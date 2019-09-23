RAC Insurance to Reduce Costs and Create More Value for its Members by Moving to MicroStrategy Cloud™ Platform on Azure

|By Business Wire
|
|September 23, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced its customer RAC Insurance will move its analytics environment to MicroStrategy Cloud Platform on Azure to help massively reduce costs and identify opportunities that create more value for its members.
RAC Insurance is a Western Australian company offering insurance cover for cars, homes and contents, businesses, and pets, as well as life insurance and health insurance. The company first deployed the MicroStrategy platform two years ago on-premises, which has provided valuable, actionable insights to RAC Insurance managers and frontline staff. As a next step, moving to the cloud forms part of RAC Insurance’s strategic business plan to transition the entire data analytics environment onto the Microsoft Azure platform. This will let the insurer take its members’ experiences to the next level. Furthermore, RAC Insurance will be able to dispense with on-premises infrastructure, reducing costs and letting employees focus more on creating value for members and less on maintaining the physical infrastructure.
Brent Klesura, Data Scientist, RAC Insurance, said, “MicroStrategy plays a pivotal role in providing information that is trustworthy and timely. This lets RAC Insurance staff focus exclusively on improving the value of the derived insights so that the business can drive outcomes more efficiently. When it comes to robust management and board-level reporting, MicroStrategy has delivered with various visualisation tools to match different business problems.”
The biggest challenge for RAC Insurance is knowing its members well enough to provide and recommend the right insurance products at the right time. The business also sees an opportunity to analyse transactional and operational data to optimise these areas and become more efficient. Daily reports from MicroStrategy help managers optimise their workflow in real-time. Previously, this information was provided via spreadsheets, which were cumbersome to use and required manual effort, as opposed to the more automated functionality provided by MicroStrategy.
Kevin Squiers, Manager, Project Delivery, RAC Insurance, said, “A key driver behind the move to the cloud is the scalability and reliability that can be achieved. RAC Insurance plans to use MicroStrategy Cloud Platform on Azure to create many new data points relating to members by leveraging predictive analytics. This will potentially help RAC Insurance unlock significant competitive advantage, increase profitability, and drive growth opportunities.”
“The cloud will also let RAC Insurance work at a higher velocity with stronger collaboration between the business and IT departments. With the software continually updated in the cloud, RAC Insurance will know that we always leverage the most up-to-date version of MicroStrategy, which will let us do more, faster, and at a lower cost,” added Mr. Squiers.
MicroStrategy is delivering its platform to RAC Insurance with the support of its delivery and implementation partner, Ioppolo & Associates. Ioppolo & Associates has helped RAC Insurance unlock the true value from the MicroStrategy platform, from determining how to use MicroStrategy to maximise value to managing the migration to the cloud.
Lesley French, Sales Director, Australia and New Zealand, MicroStrategy Incorporated, said, “The new implementation of MicroStrategy Cloud Platform on Azure will enable RAC Insurance to turn data into insights constantly and smoothly and get those insights into the hands of frontline staff who can turn them into actions.”
RAC Insurance anticipates the implementation of MicroStrategy Cloud Platform on Azure will be complete in approximately two months. Once the platform is up and running, RAC Insurance has the opportunity to use features like HyperIntelligence™, a breakthrough product in MicroStrategy 2019™ that consolidates a variety of enterprise data into cards that appear to people in the applications they use every day, like email and other web apps, making Zero-Click Intelligence™ a reality with its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features.
Learn how MicroStrategy Cloud can help your organisation’s cloud-first strategy. To compare deployment strategies and assess the value of moving to the cloud, download the eBook about MicroStrategy Cloud and visit the Cloud Cost Savings Assessment to obtain a detailed report on the cost savings, performance improvements, and scalability gains that can be achieved by deploying in a cloud environment.
About RAC Insurance
RAC Insurance Pty Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Royal Automobile Club of WA Inc. As a membership organisation, it reinvests its profits to serve their one million members and the wider WA community.
About MicroStrategy Incorporated
MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy Cloud, HyperIntelligence, MicroStrategy 2019, Zero-Click Intelligence, and Intelligent Enterprise are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
