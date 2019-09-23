The Latest Videojet Coding and Marking Solutions and Productivity Tools on Display at Pack Expo International 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|September 23, 2019 10:52 AM EDT
Global leader in coding, marking and variable data printing solutions, Videojet Technologies, is showcasing a full packaging line that features its latest product innovations at the Pack Expo International 2019 trade show taking place September 23-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Booth C-2006.
Product advancements that can deliver increased operational efficiencies and promote uptime drive the company to develop the most advanced coding and marking solutions for the packaging industry. “When it comes to product innovation, we’re looking to make an immediate impact on our customers’ challenges: code complexity, supply chain management, and production efficiency,” said Matt Aldrich, Director of Marketing and Product Management, North America, at Videojet. “We are excited to show Pack Expo attendees our latest lasers, thermal transfer overprinters, thermal inkjet printers, case coders and continuous inkjet printers, along with our advanced connectivity options and tools that can help achieve higher productivity in real-time.”
Show attendees can get an up-close look at a full range of packaging solutions from the extensive Videojet coding and marking line, including the Videojet 1860 and 1580 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers, the new Videojet 6530 107mm and 6330 32mm airless thermal transfer overprinters (TTO) and a preview of the revolutionary 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systems featuring the smallest laser head in the industry with the highest IP rating. Also on display and in action in the Videojet booth are thermal inkjet (TIJ) printers, case coding/labeling printers, and IIoT-enabled VideojetConnect™ solutions that leverage advanced analytics, remote connectivity, and the largest service footprint in the industry.
Videojet is showcasing several new coding and marking solutions at Pack Expo:
- Sneak peek for Pack Expo attendees: Soon to expand its line of lasers for marking on packaging materials including plastic and metal, Videojet offers a sneak peek of the Videojet 7340 and 7440 fiber laser marking systems. Featuring the smallest marking head on the market today for easy integration into the packaging line and IP69 protection, the 7340 and 7440 will redefine fiber lasers for the packaging industry.
- The new Videojet® 7230 and 7330 fiber laser marking systems, 10 and 20 Watts of output power respectively, are powerful yet easy to operate. The systems are up to 44 percent lighter than similar fiber lasers from other providers, giving manufacturers marking versatility. Options for a zero or 90 degree marking head orientation provide flexibility on production lines with space limitations.
- New high-performance airless TTO solutions, the Videojet DataFlex 6530 107mm and 6330 32mm printers, are designed to withstand tough production lines while providing high- resolution coding on flexible packaging. The Videojet 6530 107mm printer, featuring the first airless 107mm TTO printhead on the market, is compact and modular to fit onto almost any production line. The Videojet 6330, now available with a 32mm printhead, features Videojet iAssure™ built-in code quality assurance technology that helps reduce waste and rework with no additional hardware, installation or training.
- Attendees can also see a demonstration of VideojetConnect™, a cloud-based remote service and line recovery solution that helps customers optimize printer performance by enabling remote diagnosis and repair by customers’ in-house experts or Videojet Technical Support. The solution sends real-time email alerts of printer needs and provides performance dashboards for enhanced control and visibility of printer operations. In a live demonstration in the Videojet booth, VideojetConnect is monitoring lines in OEM partner booths running Videojet printers at Pack Expo.
Other Videojet products to be showcased at Pack Expo:
- The Videojet 1580 CIJ printer features dependable performance and superior print quality. Videojet SmartCell™ components are easy to replace within minutes, helping to ensure maximum line productivity with no additional downtime. The Videojet SIMPLICiTY™ user interface streamlines and minimizes operator interactions to help eliminate potential user errors. The 1580 also features Videojet OPTIMiZE software that provides on-screen alerts, expert diagnostics, analytics and guides to enhance everyday printer performance.
- The Videojet 1860 CIJ printer, utilizing innovative predictive capabilities, includes an industry-first ink build-up sensor that provides up to eight hours of advanced notice of common potential fault conditions that can impact OEE and uptime. Complete with hygienic design and optional IP66 protection, the 1860 is ideal for harsh environments, including those with caustic wash-down.
- The high-powered CO2 Videojet 3640 60-Watt laser marking system is engineered to process complex codes at the highest speeds and features the industry's widest marking window. With virtually no font, code or graphic restrictions, the Videojet 3640 meets the demand for marking at line speeds of up to 900 meters per minute, depending on the application. The wide marking window allows the 3640 to cover up to 600mm, meaning a variety of wide web applications that previously would have required two lasers can be addressed with one laser.
- Also showcased in the booth, the high-resolution Videojet 8610 and 8520 TIJ printers are ideal for applications where high-quality print is essential and ease of use is a primary consideration. The 8610 TIJ printer prints crisp, repeatable codes on foils, films, plastics and coated stocks while utilizing a revolutionary, purpose-built cartridge designed for MEK fluids. The 8520 uses HP® technology and is engineered to print 600x600 dpi text, bar codes and graphics.
- The recently launched Videojet Cool Black Solvent ink is designed for use in Videojet 8520, Wolke m610 touch, Wolke m610 oem and Wolke m610 advanced TIJ printers. Featuring an industry-leading 12-month cartridge shelf-life, Cool Black Solvent ink is ideal for printing on flexible packaging, coated cartons and glossy labels used for high-end cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer goods.
- Videojet will also highlight coding and marking solutions specifically engineered for pharmaceutical and medical device packaging, including the Videojet 7810 UV laser marking system for high-resolution, permanent 2D barcodes and text on white HDPE. Also featured, the Videojet IMprints AI21™ Pharma Serialization solution uses a set of standardized configurable modules to provide compliance-ready packaging line execution and data management.
- Exhibiting a robust array of high-performing marking and coding solutions in action, attendees can experience a full packaging line including the 1860 CIJ printer; 8520 and 8610 TIJ printers; 3340 and 3640 CO2 laser systems, marking on both white cartons and on corrugated cases; the 9550 print and apply labeler; and the 2361 and Unicorn case coders for high and low-resolution case coding – all connected to the cloud with VideojetConnect.
The latest Videojet innovations are on display in Pack Expo Booth C-2006. For more information on Videojet equipment, please visit videojet.com.
About Videojet Technologies
Videojet Technologies is a world-leader in the product identification market, providing in-line printing, coding, and marking products, application specific fluids, and product lifecycle services. Their goal is to partner with our customers in the consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial goods industries to improve their productivity, to protect and grow their brands, and to stay ahead of industry trends and regulations. With customer application experts and technology leadership in Continuous Inkjet (CIJ), Thermal Inkjet (TIJ), Laser Marking, Thermal Transfer Overprinting (TTO), case coding and labeling, and wide array printing, Videojet has more than 345,000 printers installed worldwide. Customers rely on Videojet products to print on over ten billion products daily. Customer sales, application, service and training support is provided by direct operations with over 4,000 team members in 26 countries worldwide. In addition, Videojet’s distribution network includes more than 400 distributors and OEMs, serving 135 countries.
©2019 Videojet Technologies Inc. All rights reserved. Videojet is a registered trademark of Videojet Technologies Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005600/en/
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT