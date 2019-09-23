Trio-Tech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|September 23, 2019 12:30 PM EDT
Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Results
Overall revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased 1% to $10,625,000 from $10,760,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. While manufacturing revenue increased 17% to $4,803,000 compared to $4,116,000 last year, reflecting increased demand in the Company’s Singapore operations, and distribution revenue increased 11% to $1,864,000 from $1,678,000, lower demand in Trio-Tech’s Malaysia and Tianjin, China operations led to a 20% decrease in testing services revenue to $3,941,000 from $4,937,000 last year.
The decline in overall revenue, coupled with a change in product mix, reduced gross margin to $2,468,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $2,851,000 for last year’s fourth quarter. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin declined to 23% compared to 27% of revenue for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Income from operations was $321,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $709,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $449,000, or $0.12 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 $675,000, or $0.17 per diluted share.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019 was $24,861,000, or $6.77 per outstanding share, compared to $23,501,000, or $6.61 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2018. There were 3,673,055 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2019.
CEO Comments
S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, “Despite the decrease in Trio-Tech’s fiscal 2019 revenue, we achieved a 31% increase in net income to $1,545,000, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $1,184,000, or $0.31 per diluted in fiscal 2018. Net income benefitted from a one-off gain on the sale of properties in our Chongqing real-estate operation and lower tax expenses for fiscal 2019. We remain convinced of the quality of our business and our opportunities for long term growth despite the headwinds created by the ongoing trade tension between the United States and China.
"We are encouraged by the sharp increase in fourth quarter revenue in our manufacturing and distribution segments, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. We continued to invest in the business in fiscal 2019, including increased capital expenditures to address opportunities for growth in specific markets. We also were able to present Trio-Tech’s world-class capabilities in introductory and follow-up meetings with our counterparts at several potentially large new accounts, an effort we believe will benefit the Company over time."
Fiscal 2019 Results
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, revenue decreased 7% to $39,198,000 compared to $42,361,000 in fiscal 2018. Manufacturing revenue decreased 7% to $14,889,000 from $15,978,000, and testing services revenue decreased 14% to $16,760,000 from $19,391,000 for fiscal 2018. Distribution revenue increased 9% to $7,451,000 from $6,853,000 for fiscal 2018.
Gross margin for fiscal 2019 decreased to $9,001,000, or 23% of revenue, compared to $10,638,000, or 25% of revenue, for fiscal 2018.
Income from operations decreased 64% to $794,000 for fiscal 2019 compared to $2,188,000 for fiscal 2018.
Net income for fiscal 2019 was $1,545,000, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to net income for fiscal 2018 of $1,184,000, or $0.31 per diluted share.
Net income for fiscal 2019 benefited from $615,000 in other income, which included a gain of $685,000 on the sale of properties. In comparison, other income contributed a gain of $102,000 for fiscal 2018. Net income for fiscal 2018 also was affected by a one-time, non-cash income tax expense of $900,000 related to the 2017 United States Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s accounting for the Tax Act was complete. The provision for income taxes for the year ended June 30, 2019 includes a $145,000 decrease from the completion of our provisional accounting for the effects of the Tax Act under SAB 118. The decrease is associated with the one-time mandatory repatriation tax related to certain post-1986 earnings and profits that were deferred from U.S. taxation by the Company’s foreign subsidiaries. The US federal income tax return was filed during Q4, which included the $755,000 one-time repatriation tax as well as utilization of net operating losses and tax credits amounting to $192,000 which was not finalized until the filing of return.
About Trio‑Tech
Established in 1958 and headquartered in Van Nuys, California, Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com, www.universalfareast.com, and www.ttsolar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.
|
|
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
Revenue
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Manufacturing
|
$
|
4,803
|
|
|
$
|
4,116
|
|
|
$
|
14,889
|
|
|
$
|
15,978
|
|
Testing services
|
|
3,941
|
|
|
|
4,937
|
|
|
|
16,760
|
|
|
|
19,391
|
|
Distribution
|
|
1,864
|
|
|
|
1,678
|
|
|
|
7,451
|
|
|
|
6,853
|
|
Real estate
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
98
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
10,625
|
|
|
|
10,760
|
|
|
|
39,198
|
|
|
|
42,361
|
|
Cost of Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of manufactured products sold
|
|
3,587
|
|
|
|
2,967
|
|
|
|
11,393
|
|
|
|
12,213
|
|
Cost of testing services rendered
|
|
2,851
|
|
|
|
3,442
|
|
|
|
12,202
|
|
|
|
13,323
|
|
Cost of distribution
|
|
1,674
|
|
|
|
1,470
|
|
|
|
6,505
|
|
|
|
6,068
|
|
Cost of real estate
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
8,157
|
|
|
|
7,909
|
|
|
|
30,197
|
|
|
|
31,723
|
|
Gross Margin
|
|
2,468
|
|
|
|
2,851
|
|
|
|
9,001
|
|
|
|
10,638
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,826
|
|
|
|
1,911
|
|
|
|
7,049
|
|
|
|
7,250
|
|
Selling
|
|
246
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
826
|
|
|
|
826
|
|
Research and development
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
451
|
|
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
|
|
(77
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
2,147
|
|
|
|
2,142
|
|
|
|
8,207
|
|
|
|
8,450
|
|
Income from Operations
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
709
|
|
|
|
794
|
|
|
|
2,188
|
|
Other (Expenses) Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
|
(59
|
)
|
|
|
(319
|
)
|
|
|
(233
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
|
335
|
|
Gain on sale of properties
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
685
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Total other (Expenses) Income
|
|
(40
|
)
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
615
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
|
|
281
|
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
|
1,409
|
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
48
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
(987
|
)
|
Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax
|
|
482
|
|
|
|
722
|
|
|
|
1,451
|
|
|
|
1,303
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
481
|
|
|
|
720
|
|
|
|
1,448
|
|
|
|
1,290
|
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
|
106
|
|
Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International
|
|
449
|
|
|
|
675
|
|
|
|
1,545
|
|
|
|
1,184
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
|
|
449
|
|
|
$
|
675
|
|
|
|
1,545
|
|
|
$
|
1,184
|
|
Basic Earnings per Share - Continuing Operations
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
Basic Loss per Share - Discontinued Operations
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Basic Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.42
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
Diluted Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.32
|
|
Diluted Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
(0.01
|
)
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
|
3,673
|
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
|
3,673
|
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
|
3,681
|
|
|
|
3,714
|
|
|
|
3,762
|
|
|
|
3,771
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
2018
|
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
481
|
|
|
$
|
720
|
|
|
$
|
1,448
|
|
|
$
|
1,290
|
Foreign currency translation, net of tax
|
|
(231
|
)
|
|
|
(1,081
|
)
|
|
|
(420
|
)
|
|
|
728
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
(361
|
)
|
|
|
1,028
|
|
|
|
2,018
|
Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
(11
|
)
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
|
(202
|
)
|
|
|
285
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Trio-Tech International
|
$
|
261
|
|
|
$
|
(391
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,230
|
|
|
$
|
1,733
|
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
(Audited)
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
|
4,863
|
|
$
|
|
6,539
|
Short-term deposits
|
|
4,144
|
|
|
653
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|
7,113
|
|
|
7,747
|
Other receivables
|
|
817
|
|
|
881
|
Inventories, net
|
|
2,427
|
|
|
2,930
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
287
|
|
|
208
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
89
|
|
|
91
|
Total current assets
|
|
19,740
|
|
|
19,049
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
390
|
|
|
400
|
Investment properties, net
|
|
782
|
|
|
1,146
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
12,159
|
|
|
11,935
|
Other assets
|
|
1,750
|
|
|
2,249
|
Restricted term deposits
|
|
1,706
|
|
|
1,695
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
16,787
|
|
|
17,425
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
|
36,527
|
|
$
|
|
36,474
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
Lines of credit
|
$
|
|
187
|
|
$
|
|
2,043
|
Accounts payable
|
|
3,272
|
|
|
3,704
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
3,172
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
417
|
|
|
285
|
Current portion of bank loans payable
|
|
488
|
|
|
367
|
Current portion of capital leases
|
|
283
|
|
|
250
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
8,133
|
|
|
9,821
|
Bank loans payable, net of current portion
|
|
2,292
|
|
|
1,437
|
Capital leases, net of current portion
|
|
442
|
|
|
524
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
327
|
|
|
327
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
439
|
|
|
828
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
33
|
|
|
36
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
3,533
|
|
|
3,152
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
11,666
|
|
|
12,973
|
|
|
|
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,673,055 and 3,553,055 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively
|
|
11,424
|
|
|
11,023
|
Paid-in capital
|
|
3,305
|
|
|
3,249
|
Accumulated retained earnings
|
|
7,070
|
|
|
5,525
|
Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments
|
|
1,867
|
|
|
2,182
|
Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity
|
|
23,666
|
|
|
21,979
|
Non-controlling interest
|
|
1,195
|
|
|
1,522
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
24,861
|
|
|
23,501
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
$
|
|
36,527
|
|
$
|
|
36,474
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005655/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 310
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT