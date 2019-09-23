Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Kicks off New Content Season With ‘Operation Dark Divide’

The new content season for Call of Duty®: Black Ops 4 – Operation Dark Divide – is available now on Playstation®4, with other platforms to follow. Operation Dark Divide delivers a unique experience with content inspired by heroes and villains, while embracing the epic world of the Black Ops universe. The new content package contains two Multiplayer maps, a new Blackout mode and a variety of hero-themed personalization items and gear. Additionally, Treyarch will conclude the Aether storyline – one that has been more than ten years in the making and the most epic Zombies adventure in Black Ops’ history – with ‘Tag Der Toten.’

“For our final operation of the Black Ops Season, the team at Treyarch had a blast creating the ultimate battle between good and evil, imagined through alternate universe versions of our Specialist characters as heroes and villains,” said Dan Bunting, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch. “In addition to the heroic experiences of the operation, we can’t wait to share the epic final chapter of the Zombies Aether story – the end of an adventure more than ten years in the making.”

Mark Gordon, Co-Studio Head, Treyarch, continued, “Having introduced Zombies as an easter egg in Call of Duty®: World at War, this final chapter for the Aether storyline marks an emotional moment for us as developers. We’ve poured all of that energy and emotion into Tag Der Toten, and we can’t wait for players to experience it for themselves.”

Operation Dark Divide’s free, new content includes:

New Blackout Updates – Blackout features a fresh new comic book aesthetic. Additionally, players can now double-jump and catch some serious air in the limited-time game mode, Heavy Metal Heroes. With Heavy Metal Heroes new equipment such as flare guns and a brand-new tank vehicle have also been added to the battlefield to help players in the ultimate Battle Royale fire-fight.

– Blackout features a fresh new comic book aesthetic. Additionally, players can now double-jump and catch some serious air in the limited-time game mode, With new equipment such as flare guns and a brand-new tank vehicle have also been added to the battlefield to help players in the ultimate Battle Royale fire-fight. New Zombies Features – Operation Dark Divide introduces a new Perk and two new Elixirs as players experience the final chapter of the Aether story. Secret Shopper Elixer: Players will be able to go on an ammo shopping spree and buy any ammo for any gun they’re holding from any wall buy. Power Vacuum Elixer: The drop rate for all power ups is boosted significantly for a few minutes after activating. Blaze Phase Perk: Players can become a charging fireball that knocks enemies back or burns them to a crisp.

– introduces a new Perk and two new Elixirs as players experience the final chapter of the Aether story. New Black Market Gear – The Black Market has been restocked with a variety of new outfits fit for both heroes and villains, personalization items, weapon camos and gestures tailored for Operation Dark Divide. This includes new weapons like the VMP SMG, AN-94 Assault Rifle and the Echohawk Dual Bore Assault Rifle, that players can acquire and learn to master. Also available are the MkII and the Mastercraft variants of the VKM 750, the Predator S6 Stingray Mastercraft, and two super outfits for Nomad (“Lupine”) and Crash (“Rigor Mortis”).

In addition to the Operation Dark Divide’s offerings, owners of the Black Ops Pass gain access to more new content, available first on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system:

New Multiplayer Map, Lair – Set in the lair of a mega villain, this medium-sized map is built around a volcano’s caldera. Players must weave around the multi-level map to strategically gain the upper hand before the volcanically powered Death Laser goes off.

– Set in the lair of a mega villain, this medium-sized map is built around a volcano’s caldera. Players must weave around the multi-level map to strategically gain the upper hand before the volcanically powered Death Laser goes off. Multiplayer Map, Launch – Reimagined from the original Call of Duty®: Black Ops, Launch is a medium-sized map set in a launch pad at a Soviet Cosmodrome. Players will have to make sure they don’t get caught in the middle of the rocket launch during the fire fight.

Reimagined from the original is a medium-sized map set in a launch pad at a Soviet Cosmodrome. Players will have to make sure they don’t get caught in the middle of the rocket launch during the fire fight. The Zombies Experience, Tag Der Toten –The Victis Crew returns for their final outing of the Aether storyline. The last chapter of a decade-long epic in the making is here for players to immerse themselves into. Elements of the fan-favorite Call of the Dead map have been re-imagined and expanded, so players can explore new areas and solve ever increasingly difficult Easter Eggs that tell the real story.

The Black Ops Pass* is included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition, the Pro Edition, and the Mystery Box Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and can also be purchased standalone digitally or at participating retailers.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is published by Activision and developed by Treyarch with additional development support from Raven Software and PC development with Beenox. For the latest intel check out: www.callofduty.com, www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @CallofDuty and @Treyarch on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The game is rated M for Mature (Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, Strong Language).

*Black Ops Pass (BOP) content is not final, is subject to change, and may not include all downloadable content available for the game. BOP content may not be available in all countries, and pricing and release dates may vary by platform. BOP content should be downloaded from the in-game store only; do not purchase separately, or you will be charged again. BOP content may be sold separately.

