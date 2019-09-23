 Strong Show of Support from U.S. Businesses at ‘Think Asia, Think Hong Kong’ Los Angeles

|By Business Wire
|
|September 23, 2019 11:30 AM EDT
“Think Asia, Think Hong Kong”, a large-scale Hong Kong business promotion organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), was successfully held on September 19-20, 2019 in Los Angeles, attracting a strong show of support from the business community in the United States.
Dr. Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), shared insights into the current business situation in Hong Kong, highlighting opportunities for greater collaboration between U.S. and Hong Kong companies. (Photo: Business Wire)
The mega promotion, featuring a business symposium, business-matching sessions, networking events, business missions and a gala dinner, attracted around 1,500 participants eager to enter the Asian marketplace, either through Hong Kong or by making Hong Kong their home. The symposium was attended by Fiona Ma, State Treasurer, State of California, who spoke in the morning, along with other senior officials from the city of Los Angeles.
This year’s conference featured more than 50 industry-leading speakers from the U.S. and Hong Kong who shared new and exciting insights and breakthroughs in industries ranging from finance to biotech, logistics, design, e-commerce and business investment, among others. Attendees also heard first-hand success stories relating to Hong Kong’s business advantages and received advice on how U.S. companies can seize new global opportunities through the Hong Kong platform. Close to 340 business-matching meetings were arranged to connect Hong Kong businesses and service providers with U.S. companies.
New Opportunities in Asia
Dr. Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, opened the morning session with a keynote address. He was accompanied by Edward Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), who shared insights into opportunities for greater collaboration between U.S. and Hong Kong companies.
In his welcome remarks, Dr. Lam said: “The U.S. and Hong Kong have enjoyed close business ties for many decades. Now, as the world enters an era of greater uncertainty, it is important to strengthen this partnership even further to ensure economic growth can continue in a more open and globalized environment.”
Commenting on the recent social unrest in Hong Kong, he added: “We are a pragmatic and resilient city. We have strong fundamentals such as the rule of law and compliance with international standards, so I want to assure you that we will overcome our current challenges and move forward.”
Hong Kong: A Springboard to Asia, and Beyond
Following the morning keynote session, renowned business leaders − including Ray Conner, retired Boeing Vice Chairman and President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes; Ken Hitchner, retired Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Goldman Sachs, Asia Pacific; and Bernard Chan, Convenor of the Non-official Members of the Executive Council of the HKSAR − gathered in a panel to highlight the economic outlook, risks and opportunities in Asia, examining how U.S. businesses can capitalize on growth opportunities using Hong Kong as a catalyst for global success.
Connecting Innovation, Entrepreneurs and Investors
Another session, “Growing Businesses in the New Economy”, with moderator Kent Ho, Founder and General Partner, S28 Capital, and panelists Duncan Chiu, Co-founder & Managing Director, Radiant Venture Capital; Jimmy Tao, CEO & Managing Director, Vitargent Biotechnology; and Yangbin Wang, Executive Director and CEO, Vobile Group, offered insights on the evolving digital and economic landscape in Asia. The panelists also shared their experiences in leveraging Hong Kong as a hub for start-ups and entrepreneurs to succeed.
Seven other sector-specific sessions in the afternoon covered a broad range of topics, including: experiences of doing business in Asia via the Hong Kong platform (sponsored by Invest Hong Kong); design and technology (co-organized with the Hong Kong Design Centre); financial technology and smart banking (co-organized with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority); deal-making and dispute resolution (co-organized with the Department of Justice of the HKSAR); healthcare and biomedicine innovation (co-organized with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, HKSTP); smart living and digital entertainment (co-organized with Hong Kong Cyberport); and investment opportunities (co-organized with the Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council).
Hong Kong: A Start-up Incubator
A mini-exhibition featuring some of today’s hottest Hong Kong start-ups, named InnoVenture Salon, showcased the innovative business ideas and entrepreneurship of 30 companies, including those from Cyberport, HKSTP and the HKTDC’s start-up development program, Start-up Express. Cyberport, Hong Kong Science Park and the Hong Kong Private Equity and Venture Capital Association were also on site to offer consultation to U.S.-based start-ups looking to set up operations in Hong Kong.
Led by the HKTDC, with Cyberport and Hong Kong Science Park as strategic partners, 25 Hong Kong business and start-up representatives from sectors including smart city development, fintech, the Internet of Things, education technology, health technology and robotic technology formed a business mission to San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles. The mission explored opportunities in innovation and technology presented by closer cooperation between Southern California and Hong Kong, two of the world’s most dynamic start-up ecosystems.
Hong Kong Dinner Offers Unique Networking Opportunities
The day before the symposium, a high-level gala dinner was held at Vibiana and was attended by more than 400 prominent business leaders, government officials, entrepreneurs and investors from the U.S. and Hong Kong.
Hong Kong Michelin-starred chef Albert Au presented a special menu prepared together with LA celebrity chef Neal Fraser, owner of Vibiana. The gala dinner also featured a performance by Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee, the first Chinese artist to perform at the Oscars.
About HKTDC
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong’s trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.
