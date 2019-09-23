Midea Chooses Orange Business Services as Its Global Connectivity and Public Cloud Partner to Strengthen Their Leadership in the Consumer Appliances Industry

|By Business Wire
Midea, a leading global consumer appliances company from China, has selected Orange Business Services, a leading global technology integrator, as its sole provider to overhaul its global communications infrastructure with public cloud services across Asia, Europe North America and South America.
The global infrastructure transformation will enhance Midea’s global networking capabilities and provide cost efficiencies and improved visibility. This includes consolidating Midea’s global infrastructure with end-to-end IT orchestration and connecting public cloud applications as well as IoT devices, to streamline and strengthen the performance of the company’s digital resources. It will enable the company to optimize the services it provides to its customers.
The secure public cloud solution will be delivered by Orange Flexible Engine, an open, secure, scalable and robust infrastructure to host traditional and cloud native applications via datacenters in Atlanta, Paris, Sao Paulo and Singapore. Midea will now be able to centrally manage their global infrastructure efficiently, enhancing customer and employee experience, while providing flexibility and scalability for future international business growth.
“Consulting, co-innovation, carrier-grade integration capabilities and end-to-end solutions offered by Orange Business Services are the catalysts for this cooperation with Midea,” said Jack Zhang, General Manager, Orange Business Services China. “We are very pleased to have been selected as a trustworthy partner in Midea’s digital transformation journey to help enhance their leadership in the global consumer appliances industry.”
About Midea Group
Midea Group is a world’s leading technologies group in consumer appliances, HVAC systems, robotics and industrial automation systems, and smart supply chain (logistics).Midea offers diversified products, comprising of consumer appliances (kitchen appliances, refrigerators, laundry appliances, and various small home appliances), HVAC (residential air-conditioning, commercial air-conditioning, heating & ventilation), and robotics and industrial automation (Kuka Group and Yaskawa joint venture). Midea is committed to improving lives by adhering to the principle of “Creating Value for Customers”. Midea focuses on continuous technological innovation to improve products and services, and to make life more comfortable and pleasant.
Founded in 1968 in Guangdong, China, Midea has now established a global platform of more than 200 subsidiaries, over 60 overseas branches and 12 strategic business units, as well as being the majority shareholder of KUKA(95% shareholding).
About Orange Business Services
As the B-to-B division of the Orange Group, Orange Business Services focuses exclusively on serving enterprises around the world. Both a network operator and a digital services integrator, Orange Business Services leverages expertise in the areas of IoT, Cloud, Data and AI, application development and cybersecurity. It supports and protects companies at every stage of their data lifecycle, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.
With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 25,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, rely on Orange Business Services.
For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.
Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 266 million customers worldwide at 30 June 2019. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).
Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.
