Jabil Photonics demonstreert coherent SiP-gebaseerd 100G/200G CFP2-DCO-product op ECOC 2019

September 23, 2019 08:41 PM EDT
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) kondigde vandaag aan dat haar Photonics-business unit, een toonaangevende aanbieder van aangepaste end-to-end ontwerp-, productie- en testoplossingen voor optische communicatieproducten, deze week een coherente 100G/200G CFP2-DCO-module zal demonstreren op de ECOC-beurs (hal 4, stand 498) in Dublin, Ierland.
De CFP2-DCO van Jabil is een hot-pluggable module ontworpen om enkele golflengte-datacoherente transmissie van 100 Gbps te ondersteunen met gebruik van DP-QPSK en 200 Gbps met gebruik van DP-16QAM-modulaties. De CFP2-DCO is ontworpen voor DWDM-netwerken variërend van metro en data-center interconnect (DCI) tot lange-afstandsapplicaties en 100 Gbps point-to-point (P2P) coherente oplossingen voor onversterkte links in 5G en kabeltoegangsnetwerken tot 80 km.
De Jabil Photonics CFP2-DCO, die wordt aangedreven door de volgende generatie Silicon Photonics (SiP) coherente aandrijving van Elenion Technologies, stelt een nieuwe standaard voor prijs-prestaties. De module omvat een ultranauwe lijndikte externe uitsparing micro-ITLA-laser met gridloze DWDM-golflengtecapaciteit voor afstemming over de uitgebreide C-Band, en een lage spanning-coherente Digital Signal Processor (DSPs) met gebruik van geavanceerde 16-nm CMOS-technologie.
“Nu de snelheid van optische netwerkinnovaties en de golf van bandbreedtevraag in communicatienetwerken blijft toenemen, heeft het ecosysteem spelers nodig die snel volumeproductie kunnen realiseren en bevoorradingsmodellen kunnen vereenvoudigen”, zei Stefano Schiavoni, vicepresident en GM van de Photonics businessunit van Jabil. “De lancering van ons CFP2-DCO-product vertegenwoordigt een significante mijlpaal in de industrie door een verticaal geïntegreerde oplossing te bieden met de laagste kostenstructuur. In tegenstelling tot traditionele build-to-print contractproducenten, gebruikt Jabil haar geavanceerde ontwerpcapaciteiten, operationele uitmuntendheid en toeleveringsketen van wereldklasse om aan de steeds competitievere eisen van onze klanten te voldoen.”
“We zijn blij met de mogelijkheid om samen te werken met Jabil Photonics om onze geavanceerde SiP coherente optische aandrijvingen te vervaardigen samen met de CFP2-DCO in de precisie-optische productielijn van Jabil”, zei Larry Schwerin, president en CEO van Elenion Technologies.
De CFP2-DCO zal het eerste product van Jabil zijn dat wordt gelanceerd onder het “Jabil Photonics”-merk, dat het voormalige “Jabil AOC Technologies”-merk vervangt. De nieuwe branding weerspiegelt de capaciteiten van de productie en toeleveringsketen van Jabil op het gebied van fotonica. Naast de uitbreiding van de productlijn met de Jabil Photonics CFP2-DCO, verhoogt Jabil haar investering in het optische segment met de uitbreiding van haar productiefaciliteit in Penang, Maleisië, met een focus op Optical Manufacturing Services (OMS) en Jabil Photonics-componenten.
Over Jabil
Jabil (NYSE: JBL) is een leverancier van productieoplossingen die uitgebreide diensten voor ontwerp, productie, toeleveringsketen en productbeheer levert. Door gebruik te maken van de kracht van meer dan 200.000 mensen verdeeld over 100 sites op strategische locaties over de hele wereld, vereenvoudigt Jabil complexiteit en levert waarde in een breed scala van sectoren, waardoor innovatie, groei en klantensucces mogelijk worden gemaakt. Ga voor meer informatie naar jabil.com.
Over Jabil Photonics
Jabil Photonics (voorheen Jabil AOC Technologies) is een business unit van Jabil en een toonaangevende aanbieder van omvangrijke optische communicatie-oplossingen met end-to-end optisch ontwerp, productie en geavanceerde optische verpakkingscapaciteiten over een volledige lijn van discrete optische componenten, geïntegreerde optische modules en gecomplexeerde op vezel gebaseerde printplaten. Jabil Photonics zal van 23 t/m 25 september deelnemen aan de 2019 ECOC in Dublin, Ierland. Neem voor meer informatie contact op met: [email protected].
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005854/nl/
