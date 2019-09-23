North American Digital Language Learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis & Forecasts by Language Type, Deployment Type, Business Type, and End-user - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 23, 2019 09:55 AM EDT
The "North America Digital Language Learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type; Deployment Type; Business Type; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
North America digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 999.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1842 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.2% from the year 2018 to 2027.
The education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems.
For instance, in 2016, the Mexican Minister of Public Education started an initiative to mandate the English language for state primary school students in the country. A strong focus of the government towards implementation of digital learning programs is expected to create opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and achieve a competitive position in the digital language learning market.
In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies. However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning. Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure. The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. The adoption of the digital solution by educational institutions is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.
The North America digital language learning market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Digital language learning market is a highly competitive market with the presence of some major global market players as well as tire two companies. The presence of a large number of players in the digital language learning market creates challenges for companies operating in the market to gain a significant market share of the digital language learning market.
The North America digital language learning market by deployment is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On-premises systems refer to the web-based as well as the offline study materials. Currently, CDs and DVDs are the most prominent on-premises language learning media available on the market. The plug and play devices are also being utilized by the students to gain a better understanding of different language. The on-premises platforms provide a considerable benefit for learners by enabling them to preserve all the resources pertaining to study with privileged access, for the later use. The learners can buy the study materials and store those for future references; these programs permit them to appear for certification exams as well. On-premises digital language learning providers such as Pearson and Oxford University Press are availing the study material in a CD for the future reference of the user.
Some of the players present in North America digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language, Penguin Random House, LLC, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. North America Digital Language Learning Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.3.1 North America PEST Analysis
5. North America Digital Language Learning Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Key Market Drivers
5.1.1 Digitalization Across Educational Institutions
5.2 Key Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Risk of Piracy with Offline Content and Data Security with Online Content
5.3 Key Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Various Government Initiatives to Implement Digital Learning Programs
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Leveraging Advanced and Simplified Technologies to Attract Students toward Digital Education
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. North America Digital Language Learning Market - Market Analysis
6.1 North America Digital Language Learning Market Overview
6.2 North America Digital Language Learning Market Forecast and Analysis
7. North America Digital Language Learning Market Revenue & Forecasts To 2027 - Language Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 English
7.3 Mandarin
7.4 Spanish Language
7.5 German Language
7.6 Other Language
8. North America Digital Language Learning Market - By Deployment Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Cloud-Based
8.3 On-Premises
9. North America Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By Business Type
9.1 Overview
9.2 Business-To-Business
9.3 Business-To-Customer
10. North America Digital Language Learning Market Analysis - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Academic
10.3 Non-Academic
11. North America Digital Language Learning Market - Country Analysis
12. Digital Language Learning Market - Industry Landscape
12.1 Market Initiative
12.2 New Development
13. Company Profiles
13.1 Babbel
13.2 Busuu Ltd.
13.3 Fluenz
13.4 Lingoda GmbH
13.5 Living Language (Penguin Random House LLC)
13.6 Pearson PLC
13.7 Preply Inc.
13.8 Rosetta Stone Inc
13.9 Verbling Inc.
13.10 Vabla Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g488l
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005547/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT