Se Anuncia en la Solar Power International 2019 la Nueva Incorporación de MLPE de Tigo: TS4-A-2F, la Solución de Apagado Rápido Más Rentable

September 23, 2019
Tigo®, empresa pionera de la plataforma modular inteligente Flex MLPE (Flexible Module-Level Power Electronics) (electrónica de potencia a nivel de módulo flexible) & TS4, anunció hoy su nueva TS4-A-2F (Fire Safety), la solución avanzada de apagado rápido de adaptaciones y complementos para dos módulos que ofrece la funcionalidad del módulo fotovoltaico (Photovoltaic, PV) inteligente. La TS4-A-2F es la incorporación más nueva, más adoptada por los socios y más rentable para la generación avanzada de electrónica de potencia a nivel de módulo flexible de Tigo en la plataforma TS4.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005860/es/
TS4-A-2F (Fire Safety) is the TS4 Platform’s newest advanced rapid shutdown solution for two modules up to 1000W and standard configuration of 1500V (Photo: Business Wire)
La TS4-A-2F con certificación UL (Underwriters Laboratories) cumple con las especificaciones de apagado rápido 690.12 de NEC (National Electric Code) 2017 al instalarla con un RSS Transmitter (transmisor de sistemas de apagado rápido [Rapid Shutdown System, RSS]) certificado por UL o un inversor con el RSS Transmitter incorporado de Tigo. La comunicación por tendido eléctrico de la unidad se puede verificar fácilmente con el RSS Signal Detector (detector de señal de RSS). Los propietarios del sistema pueden garantizar la seguridad con la actualización de los sistemas PV existentes o la incorporación de estas herramientas de seguridad en las nuevas instalaciones. Con este hardware liviano mejorado, costos de mano de obra más bajos y la aplicación para dos módulos, la TS4-A-2F se está convirtiendo rápidamente en la solución de apagado rápido más adoptada en la industria.
Estas son las características destacadas de la TS4-A-2F:
- Su potencia total máxima es de 1000 W para dos módulos.
- Su corriente máxima es de 15 A por entrada.
- Disponible como 1500 V UL.
- Certificación UL como NEC 2017 Rapid Shutdown Solution (Solución de apagado rápido NEC 2017).
- Ajuste al marco del módulo estándar o al montaje en exhibición.
- Desactivación a nivel de módulo con apagado automático o manual.
- Su matriz PV entra en apagado rápido en caso de pérdida de la red de corriente alterna (Alternating Current, AC).
- Señalización de comunicación por tendido eléctrico (Powerline Communication, PLC).
- Dimensiones de unidad más pequeñas con peso reducido por unidad en un 25 %.
- Menor costo de envío con un 33 % más de unidades por palés.
- Montaje empotrado que permite el despacho de módulos PV prearmados.
- Disipación de calor mejorada con protección contra sobretemperatura y sobretensión.
- Clasificación IP68 mejorada para una mayor exposición al aire libre.
- Puede descargar la hoja de datos aquí
La TS4-A-2F de Tigo se exhibirá en la sala de exposiciones de la Solar Power International (SPI) en Salt Lake City, Utah, del 24 al 26 de septiembre de 2019. Entre los inversores homologados por UL con la solución de apagado rápido de Tigo en la SPI, se incluyen CPS (estand 2201), Fronius (stand 2019), GoodWe (estand 2609), SolaX Power (estand 719), Yaskawa Solectria Solar (estand 2125), entre muchos más. Entre los fabricantes de módulos inteligentes integrados con Tigo en la SPI, se incluyen GCL (estand 1001), JA Solar (estand 1219), Phono Solar (estand 301), Suntech (estand 211), Vikram Solar (4055), entre muchos más. Para programar una reunión o una presentación con uno de los socios de fabricación de Tigo en la SPI, comuníquese con [email protected].
“La TS4-A-2F de Tigo es la solución de apagado rápido más rentable del mercado actualmente gracias al acuerdo entre dos módulos”, expresó Zvi Alon, presidente y director ejecutivo de Tigo. “Nuestros socios de fabricación de módulos e inversores experimentan el valor de esta solución gracias a su disponibilidad para sistemas nuevos o actuales de cualquier tamaño. La Solar Power International es el evento perfecto para lanzar y, a la vez, poder colaborar con nuestros diversos socios de primer nivel para ofrecer esta solución con certificación UL”.
La TS4-A-2F de Tigo se envía con fabricantes y distribuidores de módulos en todo el mundo. Esta unidad se incorpora a las otras unidades avanzadas de adaptaciones y complementos anunciadas a principios de este año: La TS4-A-F (Fire Safety), la TS4-A-O (Optimization) (Optimización) y la TS4-A-O-Duo (Optimization per 2 modules) (Optimización por 2 módulos). Para obtener información sobre precios y entregas, comuníquese con su proveedor preferido de módulos PV, llame a Tigo al +1.408.402.0802 ext. 1, o envíe un correo electrónico a [email protected].
Acerca de Tigo
Tigo es una empresa de Silicon Valley fundada en 2007 por un equipo de experimentados tecnólogos. Al combinar un enfoque único en sistemas con experiencia en semiconductores, electrónica de potencia y energía solar, el equipo de Tigo desarrolló la tecnología Smart Module Optimizer de primera generación para la industria solar. La visión de Tigo es aprovechar la tecnología de comunicaciones y de Flex MLPE integrada y reinstalada para reducir el costo de la electricidad solar. Al asociarse con los fabricantes de módulos e inversores de nivel 1 en la industria, Tigo puede enfocarse en su innovación clave con la plataforma modular TS4 más inteligente y aprovechar el ecosistema más amplio. Tigo opera en los Estados Unidos de América, Europa, América Latina, Japón, China, Australia y Oriente Medio. Obtenga más información en www.tigoenergy.com.
