Optiv-Sicherheitsstudie: Unternehmen legen am meisten Wert auf Cybersecurity

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 23, 2019 12:10 PM EDT
Durch die zunehmenden Verletzungen der Datensicherheit und die umfassenden Datenschutzverordnungen mit ihren jeweiligen Rechtsvorgaben ist die Cybersecurity zu einem der Kernunternehmensrisiken geworden. Mit dem Anstieg nahm auch die Wichtigkeit der Chief Information Security Officers (CISO) zu. Tatsächlich ist für 64 Prozent der Unternehmen die Cybersicherheit nun zur ersten Priorität geworden, selbst, wenn dies bedeutet, dass dadurch die Nutzerproduktivität verlangsamt wird. Das fand eine Studie von Optiv Security heraus. In der Studie „The State of the CISO“ wurden die Cybersecurity-Ansätze von CISOs, CSOs und IT-Führungskräften mit Entscheidungsbefugnis, ihre Strategien und ihre Erfahrungen mit Verletzungen der Datensicherheit untersucht.
Cybersecurity wird zur Unternehmenspriorität
Es stellte sich heraus, dass Führungskräfte und Vorstandsmitglieder inzwischen mehr Einblick in die Bedeutung der Cybersicherheit haben. So gaben 96 Prozent der Befragten an, die Cybersicherheit in Anlehnung an führende Unternehmen nun strategischer anzugehen.
„Manche Unternehmen sind in dieser Entwicklungskurve bereits weiter als andere, doch wenn kein Cybersecurity-Programm erworben wird, haben es CISOs schwer, die Organisation vor Cyberbedrohungen zu schützen“, so Andrzej Kawalec, Optivs Director of Strategy and Technology, Europa. „Derzeit gibt es in der Branche viel Bewegung und Cybersicherheit ist nun Chefsache. CISOs werden zum wichtigen Bestandteil großer Geschäftsinitiativen wie der digitalen Transformation der nächsten Generation, sodass mehr Geld für Cyberprogramme zur Verfügung gestellt wird. Der Vorstand hat begriffen, dass schwerwiegende Fehler in Sachen Sicherheit oder Konformität das Geschäft behindern.“
Im Hinblick auf den Cybersecurity-Ansatz stellten die Forschenden fest, dass 66 Prozent der Entscheidungsträger der IT-Sicherheit sich der Sicherheitsrisiken in der IT-Abteilung zunehmend bewusst war, was einen deutlichen Einfluss auf die aktuell bestehenden Cybersicherheitsrichtlinien hatte. Die Einhaltung externer Standards wie der DSGVO liegt mit 56 Prozent knapp dahinter, doch nur für 32 Prozent der Befragten sind Grundfunktionen wie die Schwachstellen und Patching eine Priorität. 58 Prozent gaben an, die Information der Angestellten zu prioritisieren; Ähnliches galt für die Vereinfachung der Infrastruktur (54 Prozent) und die Abgleichung der Sicherheit mit Entwicklungsoperationen zur Erzeugung eines DevSecOps-Models (47 Prozent).
„Ungepatchte Schwachstellen stellen aber wohl bedenklicherweise über die Hälfte aller Verletzungen der Datensicherheit dar“, fährt Kawalec fort. „Sind die grundlegenden Funktionen der Cybersecurity in Ordnung, können Unternehmen sich deutlich besser gegen Cyber-Attacken verteidigen, da ungepatchte Software oft als der häufigste Grund für Verletzungen der Datensicherheit genannt wird.“
Die größten Schwachstellen
Laut der Studie sahen 31 Prozent der Befragten Kriminalität und politisch motivierte Taten als größte Cybersicherheitsbedrohungen; 28 Prozent schrieben dies eher Hacktivisten zu. 26 Prozent sahen Insider-Bedrohungen als kritisch und nur 15 Prozent gaben Dritte als Bedrohung für ihre Cybersecurity an. 92 Prozent verfügen über einen Notfallplan zum Umgang mit Cybersicherheitsbedrohungen, doch 44 Prozent der Unternehmen gaben an, diesen höchstens einmal jährlich zu proben.
Verletzungen der Datensicherheit scheinen die Unternehmen laut der Studie weiterhin am besten aufzurütteln; 39 Prozent der Befragten gaben an, dass ihre Sicherheitsprogramme erst nach einem Vorfall geändert wurden. 65 Prozent sagten aus, dass die Behebung der Verletzung gut koordiniert und erfolgreich ablief, doch über ein Drittel (35 Prozent) hatten dazu höhere Ausgaben zu beklagen, als für eine Investition in bessere Verteidigungsmaßnahmen nötig gewesen wären.
Den vollständigen Bericht können Sie auf der Website von Optiv nachlesen.
Methodik
Optiv führte eine unabhängige Forschungsserie zum Umgang mit Cybersicherheit durch. Dazu arbeitete das Institut mit der Londoner Forschungsagentur Loudhouse zusammen. Loudhouse ist eine unabhängige Agentur, die sich auf Technologie und B2B-Forschung für globale Marken spezialisiert hat.
Loudhouse befragte 100 CISOs, CSOs und IT-Führungskräfte mit Entscheidungsbefugnis in Unternehmen (ab 500 und bis über 5000 Angestellte) aus Großbritannien und den USA online über ihren Cybersicherheitsansatz, die bestehenden Strategien und ihre Erfahrung mit Verletzungen der Datensicherheit.
Folgen Sie Optiv
Twitter: www.twitter.com/optiv
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/optiv-inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/optivinc
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OptivInc
Blog: https://www.optiv.com/explore-optiv-insights/blog
Optiv Security: Who Secures Your Insecurity?™
Optiv ist ein globaler Integrator von Cybersicherheitslösungen – ein vertrauenswürdiger 1-Stop-Partner mit einem Einzelschwerpunkt auf Cybersicherheit. Unsere lückenlosen Cybersicherheitslösungen umfassen Risikomanagement und –transformation, Cyber-Digital-Transformation, Bedrohungsmanagement, Cyberoperationen, Identitäts- und Datenmanagement sowie Integration und Innovation. Sie sind Unternehmen behilflich, stärkere, einfachere und kosteneffizientere Cybersicherheitsprogramme zu implementieren, die Geschäftsanforderungen und -ergebnisse unterstützen. Optiv modernisiert die Cybersicherheit, damit Kunden ihre Konsummodelle erneuern, Infrastruktur und Technologie für eine maximale Wertschöpfung integrieren, messbare Ergebnisse erzielen, umfassende Lösungen implementieren und ihre Geschäftsprozesse aufeinander abstimmen können. Nähere Informationen über Optiv erhalten Sie unter www.optiv.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005669/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT