Jabil Photonics va présenter son produit CFP2-DCO 100G/200G basé sur le SiP cohérent au salon ECOC 2019

September 23, 2019
Jabil (NYSE : JBL) a annoncé aujourd’hui que son unité commerciale Photonics, un fournisseur de premier plan de solutions personnalisées de conception, de fabrication et de test de bout en bout pour les produits de communication optique, va présenter cette semaine son module cohérent CFP2-DCO 100G/200G au salon ECOC (Hall 4, stand 498) de Dublin, en Irlande.
Le CFP2-DCO de Jabil est un module enfichable à chaud conçu pour prendre en charge la transmission cohérente de données à une seule longueur d’onde à 100 Gbps et à 200 Gbps via les formats de modulation DP-QPSK et DP-16QAM, respectivement. Le CFP2-DCO est conçu pour les réseaux DWDM allant des interconnexions métro et de centres de données (data-center interconnect, DCI) aux applications longue distance, ainsi que pour les solutions cohérentes point à point (P2P) 100 Gbps des liaisons non amplifiées utilisées dans les réseaux d’accès 5G et câblés jusqu’à 80 km.
Propulsé par le moteur cohérent Silicon Photonics (SiP) de nouvelle génération d’Elenion Technologies, le CFP2-DCO de Jabil Photonics établit une nouvelle norme en matière de prix et de performance. Le module intègre un laser micro-ITLA à cavité externe à largeur de ligne ultra-étroite avec une capacité de longueur d’onde DWDM sans grille pour un réglage sur la bande C étendue, ainsi qu’un processeur de signal numérique (Digital Signal Processor, DSP) cohérent à faible consommation utilisant la technologie avancée CMOS 16 nm.
« À l’heure où le rythme de l’innovation en matière de réseaux optiques et la demande de bande passante dans les réseaux de communication ne cessent de s’accélérer, l’écosystème a besoin d’acteurs capables de permettre rapidement la fabrication en volume et de simplifier les modèles d’approvisionnement », a déclaré Stefano Schiavoni, vice-président et directeur général de l’unité commerciale Photonics chez Jabil. « Le lancement de notre produit CFP2-DCO représente une étape importante dans l’industrie car nous proposons une solution intégrée verticalement dont la structure de coût est la plus basse. Contrairement aux sous-traitants traditionnels, Jabil s’appuie sur ses capacités de conception avancées, son excellence opérationnelle et sa chaîne logistique de classe mondiale pour répondre aux exigences de plus en plus concurrentielles de ses clients. »
« Nous sommes ravis de l’opportunité de nous associer à Jabil Photonics pour fabriquer nos moteurs optiques sophistiqués et cohérents SiP ainsi que notre CFP2-DCO au sein de la chaîne de fabrication d’optique de précision de Jabil », a déclaré Larry Schwerin, président et chef de la direction d’Elenion Technologies.
Le CFP2-DCO sera le premier produit de Jabil lancé sous la marque « Jabil Photonics » qui remplace l’ancienne marque « Jabil AOC Technologies ». La nouvelle marque reflète les capacités de Jabil en matière de fabrication et de chaîne logistique de bout en bout dans le domaine de la photonique. Outre l’expansion de la gamme de produits avec le CFP2-DCO de Jabil Photonics, Jabil accroît ses investissements dans le secteur de l’optique en agrandissant son site de production de Penang, en Malaisie, spécialisé dans les services de fabrication optique (Optical Manufacturing Services, OMS) ainsi que dans les composants de Jabil Photonics.
À propos de Jabil
Jabil (NYSE : JBL) est une société de solutions de fabrication fournissant des services complets de conception, fabrication, chaîne logistique et gestion de produits. En tirant parti de son effectif de plus de 200 000 personnes qui travaillent dans 100 sites stratégiquement répartis de par le monde, Jabil simplifie la complexité et crée de la valeur pour un large éventail de secteurs, favorisant ainsi l’innovation, la croissance et le succès des clients. Pour en savoir plus, rendez-vous sur jabil.com.
À propos de Jabil Photonics
Jabil Photonics (anciennement Jabil AOC Technologies) est une unité commerciale de Jabil et un fournisseur de premier plan de solutions de communication optiques complètes offrant une conception optique de bout en bout, des capacités de fabrication et de conditionnement optique avancées, le tout sur une gamme complète de composants optiques discrets, de modules optiques intégrés et de panneaux complexes en fibres. Jabil Photonics participera au salon ECOC 2019 à Dublin, en Irlande, du 23 au 25 septembre. Pour plus d’informations, veuillez contacter : [email protected]
