L’alliance NAV prend de la vitesse avec les nouveaux membres Amphenol, HARMAN International, LEONI Bordnetz-Systeme, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik, et Sony

September 23, 2019 06:50 PM EDT
L’alliance de réseautage pour les véhicules autonomes (Networking for Autonomous Vehicles, NAV) a annoncé aujourd’hui une affiliation élargie grâce à l'adhésion des sociétés de premier plan suivantes : Amphenol, HARMAN International, LEONI Bordnetz-Systeme, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik, et Sony. Les membres de l’alliance NAV représentent le summum du leadership technologique disponible pour les véhicules autonomes au sein de leurs propres segments de marché. Ces nouveaux membres rejoignent Aquantia, Bosch, Continental, Molex, NVIDIA, Sumitomo Electric, Tektronix et Volkswagen pour participer à l’élaboration de l’avenir des transports.
« Nous sommes impatients de travailler avec l’alliance NAV », a déclaré Tim VanGoethem, vice-président des solutions de mobilité avancées chez HARMAN International. « En travaillant en collaboration avec les parties prenantes de l’industrie, nous pouvons tirer parti de notre expertise pour développer d’autres normes de réseautage de véhicule afin de mettre en place des meilleures pratiques et des normes Ethernet multigigabit qui encadreront l’avenir de la mobilité. »
« En tant que fournisseur mondial de produits, et de services destinés aux solutions d’énergie et de données intelligentes dans le secteur de l’automobile, nous apprécions beaucoup la plateforme offerte par l’alliance NAV pour développer la prochaine génération d’infrastructures de réseautage embarquées. En termes de connectivité, nous considérons le travail poursuivi comme une pièce essentielle du puzzle que constitue notre approche système pour une conduite extrêmement automatisée. Nous avons hâte de contribuer au développement conjoint pour accélérer l’avancée de l’intégration de l’ethernet multigigabit de prochaine génération dans les véhicules des FEO », a déclaré Udo Hornfeck, directeur des technologies et membre du conseil exécutif de LEONI Bordnetz-Systeme GmbH.
Les membres de l’alliance NAV participent à cinq groupes de travail technique axés sur le développement d’un écosystème exhaustif pour le réseautage ethernet multigigabit dans les véhicules autonomes. Ces groupes de travail technique incluent :
- L’encapsulation de protocole pour Ethernet
- Les contrôles et la gestion de système
- Les spécifications PHY de l’ethernet automobile 25 Go et 50 Go
- Le système à couche physique et l’intégration des composants
- Les exigences et les limites des EMC
« Nous sommes vraiment ravis qu'un si large éventail de chefs d'entreprises adhèrent à l’alliance ainsi que des efforts exemplaires que font tous nos membres pour remplir notre mission », a déclaré Amir Bar-Niv, président de l’alliance NAV. « Nos groupes de travail réalisent de grands progrès et avancent vers l’obtention de normes et de spécifications pour les réseaux embarqués. Ils ont, en particulier, obtenu d’excellents résultats dans le développement des spécifications pour les PHY automobiles ethernet 25 G. Il est très encourageant d’observer la collaboration entre les entreprises, qui sont toutes expertes dans leurs domaines respectifs, et collaborent pour façonner l’avenir des réseaux embarqués automobiles. »
IEEE SA Ethernet & IP @Automotive Technology Day
L’alliance NAV parraine également l’IEEE-SA Ethernet & IP @Automotive Technology Day, des 24 et 25 septembre prochains à Detroit, au Michigan (États-Unis). Des représentants des entreprises membres de l’alliance NAV seront disponibles pour discuter du dynamisme, de la mission, et des groupes de travail technique de l’organisation, sur le stand A14. Les membres de la presse souhaitant s’entretenir avec un représentant de l’alliance NAV sont priés de contacter Erica HooperLee.
À propos de l’alliance NAV
L’alliance NAV a été créée pour fournir à l’industrie automobile une plateforme permettant de développer la prochaine génération d’infrastructure de réseau embarqué pour les véhicules autonomes et de faciliter le déploiement des produits et technologies de mise en réseau. L’alliance a été fondée par des fabricants automobiles, des fournisseurs de technologie et des acteurs de mise en réseau leaders sur le marché automobile, ayant comme objectif commun le développement de l’écosystème nécessaire aux réseaux Ethernet automobiles multigigabit embarqués de prochaine génération. Pour devenir membre de l’alliance NAV, veuillez visiter le site http://www.nav-alliance.org/.
L’ALLIANCE NAV et NAV sont des marques de commerce et des marques de certification de NAV Alliance, Inc. (ou son concédant de licence) aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays. Toute utilisation non autorisée est strictement interdite.
