Le aziende puntano soprattutto sulla cybersicurezza, secondo una relazione a cura di Optiv Security

|By Business Wire
|
|September 23, 2019 01:32 PM EDT
Con l'aumento delle epidemie di violazione dei dati, e con l'imposizione di normative complete sulla privacy e di importanti requisiti legislativi, la sicurezza informatica è diventata un rischio imprenditoriale di primo livello. Come risultato, l'importanza del ruolo del responsabile per la sicurezza informatica (CISO, Chief Information Security Officer) in ambito aziendale è cresciuta in maniera esponenziale e attualmente il 64% delle aziende dà la massima priorità alla cybersicurezza, anche a costo di rallentare la produttività di alcuni utenti. È quanto afferma una nuova ricerca a cura di Optiv Security. La relazione, dal titolo "The State of the CISO" (La situazione dei CISO), analizza approfonditamente l'approccio alla sicurezza informatica adottato da CISO, CSO e dai poteri decisionali IT di alto livello, le strategie implementate e le loro esperienze in materia di violazione dei dati.
La cybersicurezza diventa una priorità aziendale
La ricerca evidenzia che dirigenti aziendali e consigli di amministrazione ora sono maggiormente consapevoli dell'importanza della sicurezza IT; il 96% degli intervistati, infatti, ha riferito di adottare un approccio più strategico alla cybersicurezza a seguito dal maggior allineamento con i dirigenti imprenditoriali.
"Alcune organizzazioni sono più avanti di altre in questa curva evolutiva, ma senza la partecipazione delle imprese a un programma di sicurezza informatica, per i CISO sarà sicuramente difficile proteggere le rispettive organizzazioni dalle incombenti minacce informatiche", ha affermato Andrzej Kawalec, direttore per la strategia e la tecnologia per l'Europa di Optiv. "Stiamo assistendo a un cambiamento significativo nel settore e ormai la sicurezza informatica è un problema aziendale. I CISO sono considerati come un elemento importante delle principali iniziative delle imprese, come la trasformazione digitale di prossima generazione, con il conseguente aumento dei finanziamenti destinati ai programmi informatici. I CdA ora comprendono che un grave errore di sicurezza o conformità può far compromettere l'intera azienda".
Per quanto riguarda l'approccio alla cybersicurezza, la ricerca rileva che il 66% dei poteri decisionali in materia di sicurezza IT ritiene che la maggior consapevolezza dei rischi in questo ambito all'interno della funzione IT abbia avuto un impatto significativo sulle politiche attualmente esistenti in materia. La conformità agli standard esterni, come il regolamento generale sulla protezione dei dati (GDPR), segue da vicino secondo il 56% delle risposte, mentre le funzioni di base come la vulnerabilità e l'applicazione di patch risultano prioritarie solo per il 32% degli intervistati. La formazione dei dipendenti è ritenuta una priorità assoluta dal 58% delle persone che hanno preso parte allo studio, così come la semplificazione dell'infrastruttura (54%) e l'allineamento della sicurezza alle attività di sviluppo per la creazione di un modello DevSecOps (47%).
"È preoccupante alla luce del fatto che, secondo alcune stime, le vulnerabilità senza patch rappresentano oltre la metà di tutte le violazioni dei dati", ha proseguito Kawalec. "Adottando correttamente le funzioni di base della cybersicurezza, i poteri decisionali IT possono migliorare drasticamente le loro possibilità di difesa da un attacco cibernetico, poiché il software senza patch viene spesso citato come la causa più comune della violazione dei dati".
Le maggiori minacce alla sicurezza
La ricerca inoltre ha rilevato che, secondo il 31% degli intervistati, la criminalità organizzata e gli atti dettati da motivazioni politiche sono considerati come le principali minacce alla sicurezza informatica, mentre il 28% ritiene che si tratti di azioni di hacktivisti. Le minacce interne sono percepite come critiche nel 26% dei casi, e solo il 15% di chi ha risposto ha citato terze parti come una minaccia alla propria sicurezza informatica. Per reagire ai pericoli in materia di cybersicurezza, il 92% degli intervistati ha attuato un piano di risposta agli incidenti, le cui prove sono tuttavia in ritardo, con il 44% delle imprese che dichiara di effettuare simulazioni solo una volta all'anno o meno.
La relazione rileva che le violazioni sembrano comunque servire da campanello d'allarme per le organizzazioni, con il 39% delle aziende che implementa modifiche al programma di sicurezza solo a seguito di un incidente. Mentre il 65% afferma che la recovery dalla violazione è correttamente riuscita ed è stata ben coordinata, oltre un terzo (35%) riferisce che i relativi costi erano comunque più elevati rispetto agli investimenti in una migliore difesa dagli attacchi.
Per leggere la relazione completa visitare il sito web di Optiv.
Metodologia
Optiv ha lanciato una serie di ricerche indipendenti per individuare il modo in cui i poteri decisionali IT si approcciano alla cybersicurezza. Per effettuare questa ricerca ed elaborare la relazione che ne è risultata, Optiv ha collaborato con l'agenzia londinese indipendente di ricerca Loudhouse, specializzata in tecnologia e ricerca B2B per i brand di tutto il mondo.
Loudhouse ha intervistato online 100 CISO statunitensi e 100 britannici, CSO e rappresentanti di alto livello dei poteri decisionali IT di aziende (dai 500 agli oltre 5.000 dipendenti) per comprenderne l'approccio alla cybersicurezza, le strategie in essere e l'esperienza in materia di violazioni dei dati.
Optiv Security: Who Secures Your Insecurity?™
Optiv è un integratore di soluzioni per la sicurezza, un partner globale di fiducia completo e particolarmente attento alla sicurezza informatica. Le nostre funzionalità globali di sicurezza IT coprono la gestione e la trasformazione del rischio, la trasformazione cyberdigitale, la gestione delle minacce, le attività informatiche, la gestione di identità e dati e, infine, l'integrazione e l'innovazione, per aiutare le organizzazioni a realizzare programmi di cybersicurezza più solidi, semplici e convenienti, a supporto delle esigenze e dei risultati per le imprese. Optiv è impegnata nella modernizzazione della sicurezza IT per consentire ai clienti di innovare i propri modelli di consumo, di integrare infrastrutture e tecnologia per la massimizzazione del valore, di ottenere risultati misurabili e di realizzare soluzioni complete e l'allineamento aziendale. Per ulteriori informazioni su Optiv visitare il sito web www.optiv.com.
