Tricentis and Tasktop Expand OEM Partnership for Improved Quality Throughout Software Delivery Value Stream

September 23, 2019
Tricentis, the leader in Continuous Testing, and Tasktop, the leader in Value Stream Integration, today announced an expanded OEM relationship in which Tricentis will offer an OEM solution based on the Tasktop Integration Hub, which integrates Tricentis qTest Manager with third-party tools. This complements the existing Tasktop OEM solution for Tricentis Tosca.
Test automation is a cornerstone of digital transformations and critical to an organization’s ability to develop and release software quickly. The expanded Tricentis-Tasktop relationship takes this automation to a new level by further automating the flow of information between Tricentis’ tool suite and the rest of the development tool stack. For example, Tasktop speeds development by automatically transforming test failures into defects to be addressed by Agile development teams. Furthermore, software requirements information can now automatically flow into Tricentis qTest and Tricentis Tosca, where those requirements can be tested.
Tasktop is the leader in Value Stream Management (VSM) and creator of the Flow Framework, which provides a way to see, measure, and manage software delivery. Together, Tricentis and Tasktop can dramatically facilitate an organization’s implementation of VSM through test automation, information flow automation, and value stream metrics. This ability to measure the value stream and accelerate it is critical for successful Digital Transformations. Tricentis qTest Manager tracks, organizes and reports on testing activities across the enterprise with scalable, in-sprint test management for open source test automation, exploratory testing and BDD. The expanded Tasktop OEM support for the qTest product eliminates the duplicate data entry and manual handovers that slow test teams down, and improves efficiency, speed and visibility across teams. Tasktop will enable organizations deploying Tricentis to integrate qTest Manager with many popular tools that it supports, such as Jira, Rally and VersionOne. Organizations can tie test cases to development in Jira or requirements in Jama.
A typical scenario might be an integration of Jama, qTest Manager and Tosca to improve product quality, collaboration and visibility. Tasktop gives IT practitioners the information they need, when they need it and in the tool of their choice. It seamlessly flows information between each of these tools. A full demonstration of this scenario can be found here.
This OEM agreement follows one in place since 2015 for Tosca Connect, which has successfully enabled integration between that product and third-party tools.
According to Dr. Mik Kersten, Tasktop CEO, “This latest agreement tightens our relationship and makes it easy for customers to assemble a best-of-breed development tool stack standardized on Tricentis qTest Manager, Tricentis Tosca or both.”
“We are excited to build upon our strong relationship with Tasktop,” said Sandeep Johri, Tricentis CEO. “This expanded partnership provides testers with a whole new level of visibility and control across the entire Agile software lifecycle."
Tasktop is sponsoring Tricentis Accelerate 2019 November 13-14 in Vienna. Visit the Tasktop booth to learn more about the latest Tricentis integration capabilities.
About Tasktop
Tasktop -- a leader in Value Stream Integration and Management -- automates and visualizes the flow of product-critical information across the software delivery value stream, from initial customer request to delivery and back through the customer feedback loop for continuous improvement. Some 57 integrations with software delivery tools enable organizations to leverage a best-of-breed tool network that also provides end-to-end visibility and traceability. The backbone of the most impactful Agile and DevOps transformations worldwide, the company’s customers are the global leaders in financial services, insurance, government and manufacturing, many of whom are in the Fortune 100, including 11 of the top 25 banks in the world, the top six health plans and four of the top 10 US insurance companies. For more information about Tasktop, please visit: http://tasktop.com
About Tricentis
With the industry’s #1 Continuous Testing platform, Tricentis is recognized for reinventing software testing for DevOps. Through agile test management and advanced test automation optimized to support over 150+ technologies, we provide automated insight into the business risks of your software releases—transforming testing from a roadblock to a catalyst for innovation. The result is accelerated software delivery speed, improved cost efficiency, and reduced business risk.
Tricentis is the only vendor to achieve “leader” status in all three top analyst reports (i.e., the “Triple Crown.”) This honor is based on our technical leadership, innovation, and a Global 2000 customer base of 1600+ companies, including global enterprises such as Allianz, ANZ Bank, Cisco, Dolby, Experian, First Data, HSBC, Merck, Office Depot, Samsung, Swiss Re, Starbucks, Telstra, UBS, Vodafone, Whole Foods, and WorldPay. Customers rely on Tricentis to achieve and sustain test automation rates of over 90 percent—increasing risk coverage while accelerating testing to keep pace with Agile and DevOps.
Tricentis has a global presence in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, India, Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. To learn more, visit https://www.tricentis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
