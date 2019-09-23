Toshiba Spotlights Best-in-Class Printing Systems at PACK EXPO 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 23, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Toshiba America Business Solutions is showcasing two new products at PACK EXPO 2019, Sept. 23-25, booth Upper South Hall 7677, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company’s best-in-class pair of thermal barcode printers blend compact and durable designs with precision-accurate labeling. Toshiba also spotlights the Sprinter™ automated shipping system, a product collaboration with Panther Industries and StreamTech.
Toshiba’s just-introduced BA400 thermal bar code printer combines the latest in connectivity – USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet and Near-Field Communication – with the necessary throughput (up to eight inches-per-second) to fulfill virtually any manufacturing, distribution, retail and healthcare labeling requirements.
Featuring a sturdy, compact design with top-loading for fast media and ribbon swaps, the BA400 integrates easily within most office and warehouse settings. Parts lifecycle alerts and simple printhead and platen replacement further ease product usage.
Toshiba’s newly-minted B-EX4T3HS thermal bar code printer creates clear, acutely scannable, high-resolution labels – up to 600 dots-per-inch – with precision accuracy. The B-EX4T3HS is distinctly engineered to tackle pharmaceutical, medical device and electronic component label applications while also addressing the meticulous labeling needs of other compliance-driven organizations.
Toshiba’s B-EX4T3HS handles the complexity of printing smaller labels – width and height as small as 0.51 and 0.12 inches respectively – with speed (up to six inches per second) and extreme precision. The printer’s center alignment eliminates media shifts to ensure the consistently accurate placement of barcode data on labels.
Toshiba representatives will additionally showcase Sprinter, a product collaboration with StreamTech and Panther Industries. Sprinter leverages Toshiba’s best-in-class thermal barcode printer technology, Panther Industries’ Shadow print and apply product, and StreamTech’s conveyor featuring automatic weight and dimensioning capabilities. Sprinter easily integrates within existing supply chain and logistics environments to affordably fulfill e-commerce orders while automating the shipping process.
“We are looking forward to visiting with supply chain and logistics professionals from across North America while demonstrating the compelling blend of innovation and low total-cost-of-ownership our products deliver,” said Toshiba America Business Solutions Chief Marketing Executive Bill Melo. “Toshiba’s newest printers and latest product collaboration with Panther Industries and StreamTech will simplify as well as accelerate the shipping and e-commerce fulfillment process for logistics operations, which is essential to maintaining customer satisfaction and retention.”
“Panther Industries’ Shadow Printer-Applicator using the Toshiba B-EX4T1 is a great fit for StreamTech's Sprinter automated dimension, weigh, label and scan order-fulfillment application, which delivers up to 1,500 parcels per hour in an all-in-one, cost-effective manner,” said Bob Miller, StreamTech's Applications Manager. “Sprinter may also be implemented as overall control platform for small to medium fulfillment conveyor system operations.”
Toshiba’s BA400 and BEX4T3HS printers have a beginning list price of $1,195 and $4,780, respectively. Both products are now available for purchase via authorized Toshiba resellers. To learn more about Toshiba thermal barcode printers or to locate an authorized Toshiba reseller in your area, visit www.business.toshiba.com. A one-year return to depot warranty is standard with Toshiba’s B-EX4T3HS, BA400 and all other Toshiba printers.
About Toshiba America Business Solutions, Inc.
Toshiba America Business Solutions (TABS) provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage for businesses of all sizes throughout the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company’s award-winning e-STUDIO™ copiers and printers provide quality performance with the security businesses require.
TABS provides content creation and management, displays, integration, installation and project management services as well as financing for solutions ranging from a single screen to the biggest arenas and stadiums. For additional information, please visit business.toshiba.com. Follow TABS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005032/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT