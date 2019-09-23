Asia Pacific All-in-One Modular Data Center Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Customized Container Types; Deployment Type; End-Users - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
|September 23, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
The "Asia Pacific All - in - one Modular Data Center Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Customized Container Types; Deployment Type; End-Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market accounted for US$ 457.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.3% over the forecast period 2018-2027, to account for US$ 3944.8 Mn in 2027.
One of the key drivers for all-in-one modular data centers is its high speed of deployment. The increasing need from businesses requires the quick deployment of data centers. Since all-in-one modular data centers are a complete physical infrastructure solution, it significantly reduces the deployment time as compared to traditional data center or server room installation.
Green all-in-one modular data centers utilize energy efficient technologies, does not contain obsolete systems and take advantage of new and efficient technologies. With the increasing concern for green factor, the market is witnessing a significant demand for green data centers. The cost of power consumption of data centers during its lifecycle comprises the largest percentage in the total cost of ownership.
Planning infrastructure based on the current IT requirement and adding new modules as per the need of growing IT requirement enables users to provide modules only for the required equipment and the power cost saved during the service life of the data center is extremely high. The all-in-one modular data center enables a good match in the workload and capacity of power and cooling system to improve work efficiency and reduce over-configuration. Therefore, the adoption of green datacenter is expected to influence the all-in-one modular data center market positively.
The Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the all-in-one modular data center market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Asia-Pacific all-in-one modular data center market further.
The government of various countries in Asia-Pacific such as China, India and Japan are taking initiatives for accelerating digitization which might support the growth of all-in-one modular data center market in APAC. The all-in-one modular data center market is highly competitive with the presence of some of the prominent players which hold the major share of the all-in-one modular data center market.
The increasing digitalization in the BFSI sector is driving the demand for all-in-one modular data center market. To provide the customer with advanced banking services such as application-based services, mobile banking, net banking, SMS banking, and others, companies need to handle the huge amount of data of customers.
Further, with increasing penetration of digitization across sectors outside banking & finance sector such as development in social media platforms, banking service providers need to constantly evaluate their operations in order to meet the changing customer demand and expectations.
Shifting trends towards digitization, rising adoption of cloud-related services and rising adoption of analytics in BFSI sector are some of the factor contributing to the need to store and manage a large amount of data thereby driving the adoption of the data center in BFSI sector. With consumers moving online, retail banks are increasing their investments in digitization their operations, to make themselves adaptable to the online environment.
Some of the players present in all-in-one modular data center market are
- Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
- BLADEROOM GROUP LTD
- DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- Flexenclosure AB
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Schneider Electric SE
- Active Power, Inc.
- NTT Communications Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope Of The Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Asia-Pacific All-in-One Modular Data Center Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
5. All-In-One Modular Data Center Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Driver
5.1.1 High deployment speed as compared to traditional data center
5.1.2 High scalability and reliability offered by all-in-one modular data centers to have a positive impact on market demand
5.2 Restraints
5.2.1.1 Limited supporting infrastructure might hinder the market growth
5.3 Opportunity:
5.3.1 Hyper converged and Compaction in all-in-one modular data center
5.4 Future Trends:
5.4.1 Growing adoption of green all-in-one modular data centers
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center-Market Analysis
6.1 Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Overview
6.2 Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Forecast And Analysis
7. Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Analysis - By Customized Container Types
7.1 Overview
7.2 Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By Customized Container Types, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Standard 20 ft. Container Module
7.4 Standard 40 ft. Container Module
7.5 Other Customized Container
8. Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Analysis - By Deployment Type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By Deployment Type, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Indoor
8.4 Outdoor
9. Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Analysis - By End-User
9.1 Overview
9.2 Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Breakdown, By End-User, 2018 & 2027
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Healthcare
9.5 OTT
9.6 Telecom & IT
9.7 Government
9.8 Others
10. Asia-Pacific All-In-One Modular Data Center Market Country Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiatives And New Developments
12. Company Profiles
