Indeni Uses Ansible Community Capabilities to Deliver Security Infrastructure Automation

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 23, 2019 10:38 AM EDT
Indeni, the leader in Security Infrastructure Automation, today announced that it is using Ansible to further enable customers to reduce risk and improve agility of security infrastructure operations. Indeni has embedded Ansible community capabilities into the Indeni Platform to enhance its market pioneering Auto Detection capabilities by supporting Auto Triage use cases. Indeni has over 500 Automation Elements for leading security vendors such as Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Juniper, Fortinet, F5 Networks and more. Indeni Platform utilizing Ansible is expected to help improve reliability and consistency of critical security device settings, giving companies the confidence to accelerate mission-critical projects that drive new business by adding automation for monitoring and maintenance to their existing infrastructure.
As IT infrastructures grow in complexity, the need for automation becomes more pressing. Security professionals are under pressure to increase their understanding of best practices at the rate in which today’s digital businesses change, but often lack the time to apply that knowledge to all of the devices in their modern multi-vendor networks. Organizations across industries are looking for ways to increase visibility into current and possible issues with security devices, and are turning to automation for continuous validation to determine if their infrastructure is functioning as intended. The gap for many organizations is knowing what tasks are good candidates to automate and determining which operational issues are most likely to cause interruptions. With the Indeni Platform utilizing the Ansible project, once a valid issue is found organizations can benefit from auto-triage and remediation of issues, taking tedious but important maintenance tasks off their plate.
Key Benefits
- Streamline IT operations. Help enable Security Operations (SecOps) to deliver more optimized services at the quality business needs and desires.
- Take tasks off your plate. Automate data collection and enrichment during incidents, saving engineering time that is now freed up for more strategic tasks.
- Work more effectively. Indeni Auto Triage Elements, utilizing Ansible, surface useful and actionable information that immediately facilitates troubleshooting and resolution steps.
Key Features
- Detect: Use native device protocols for high confidence of early detection of potential issues.
- Triage: Speed time to resolution with automatically triggered diagnostic tests for comprehensive situational awareness.
- Remediate: Rapid recovery through application of best practice techniques most appropriate for each issue.
Supporting Quotes
“The role of Security Operations and Network Operations now includes the care and feeding of critical security devices,” said Michel Maeso, Chief Revenue Office at Indeni. “Without the expertise in house to detect, triage and resolve performance and configuration issues quickly, companies not only risk having an outage, but risk losing millions of dollars in missed revenue opportunities and repairing a damaged brand.”
“The Indeni Platform utilizing Ansible brings together the best in IT Automation and Security Infrastructure Automation,” said Yoni Leitersdorf CEO of Indeni. “Together, we can help reduce the risk and chaos inherent in today’s complex security infrastructure, taking error prone and time consuming tasks off our customers’ plate.”
“Indeni complements existing Ansible deployments by helping to ensure best practices are followed, device configurations are up-to-date, and device performance is within guidelines even as a customer environment changes,” said Ulrica de-Fort Menares, VP of Products and Strategy at Indeni. “By using Indeni with Ansible inside, customers gain the speed and automation of DevOps, with workflows that simplify security infrastructure operations.”
About Indeni
Indeni provides security infrastructure automation with unprecedented visibility that’s up and running in minutes. We’ve automated the world’s best practices to deliver predictive, prioritized, and actionable insights that help you prevent costly disruptions. Indeni dramatically reduces chaos and risk to improve agility, giving you the confidence to accelerate mission-critical projects that drive new business. For more information, contact an Indeni partner or visit www.indeni.com.
Ansible is a trademark or registered trademark of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005588/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT