Jabil Photonics presenterà il modulo CFP2-DCO 100G/200G coerente basato su SiP a ECOC 2019

|September 23, 2019 04:11 PM EDT
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) ha annunciato oggi che la propria unità aziendale Photonics, importante fornitore di soluzioni end-to-end personalizzate di test, produzione e progettazione per prodotti di comunicazione in fibra ottica, presenterà il proprio modulo CFP2-DCO 100G/200G coerente questa settimana in occasione della fiera ECOC (padiglione 4, stand 498) in programma a Dublino, in Irlanda.
CFP2-DCO di Jabil è un modulo “hot-plug” (collegamento/scollegamento a sistema avviato) progettato per supportare la trasmissione coerente dei dati su singola lunghezza d’onda a 100 Gbps e a 200 Gbps usando rispettivamente le modulazioni DP-QPSK e DP-16QAM. Il modulo CFP2-DCO è concepito per l’impiego nelle reti DWDM dalle interconnessioni in ambito metropolitano e tra data center (DCI) fino alle applicazioni a lungo raggio, nonché per le soluzioni punto a punto (P2P) coerenti da 100 Gbps per i collegamenti non amplificati in 5G e le reti con accesso via cavo fino a 80 km.
Alimentato dal motore coerente di nuova generazione basato sulla fotonica del silicio (Silicon Photonics, SiP) di Elenion Technologies, il modulo CFP2-DCO di Jabil Photonics definisce un nuovo standard in termini di rapporto prezzo/prestazioni. Il modulo incorpora un laser micro-ITLA a cavità esterna con larghezza di picco ultra-sottile, compatibile con le frequenze delle reti DWDM senza griglia per la modulazione sulla banda C estesa, e un processore con segnale digitale (Digital Signal Processor, DSPs) coerente a bassa potenza basato sulla tecnologia CMOS avanzata da 16 nm.
“Alla luce della continua accelerazione del ritmo di innovazione delle reti ottiche e dell’impennata della domanda di ampiezza di banda nelle reti di comunicazione, l’ecosistema ha bisogno di protagonisti in grado di incrementare rapidamente la produzione su larga scala e semplificare i modelli di approvvigionamento” ha dichiarato Stefano Schiavoni, vicepresidente e direttore generale dell’unità aziendale Photonics di Jabil. “Il lancio del nostro CFP2-DCO segna un traguardo significativo nel settore, proponendo una soluzione verticalmente integrata al minor costo possibile. A differenza dei produttori su richiesta per conto terzi, Jabil applica le proprie avanzate competenze a livello di progettazione, eccellenza operativa e catena logistica per soddisfare i requisiti sempre più competitivi della clientela.”
“Siamo lieti di aver avuto l’opportunità di collaborare con Jabil Photonics alla produzione del nostro sofisticato motore ottico SiP coerente, corredato di modulo CFP2-DCO, nella linea di produzione di componenti ottici di precisione di Jabil” ha dichiarato Larry Schwerin, presidente e amministratore delegato di Elenion Technologies.
Il modulo CFP2-DCO sarà il primo prodotto di Jabil lanciato con il marchio “Jabil Photonics” in luogo del vecchio marchio “Jabil AOC Technologies”. La nuova denominazione riflette le capacità di Jabil a livello di produzione e catena logistica end-to-end nel comparto della fotonica. Oltre all’espansione della linea di prodotti con il modulo CFP2-DCO di Jabil Photonics, Jabil intende incrementare gli investimenti nel segmento ottico con l’ampliamento del proprio impianto di produzione di Penang, in Malesia, ponendo particolare attenzione ai servizi di produzione di soluzioni ottiche (Optical Manufacturing Services, OMS) e componenti fotonici di Jabil.
Informazioni su Jabil
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) è un fornitore di soluzioni per il settore manifatturiero che propone servizi completi di progettazione, manifattura, catena logistica e gestione prodotti. Forte di più di 200.000 dipendenti presso 100 sedi strategicamente dislocate in varie parti del mondo, Jabil semplifica la complessità e genera valore per un’ampia gamma di settori promuovendo l’innovazione, la crescita e il successo dei clienti. Per ulteriori informazioni visitare jabil.com.
Informazioni su Jabil Photonics
Jabil Photonics (in passato Jabil AOC Technologies) è un’unità aziendale di Jabil oltre che un importante fornitore di soluzioni di comunicazione complete basate su fibra ottica, con avanzate capacità di progettazione, produzione e packaging a livello end-to-end per una linea completa di componenti ottici discreti, moduli ottici integrati e complesse schede basate su fibra. Jabil Photonics sarà presente a ECOC 2019 a Dublino, in Irlanda, dal 23 al 25 settembre. Per ulteriori informazioni, video e fotografie contattare: [email protected]
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT