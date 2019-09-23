SCC Soft Computer welcomes Minister of Health and Social Services, for and on behalf of the Government of Quebec, as a new client

|By Business Wire
|
September 23, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
As they continue their global expansion, laboratory and genetics information system solutions vendor, SCC Soft Computer (SCC), announced Minister of Health and Social Services, for and on behalf of the Government of Quebec, as a new client.
SCC already has a strong presence in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and currently has approximately one-third of the LIS business in Quebec. The LIS vendor is working with Medisolution, their partner in Quebec since 1994, to execute this 10-year contract with a four-year optional extension.
MediSolution/SCC will be replacing legacy systems from several vendors as a part of the client’s laboratory optimization and consolidation project. The client’s goal is to reduce costs in laboratories by grouping into districts—each of which has a university or large lab—with core labs to optimize workflow. SCC’s LIS is considered a key component of this laboratory optimization and consolidation project. Multiple savings from the client’s consolidation efforts is expected to fund the $165 million (Canadian dollars) project.
This is considered the largest IT contract in Canada and will include laboratory information system (LIS) consolation for all hospitals in Quebec. Currently serviced by MediSolution/SCC are 36 hospitals, which will expand to all 122 during the five-year implementation project. All General Laboratory and Microbiology departments are included in this optimization and consolidation project with a major source of funding stemming from improved efficiencies and cost reductions (combined).
“Because of our proven experience in Canada, SCC has become well versed in the art of laboratory information systems within the context of Canada, in some of the more demanding laboratory environments.”
Gilbert Hakim, CEO SCC Soft Computer
SCC has had impressive and successful implementations of their SoftLab LIS. The company also provides their LIS solution for the Canadian Armed Forces, Saskatchewan Health Information Network, Saskatoon Health Region, Regina Qu’Appelle Health Region, Northwest Territories Department of Health and Social Services, and many other sites, including a sizable install base in Quebec, where SoftLab operates in the French language.
SCC’s information management systems are flexible and versatile, and the company has a history of success implementing their systems in large-scale, multisite healthcare organizations with software in use at many of the world’s most renowned academic medical institutions.
“With 40 years’ experience, SCC has a broad base of implementation knowledge. Our products are fully integrated and encompass a wide range of elements from physician portals to courier tracking to blood services—including clinical pathology, anatomic pathology, and genetics information systems, and all SCC systems are designed and developed by SCC architects and programmers. We’re considered a pioneer in the healthcare IT industry, and our multisite capabilities are well known in the marketplace. We understand that the selection of a new LIS must be a well thought out process, and we have confidence in our software and implementation strategies,” said SCC’s CEO, Mr. Gilbert Hakim.
About SCC Soft Computer
At the forefront of laboratory, genetics, outreach, and blood services information systems software development, since 1979, SCC Soft Computer has designed, developed, delivered, supported, and implemented full suites of powerful integrated laboratory and genetics information management system solutions for hospitals, large integrated delivery networks, and laboratories. To learn more, visit http://www.softcomputer.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005098/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT