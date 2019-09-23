Capgemini Named a Leader in Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence for Banking by NelsonHall

|By Business Wire
September 23, 2019
Capgemini announced today that it has been named a “Leader” in the NelsonHall Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) Report on Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services for banking. In the latest NEAT report entitled “The Advance of RPA and AI in Banking,” Capgemini scored highly as a Leader. NelsonHall evaluated 14 vendors offering RPA and AI services.
The report highlighted Capgemini’s expertise in the following areas:
- On its overall RPA and AI capabilities, Nelson Hall noted Capgemini’s “broad IT services skills and experience with industry standard solutions including UIPAth, Blue Prism, WorkFusion, and Automation Anywhere at many banks.”
- Additionally, Capgemini was commended for its “proprietary framework and tools for automation and AI which has been used at many banks” and its onshore delivery capabilities in Europe, Canada, and the US.
- Capgemini was also recognized for its ability to support RPA enablement with banking Business Process Services (BPS) delivery. Specifically, on international trade BPS, Capgemini’s ability to develop RPA services for trade processing was highlighted.
Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini’s Financial Services and Member of the Group Executive Board said: “RPA and AI are windows into the future and we are intent on being the partner of choice for banks looking for next generation innovation through RPA and AI. NelsonHall’s recognition of our capabilities is affirmation that our vision, offerings, and capabilities are industry leading and we are pleased and proud to be commended as such by NelsonHall’s thorough and challenging analysis.”
“Capgemini is well-positioned to respond to banks’ demands for RPA and AI engagements,” said Andy Efsthathiou, Banking Sourcing Research Director, NelsonHall. “It has a robust framework for automation consulting and implementation, a good installed base of RPA projects, and a strong pipeline for growth, especially with global banks.”
Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation, with its Perform AI and Automation Drive that include advanced technologies such as AI, RPA, analytics and augmented workforce at scale, to enable digital transformation across the enterprise.
To read the full report click here.
About Capgemini
A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients’ opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion. Visit us at www.capgemini.com. People matter, results count.
About NelsonHall
NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in IT and business services. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, all-original research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth, and insight of its analysis.
