create Incident Zones, which provide instant alerts to people who enter an active area where a critical event is currently underway. If a beach area is experiencing dangerous rip tides, for example, geotargeted alerts can be activated for the duration of the hazardous conditions and sent to people as they enter that zone. Alternatively, if there is a hazardous spill on a roadway, instructions can be sent directly to mobile devices approaching the scene until the situation is resolved.

“Many of the largest cities across the country and throughout the world trust Everbridge to deliver the most proactive, scalable and efficient population-wide alerting in the face of a critical event,” said David Meredith, Chief Executive Officer at Everbridge. “We are excited to partner with the City of Los Angeles to help optimize their NotifyLA program to ensure their continued preparedness to keep residents and visitors safe and informed.”

Residents and visitors can sign up for NotifyLA alerts the way they always have – by texting the word READY to 888777. They can also enroll online at notifyla.org and provide more detailed contact information.

In addition to Los Angeles, Everbridge is deployed across 9 of the 10 largest cities in the U.S., and is widely used throughout the state of California, providing the critical event management technology that powers alerting programs in 54 of the state’s 58 counties, as well as national parks like Yosemite.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, nearly 4,700 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2.8 billion messages in 2018 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Australia, Sweden, the Netherlands, Singapore, Greece, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Public Warning, Crisis Management, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 46 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 6 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 6 of the 10 largest global auto makers, all 4 of the largest global accounting firms, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 5 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Singapore, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.

