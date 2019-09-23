Delta Risk Named to 2019 MSSP Alert Top 200 Managed Security Services Providers List

|By Business Wire
|

|September 23, 2019 09:17 AM EDT
MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Delta Risk to the Top 200 MSSPs list for 2019 (http://www.msspalert.com/top200). The list and research identify and honor the top 200 managed security services providers (MSSPs) that specialize in comprehensive, outsourced cyber security services.
Previous editions of the annual list honored 100 MSSPs. This year’s edition, at twice the size, reflects MSSP Alert’s rapidly growing readership and the world’s growing consumption of managed security services. MSSP Alert’s readership has grown every month, year over year, since launching in May 2017.
The Top 200 MSSP rankings are based on MSSP Alert’s 2019 readership survey combined with aggregated third-party research. MSSPs featured throughout the list and research proactively monitor, manage and mitigate cyber threats for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations of all sizes.
“We’re honored to be named again as one of the top MSSPs,” said Scott Kaine, CEO of Delta Risk. “In the past year, we’ve continued to experience strong growth in our managed security services and have invested heavily in our SOC-as-a-Service and cloud security services.”
“We’ve also expanded upon our capabilities to integrate cloud security data with endpoint and network security activity,” said Tempy Wright, Vice President of Marketing. “This enables us to detect threats more accurately and quickly for our growing base of clients.”
“After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Delta Risk on this year’s honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Amid the ongoing cyber security talent shortage, thousands of MSPs and IT consulting firms are striving to move into the managed security market. The Top 200 list honors the MSSP market’s true pioneers.”
MSSP Alert: Top 200 MSSPs 2019 – Research Highlights
The MSSP Alert readership survey revealed several major trends in the managed security services provider market. Chief among them:
- The Top 5 business drivers for managed security services are talent shortages; regulatory compliance needs; the availability of cloud services; ransomware attacks; and SMB customers demanding security guidance from partners.
- 69 percent of MSSPs now run full-blown security operations centers (SOCs) in-house, with 19 percent leveraging hybrid models, 8 percent completely outsourcing SOC services and 4 percent still formulating strategies.
- The Top 10 cyber security vendors assisting MSSPs, in order of reader preference, are Fortinet, AT&T Cybersecurity, Cisco Systems, BlackBerry Cylance, Palo Alto Networks, Microsoft, SonicWall, Carbon Black, Tenable and Webroot (a Carbonite company).
- Although the overall MSSP market enjoys double-digit percentage growth rates, many of the Top 200 MSSPs have single-digit growth rates because they are busy investing in next-generation services – including managed detection and response (MDR), SOC-as-a-Service, and automated penetration testing.
The Top 200 MSSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.msspalert.com/top200.
Delta Risk has introduced a number of new capabilities in the past year to expand on its managed security solutions and cloud native ActiveEye security platform capabilities, including:
- SOC-as-a-Service capabilities that give clients the same visibility into cloud application and infrastructure, network, and endpoint activity as Delta Risk analysts for a managed, hybrid, or co-managed model
- Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Flow Log Visualization capabilities that offer comprehensive visibility into communications to and from applications running on Amazon VPCs, enabling DevOps and security teams to detect threats faster
- One-click access to threat intelligence for alerts, enabling analysts to easily automate manual investigation tasks and query Neustar, VirusTotal, IBM X-Force Exchange and others for faster decision-making
- Notifications via Slack and other communication channels for new cloud configuration risks in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure
Government CIO Outlook named Delta Risk as a Top 10 Security Solution Provider earlier this year. The company also achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Partner Status, which required its ActiveEye platform to be evaluated and approved as part of the rigorous AWS technical certification process.
About Delta Risk
Delta Risk delivers cloud security, SOC-as-a-Service, managed security, and professional services to commercial and public sector clients. We provide the visibility and control needed for effective cloud, endpoint, and network security to bridge the gap to a modern security approach. ActiveEye, our proprietary platform, uses Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) to optimize and scale Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities across the enterprise. Our US-based cyber security experts provide 24×7 monitoring, consulting, and guidance to our customers on their journey to a secure environment. Professional services include penetration testing, exercises and training, vulnerability assessments, threat hunting, and incident response. Founded in 2007, the Delta Risk team draws on a rich history in the military intelligence community and law enforcement. For more information visit https://deltarisk.com.
About After Nines Inc.
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
- For sponsorship information contact After Nines Inc. CEO Amy Katz, [email protected]
- For content and editorial questions contact After Nines Inc. Content Czar Joe Panettieri, [email protected]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005128/en/
