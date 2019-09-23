ServiceSource Extends Digital Commerce Capabilities Across its Solutions Portfolio

|By Business Wire
|
September 23, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
ServiceSource (NASDAQ: SREV), the digital customer journey experience company, has extended its ability to create successful business-to-business (B2B) customer acquisition, expansion and retention experiences by adding new digital commerce options to its portfolio of solutions.
For more than 20 years, global brands have trusted ServiceSource’s human-powered relationship management to provide high-touch sales and customer journey experiences that drive revenue. With newly enhanced capabilities, ServiceSource can now digitize and automate transactions to drive better efficiencies into client operations, creating unified online and offline experiences that enable a blended ‘right touch’ for interactions with existing and potential B2B customers.
These combined capabilities meet the needs of the more than 80 percent of business buyers that say the customer experience is as important to them as the products and services a company provides. Further, McKinsey & Co. research has shown that only 4 percent of B2B buyers prefer to engage entirely online and never speak with a salesperson. These buyer preferences indicate that digital-only or human-only is not enough; a blend of both is essential to successfully serve the customer.
“Consumer expectations from the online B2C world are changing buyer preferences in the B2B world, and our clients need to engage with their customers across any channel they prefer,” said Gary B. Moore, chairman and chief executive officer of ServiceSource. “From high-touch human interaction to automated transactions, our new approach to a blended right-touch experience allows us to do more for our clients across the entire value chain, all delivered by a single trusted partner.”
ServiceSource combines its sales professionals, its Predictive Relationship Intelligence and Sales Management (PRISM) platform, and now, new cloud-based capabilities that offer commerce automation and powerful online self-service storefronts for higher-volume transactions. In addition, clients can enable one-click purchases, quote-to-cart and other sales and customer success functions in a manner that reduces the cost of sales and is compliant globally with taxation and data privacy regulations.
About ServiceSource
ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SREV) brings the world’s greatest brands closer to their customers through digitally-enabled solutions and data-driven insights that personalize and power the “moments that matter”. Backed by 20 years of experience, an industry-leading technology platform, a robust global footprint and a powerful suite of solutions that enhance every touchpoint along the Customer Journey Experience (CJX), we deliver impactful revenue growth for global market leaders. Operating out of eight countries with more than 3,000 sales delivery professionals speaking 45 languages, ServiceSource drives billions of dollars in client value annually. To learn more about how we help our clients more effectively find, convert, nurture, grow and retain their customers, visit www.servicesource.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to create successful B2B customer acquisition, expansion, and retention experiences, drive better efficiencies into client operations, and do more for our clients. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include that our new and/or enhanced technologies do not work as intended; we may be unable to attract and retain the highly skilled employees we need to support our planned growth; changes in market conditions that impact our ability to sell our solutions and/or generate service revenue on our clients’ behalf; general political, economic and market conditions and events; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our periodic reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained online at the Commission’s website at https://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
