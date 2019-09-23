Bedrijven geven boven alles prioriteit aan cybersecurity, blijkt uit rapport van Optiv Security

|By Business Wire
|
September 23, 2019
Met de opkomst van de epidemie van datalekken en de oplegging van alomvattende privacyregelgeving en belangrijke wettelijke vereisten, is cybersecurity een zakelijk risico van de eerste orde geworden. Als gevolg hiervan is de rol van de Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) in een bedrijf aanzienlijk in waarde toegenomen. Sterker nog, volgens een nieuw onderzoeksrapport van Optiv Security geeft 64 procent van de bedrijven nu boven alles prioriteit aan cybersecurity, zelfs als het de productiviteit van sommige gebruikers vertraagt. Het rapport, 'The State of the CISO,' gaat dieper in op de benadering ten aanzien van cyberbeveiliging van CISO's, CSO's en senior IT-besluitvormers, de strategieën die ze ter beschikking hebben en hun ervaring met datalekken.
Cyberbeveiliging wordt een zakelijke prioriteit
Uit het onderzoek bleek dat het belang van cybersecurity nu beter wordt begrepen door bedrijfsleiders en bestuursleden. Sterker nog, 96 procent van de respondenten gaf aan dat ze een meer strategische benadering ten aanzien van cybersecurity hanteren omdat deze nu beter is afgestemd op bedrijfsleiders.
"Sommige organisaties zijn verder op deze evolutiecurve dan andere, maar zonder de overtuiging van een bedrijf ten aanzien van een cybersecurity-programma zullen CISO's ongetwijfeld moeite hebben om hun organisaties te beschermen tegen dreigende cyberaanvallen," aldus Andrzej Kawalec, Strategy & Technology Director, Europa bij Optiv. "We zien een significante verschuiving in de industrie, waarbij cybersecurity nu een zakelijke kwestie is. CISO's worden beschouwd als een belangrijk onderdeel van belangrijke bedrijfsinitiatieven zoals de volgende generatie digitale transformatie, wat heeft geleid tot meer financiering voor cyberprogramma's. Het bestuur begrijpt nu dat een grote beveiligings- of nalevingsfout een bedrijf kan laten ontsporen."
Als het gaat om de benadering ten aanzien van cybersecurity, bleek uit het onderzoek dat 66 procent van de besluitvormers op het gebied van IT-beveiliging het gevoel had dat een groter bewustzijn ten aanzien van beveiligingsrisico's binnen de IT-functie een aanzienlijk effect heeft op het huidige bestaande cyberbeveiligingsbeleid. Dit wordt met 56 procent op de voet gevolgd door naleving van externe standaarden zoals GDPR, maar basisfuncties zoals kwetsbaarheid en patching worden slechts geprioriteerd door 32 procent van de respondenten. Opleiding van werknemers werd door 58 procent van de respondenten als een topprioriteit beschouwd, evenals het vereenvoudigen van de infrastructuur (54 procent) en het afstemmen van de beveiliging op de ontwikkelingsactiviteiten voor de creatie van een DevSecOps-model (47 procent).
"Het is zorgwekkend in het licht van het feit dat, volgens sommige schattingen, niet-gepatchte kwetsbaarheden verantwoordelijk zijn voor meer dan de helft van alle datalekken," vervolgde Kawalec. "Door de basisfuncties van cybersecurity goed te krijgen, kunnen IT-besluitvormers hun kansen om zich te verdedigen tegen een cyberaanval drastisch verbeteren, omdat niet-gepatchte software vaak wordt genoemd als de meest voorkomende oorzaak van datalekken."
De grootste beveiligingsbedreigingen
Uit het onderzoek bleek ook dat 31 procent van de respondenten van mening is dat georganiseerde misdaad en politiek gemotiveerde acties worden gezien als de grootste bedreigingen voor cyberveiligheid, terwijl volgens 28 procent dat de hacktivisten zijn. Bedreigingen door insiders worden door 26 procent als kritisch gezien en slechts 15 procent van de respondenten noemde derde partijen als een bedreiging voor hun cybersecurity. Om cybersecurity-bedreigingen het hoofd te bieden, heeft 92 procent van de respondenten een plan voor incidentrespons, maar het oefenen van dit plan loopt achter, met 44 procent van de bedrijven die beweren dat ze slechts eenmaal per jaar of minder repeteren.
Het rapport constateert dat inbreuken nog steeds lijken te dienen als een wake-up-call voor organisaties, waarbij 39 procent van de bedrijven pas na een incident wijzigingen in hun beveiligingsprogramma doorvoert. Terwijl 65 procent aangaf dat het herstel na de inbreuk goed gecoördineerd en succesvol was, meldde meer dan eenderde (35 procent) dat de herstelkosten nog steeds hoger waren dan het zou hebben gekost om te investeren in een betere verdediging tegen inbreuken.
Om het volledige rapport te bekijken kunt u terecht op de website van Optiv.
Methodologie
Optiv heeft een onafhankelijke onderzoeksreeks gelanceerd om te ontdekken hoe IT-besluitvormers cybersecurity benaderen. Om het onderzoek en het resulterende rapport te produceren werkte Optiv samen met het Londense onderzoeksbureau Loudhouse. Loudhouse is een onafhankelijk bureau dat gespecialiseerd is in technologie en B2B-onderzoek voor internationale merken.
Loudhouse heeft online interviews afgenomen met 100 in de VS en 100 in het VK gevestigde CISO's, CSO's en Senior IT-besluitsvormens bij ondernemingen (tussen 500 en meer dan 5000 werknemers), om inzicht te krijgen in hun benadering van cyberbeveiliging, de strategieën waarover ze beschikken en hun ervaring met datalekken.
